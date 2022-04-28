Clay County
Real Land Title LLC, 1890 S. 12th Ave., Piggott on April 19 by Dana Smithmier.
Craighead County
Treasure Hunt LLC, 4804 Ocean Drive, Jonesboro on April 18 by Renu Prasad Shrivastav.
B&L Martin Development LLC, 247 S. Main St., Jonesboro on April 18 by Robert Scott Troutt.
Arkansas Air Partners LLC, 3411 Lacoste Drive, Jonesboro on April 18 by Bobby McDaniel.
Lenay Luxury Extensions LLC, 4 Willow Creek Lane, Unit 4302, Jonesboro on April 18 by Breonna L. Jones.
KSR Records LLC, 4 Willow Creek Lane, Unit 4302, Jonesboro on April 18 by Jaron T. Phillips.
That Crystal Lady LLC, 501 Ridgecrest St., Jonesboro on April 19 by Brittany Hays.
Rogers & Ramsey Trucking LLC, 4929 Prospector Drive, Jonesboro on April 19 by Aaron Terrell Rogers.
Crafty Girl LLC, 5921 Newcastle Drive, Jonesboro on April 19 by Autumn Eileen Anderson.
Giles Spur Properties LLC, 808 Andrea Drive, Jonesboro on April 19 by Marsha Williams Walker Inboden.
J&K Natural Creations LLC, 3009 E. Nettleton Ave., Suite E, Jonesboro on April 20 by Jerry A. Burson.
Pack Light: You Don’t Wanna Miss This Flight LLC, 107 S. Oak St., Unit 8, Brookland on April 20 by Rashedia Dominique Hall.
Happy Nappy Anesthesia Services PLLC, 2108 Morningside Drive, Jonesboro on April 20 by Matt Ledden.
Jadrich Industries LLC, 822 W. Strawn Ave., Jonesboro on April 21 by Kendra Nicole Jadrich.
The Incorruptible Society, 85 Craighead 353, Unit C, Bono on April 21 by Michelle Leigh-Ann Jacks.
Crittenden County
Ebony Pearl LLC, 3502 Church St., West Memphis on April 18 by Ina Brown.
Amaj Logistics LLC, 3970 E. Service Road, Apt. 78, West Memphis on April 19 by Ashunti Miner.
Krake Wireless Inc., 114 E. Broadway St., West Memphis on April 19 by Mehyedein Aref.
LMSB Creative LLC, 310 Trigg Drive, Marion on April 19 by Lacey Barnes.
Cross County
Advantage Contracting & Properties LLC, 1501 S. Falls Blvd., Wynne on April 19 by Jeremy Earls.
Dock It Freight Dispatching Services LLC, 210 E. Parkin St., Parkin on April 19 by Jaleesa Raquel Cummings.
Greene County
Findley’s Cleaning Service Inc., 402 N. 12th St., Paragould on April 18 by Sonya Hyde.
Kidd Farms LLC, 4663 Greene 93, Paragould on April 20 by Scott Kidd.
Lawrence County
Bubble Bucket LLC, 401 Benson Drive, Walnut Ridge on April 19 by Jett James Waddell.
All Coast Express LLC, 502 N.W. Third St., Walnut Ridge on April 20 by Stacy Smith.
Mississippi County
Middleton Rentals LLC, 328 Mississippi 54 West, Blytheville on April 18 by Heath D. Middleton.
John Kennon Holdings LLC, 894 Arkansas 18 West, Manila on April 18 by Courtney Nicole Kennon.
4K Studios LLC, 1426 E. Rose St., Blytheville on April 20 by Xamie Cannon.
Chrisp Opportunities LLC, 303 Washington St., Luxora on April 21 by April Agnew.
New Horizon Missco LLC, 322 Arkansas 18 West, Manila on April 21 by Jonathan Brett Sexton.
Poinsett County
Yurei Records LLC, 13440 U.S. 49, Weiner on April 20 by Harold Cameron Housley.
