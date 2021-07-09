Clay County
Tl Ramer Inc., 401 S. Missouri Ave., Corning on June 29 by Leigh Anne Smith.
Craighead County
Phase 3 Estates LLC, 4710 Antosh Circle, Unit 3, Jonesboro on June 28 by Mercy Paola Barrera.
CHC Farms & Trucking LLC, 670 Craighead 113, Bono on June 28 by Brandon Wall.
Saylo Expert Roofing LLC, 9303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on June 28 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Moor Natural LLC, 2407 High St., Unit A, Jonesboro on June 28 by Wendy Weaver.
J. Isbell & Son Farms & Trucking LLC, 1700 Paragould Drive, Jonesboro on June 28 by Darrell Isbell Jr.
Kayjhene Luxure Lash & Beauty LLC, 607 Gladiolus Drive, Unit C7, Jonesboro on June 29 by Rekedia Lashon House.
SOS Enterprise LLC, 4600 Stillwater Court, Jonesboro on June 29 by Sherman Lewis Pye.
Barber Concrete Inc., 3009 E. Nettleton Ave., Unit E, Jonesboro on June 29 by William A. Barber.
Lambert’s Transport LLC, 3009 E. Nettleton Ave., Unit E, Jonesboro on June 29 by Jonathan R. Lambert.
Z & L Construction LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on June 29 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
DMR Insurance LLC, 3529 E. Nettleton Ave., Suite A, Jonesboro on June 29 by Drake R. Martin.
Norjay’s Smoking Que & Catering LLC, 222 E. Word Ave., Jonesboro on June 29 by Norris Willie.
Conversion Properties, LLC, 191 Craighead 303, Jonesboro on June 29 by Jameson McFadden.
NEA Auto & Equipment Sales LLC, 100 Best Industrial Drive, Jonesboro on June 30 by Phillip Nelson.
Triple H Services Inc., 1010 Nisbett St., Jonesboro on June 30 by Angela Nicole Gregory.
Dee’s Freight Co. LLC, 1104 Cartwright, Unit 5, Jonesboro on June 30 by Deaunta Allan Thomas.
Pool Cool Aquatics LLC, 2510 Rosewood Circle, Jonesboro on June 30 by Silas Eli Orbison.
Building Bridges Learning Academy LLC, 1601 Sandino Drive, Jonesboro on June 30 by Jamila Wilson.
Shelia Senior Care LLC, 220 Walnut St., Unit A, Jonesboro on June 30 by Shelia Washington.
Shades Salon LLC, 2705 Greensboro Road, Jonesboro on June 30 by Sadie Maria Parrott.
Kay’s Exclusive Fashion Kollectionn LLC, 401 Greenmeadow Lane, Jonesboro on July 1 by Kalyn Marie Moore.
Limitless Properties LLC, 1601 Whitney Cove, Jonesboro on July 1 by Isaiah Crow.
Kidz Kreations, 712 Meredith Drive, Jonesboro on July 1 by Jasmone Brown.
Delta Grind Coffee Co. LLC, 1804 Old Greensboro Road, Building B, Jonesboro on July 2 by Todd Higginbotham.
MRT Eat LLC, 4552 Craighead 757, Jonesboro on July 2 by Spencer Moore.
K Shine’s LLC, 221 S. Culberhouse St., Jonesboro on July 2 by Kimberly Clark.
Crittenden County
A Nurse’s Story to JOAT Transportation LLC, 930 Lackey Road, Marion on June 28 by Erica Story.
Trellious & Trellious Productions Inc., 267 Winchell Circle, West Memphis on June 28 by Trellious Christopher Campbell Sr.
600 Broadway Ave. LLC, 600 W. Broadway Ave., West Memphis on June 30 by Sardar Khan.
Quianskitchen LLC, 1101 S. Avalon St., Unit L3, West Memphis on June 30 by Tiquna Davis.
700 N. Service Road LLC, 700 N. Service Road, West Memphis on July 1 by Hanif Popatia.
Dr. Gin Repair LLC, 50 Block St., Marion on July 1 by Jeremy Roeder.
Vivid Visionz by Big Smoke LLC, 210 W. Jackson Ave., Unit C4, West Memphis on July 1 by Jeremiah Harris.
Empowering Girls of Crittenden County, 310 N. Missouri St., Unit 1, West Memphis on July 1 by Sharmane C. Evans.
Warren Transportation LLC, 619 S. 15th St., West Memphis on July 1 by Scott Warren.
Big Wynne’s Catering LLC, 231 Bettis St., West Memphis on July 2 by Tosha Olden.
Cross County
Lift Off Authentics LLC, 1 Cross 727, Wynne on July 1 by Frankie Sullivan.
Greene County
JTB Lawn & Landscaping Corp., 500 Greene 424, Unit 5, Marmaduke on June 30 by Jared Tristan Berry.
Barrhill LLC, 795 Greene 715, Paragould on July 1 by Jonathan D. Barr.
KBO Logistics LLC, 2303 Spring Lake Road, Paragould on July 1 by Darrin Jacob Addison.
Joe Kiddy Enterprise Inc., 3200 Mount Carmel Road, Paragould on July 1 by Terry Kiddy.
Data Solutions LLC, 165 Greene 453, Marmaduke on July 2 by Bobby Ray Tinsley.
Second Subjoint LLC, 4201 Don Kirk Drive, Paragould on July 2 by Ronith Patel.
Jackson County
Dlee’s Accessories LLC, 2200 Cross Drive, Unit 19, Newport on July 1 by Deborah Burditt.
Lawrence County
Graciously Loved Boutique LLC, 8749 U.S. 62 West, Imboden on June 29 by Paige E. Helms.
Anglin’s Property Management LLC, 410 E. Gum St., Walnut Ridge on June 29 by Jeremy Anglin.
Kunthum LLC, 320 N.W. Fourth St., Walnut Ridge on June 29 by Debbie Gilmore.
Speedy’s Auto Body & Sales LLC, 135 Bruce Road, Smithville on July 1 by Delaine Berg.
Mississippi County
Pretty Girls Inc., 909 E. Main St., Blytheville on June 29 by Decarla Porter.
Jl Jackson Towing & Recovery LLC, 800 Byrum Road, Suite 1, Blytheville on June 29 by Shondra Smith.
There is Beauty in the Process LLC, 300 Louise St., Blytheville on June 29 by Nicole A. Eskin.
Frame Boutique LLC, 10 Arrowhead Cove, Osceola on June 30 by Kenya Z. Jackson.
Elite Catering Services LLC, 107 E. Ford St., Osceola on June 30 by Felicia Jones.
E-Z Mart Inc., 1500 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola on June 30 by Hazem Abdo Kaio Alshohatee.
Cato and Baylor LLC, 106 Williams Lane, Manila on June 30 by Carlee Gurley.
Smith Entertainment Management PLLC, 810 Robindale Road, Blytheville on June 30 by Anthony D. Smith.
ATH Auto Sales LLC, 325 N. Walnut St., Osceola on July 1 by Ashley Douglas.
Logan Consulting Group LLC, 1707 N. 10th St., Blytheville on July 1 by Zachery Christopher Logan.
Nunu’s Nursery LLC, 1406 W. Walnut St., Blytheville on July 1 by Stephanie R. Merriweather.
High Life Bullies LLC, 709 S.E. Parkway Drive, Blytheville on July 1 by Curtis Hayes.
Ghost Detailing LLC, 915 Hearn St., Blytheville on July 2 by Marty Edwards.
Poinsett County
Good Vibes Nutrition Hub LLC, 1204 Dillon Drive, Trumann on June 28 by Lindsey Allyse Toler.
Bay Events Association, 326 Robinson St., Trumann on June 29 by John Cook.
Centeno Roofing LLC, 21098 Jones Road, Harrisburg on June 30 by Aneida Centeno.
T&C Investments LLC, 15042 Arkansas 163, Harrisburg on June 30 by Terrill J. Giesbrecht.
Randolph County
Toll European Cuisine LLC, 137 N. Elm St., Reyno on June 29 by Jacob McKenzie.
Sharp County
Diamond C Trucking LLC, 833 Arkansas 354, Hardy on June 28 by Debra K. Cochran.
Paden Day Trucking LLC, 6728 Arkansas 58, Sidney on June 29 by Paden Day.
Patriot Handyman Service of Arkansas LLC, 847 Arkansas 354, Hardy on June 29 by Casey B. Kaufman.
KC Studios LLC, 75C U.S. 62/412, Ash Flat on June 30 by Kaitlin Crawford.
Charles L. Tucker M.D., P.A., 30 Ash Flat Drive, Ash Flat on July 2 by Charles L. Tucker.
