Clay County
GDC Ideal Protein LLC, 211 Hospital Drive, Corning on Aug. 19 by Kimberly Scrogin.
Craighead County
Crazy Dog Nutrition Venture Co., 142 Craighead 7822, Jonesboro on Aug. 16 by David Riley Adams.
Jonesboro Community Wind Ensemble, 217 East St., Apt. 105, Jonesboro on Aug. 16 by Sarah Doty.
BBam Holdings LLC, 2532 Alexander Drive, Unit A, Jonesboro on Aug. 16 by Julienne P. Penter.
Libyan Desert Glass LLC, 1720 Kendel St., Unit 431, Jonesboro on Aug. 16 by Mohamed Milad.
Southern Coaching & Consulting LLC, 3001 Apache Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 17 by Kyle A. Lomax.
The Pickney Homestead LLC, 701 Craighead 379, Bono on Aug. 17 by Rebecca Pickney.
Picaxiom LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Aug. 17 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Spartan Retreat Corp., 2503 N. Church St., Jonesboro on Aug. 17 by Brittany Shriesher.
WB Investment Solutions LLC, 4804 Colony Park Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 18 by Brandt Barksdale.
Elmo’s World LLC, 1007 Belt St., Unit A, Jonesboro on Aug. 18 by Regina A. Williams.
Vineyard Rentals LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Aug. 19 by Scott Hunter.
AMC Colorado Investments LLC, 3520 Preston Oaks Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 19 by Bradley Bibb.
Cypress Meadows LLC, 4804 Ocean Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 20 by Bishal Verma.
Pool Masters Construction LLC, 404 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Aug. 20 by Douglas Brimhall.
Crittenden County
Cookie Baby Coffee Co., 804 Canal St., Marion on Aug. 17 by Dequanda Smith.
CMNF LLC, 111 Briarwood St., Marion on Aug. 18 by Nancy Fogleman.
Absolute Home Remodeling LLC, 703 W. Barton Ave., West Memphis on Aug. 19 by Michael Abbott.
Oeuvre Benefits Inc., 1513 Fourth St., Earle on Aug. 19 by Larry James Bean Jr.
Harris Q-Stop Grocery & Deli LLC, 106 S. 16th St., West Memphis on Aug. 20 by Telesia Swanigan.
Unity Chiropractic & Wellness LLC, 303 Bancario Road, Suite 2, Marion on Aug. 20 by Kristie Davis.
Cross County
1 of a Kind Home Health Care Services LLC, 1316 Rowena St., Wynne on Aug. 16 by Taylor Carlisle.
Hickory Valley Cattle Co. LLC, 3471 Arkansas 42, Cherry Valley on Aug. 20 by Brandon Stephens.
Greene County
TD Richardson Memorial LLC, 1507 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Aug. 17 by Nicholas Richardson.
Earnest Sales LLC, 2689 Greene 737, Paragould on Aug. 17 by Mary Christmas.
WRSTR Properties LLC, 1507 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Aug. 19 by Nicholas Richardson.
Oost Trucking LLC, 113 Greene 533, Marmaduke on Aug. 19 by Cody Oost.
Chase Thee Dawn LLC, 815 McPherson St., Paragould on Aug. 20 by Bodie McFarland.
Jackson County
ABC Ausome LLC, 2900 Marion Drive, Apt, 402, Newport on Aug. 17 by Tanisha L. Robinson.
China Star Newport Inc., 2400 Malcolm Ave., Newport on Aug. 20 by Zefeng Zhu.
Lawrence County
Word is Alive Ministries Inc., 120 Lawrence 149, Smithville on Aug. 19 by Charles Morgan.
Palmtec Travel LLC, 444 Lawrence 326, Strawberry on Aug. 19 by Philip Miller.
RLA Harvest LLC, 25 Lawrence 704, Walnut Ridge on Aug. 20 by Aaron Manning.
Mississippi County
Eagle Laser Engraving & Graphics LLC, 1102 S. Main St., Leachville on Aug. 16 by Kevin Joseph Cooper.
1K4L LLC, 1412 Normandy Lane Extended, Blytheville on Aug. 16 by Randy Earl Caruthers Sr.
1K4L Entertainment LLC, 1412 Normandy Lane Extended, Blytheville on Aug. 16 by Randy Earl Caruthers Sr.
New Generation Followers of Jesus Christ, 1106 S. Chestnut St., Osceola on Aug. 18 by Jessie Jones.
Seven Suns Transportation Blytheville LLC, 305 Eastwood St., Blytheville on Aug. 20 by Donald Peoples Sr.
Diane’s LLC, 4437 E. Main St., Apt. 1, Blytheville on Aug. 20 by Diane Moss.
Poinsett County
Duckworth’s Pressure Washing LLC, 1205 Third St., Trumann on Aug. 19 by Jeriod Duckworth.
Legend Life LLC, 7734 Newsom Lane, Harrisburg on Aug. 19 by Bryan Morgan.
Smith Security Solutions Inc., 205 W. Fourth St., Weiner on Aug. 20 by Beau Smith.
HRA Construction LLC, 21098 Jones Road, Harrisburg on Aug. 20 by Aneida Centeno.
Randolph County
Nick Wilson Flying Services LLC, 181 Harris Loop, Maynard on Aug. 16 by Mary Owens.
Sharp County
Junk Daddy 870 LLC, 14 Birdsong Road, Evening Shade on Aug. 18 by Matthew Guinnip.
DB Cattle & Services LLC, 14877 Arkansas 56 East, Ash Flat on Aug. 19 by Brandon Eugene Baker.
The Spring River Stonehouse Inn LLC, 108 W. Main St., Hardy on Aug. 19 by Virginia Willis Kauffman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.