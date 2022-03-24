Craighead County
Tinos Ag LLC, 2208 Duncan Road, Jonesboro on March 14 by Raphael N. Dasilva.
MAS Construction Solutions LLC, 4008 Clay Drive, Jonesboro on March 14 by Michael Stephens.
Big Luke LLC, 107 Summer Leigh Cove, Bay on March 14 by Luke Edward Combs.
SD Smith Consulting LLC, 5009 Yukon Drive, Jonesboro on March 14 by Sidney Smith.
Daily Dose Properties LLC 301 Ashford Cove, Jonesboro on March 15 by Christopher Ross.
Girls All Over the World Boutique LLC, 704 Marshall St., Unit A, Jonesboro on March 15 by Kristina Marcia Austion.
Little Ranch LLC, 1221 W. Lawson Road, Jonesboro on March 16 by Claire Coppola.
I’m Apart Learning Center LLC, 1143 Walker Place, Unit 3, Jonesboro on March 16 by Jordan N. Smith.
Angie’s Vending Co. LLC, 1004 Hester St., Jonesboro on March 16 by Quintarian Wadeedah.
The Vibrant Lotus Studio LLC, 335 Drake St., Apt. B, Jonesboro on March 16 by Jessica Whitley.
Goldstar Trust Co., 2901 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro on March 16 by Davy Carter.
Meta Home Brands LLC, 4701 Bedrock Drive, Jonesboro on March 16 by Jeff Griffin.
Crittenden County
Alamo LLC, 161 Ross St., Marion on March 14 by Alicia Mooney.
Surrey Rentals LLC, 22 S. Surrey Trace, Marion on March 16 by Jeanette Whatley.
Kountry Motors LLC, 920 Bayou Vista Drive, Marion on March 16 by Ricky Dancy.
Cross County
Lytle Trucks and Equipment LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on March 18 by Trey Lytle.
Greene County
Lakeside Transportation LLC, 6476 Arkansas 135 North, Paragould on March 14 by James D. Fulton.
Knight Properties LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on March 16 by Mandi Jernigan.
Jackson County
D3 Re Holdings LLC, 3808 Van Dyke Road, Newport on March 14 by Dean Sides.
Lawrence County
EDC Transport Inc., 320 N.W. Fourth St., Walnut Ridge on March 14 by Debbie Gilmore.
Mississippi County
J&K Auto Detailing LLC, 2150 Arkansas 312 East, Blytheville on March 15 by James Edward Bryant.
Troy Misner Farms LLC, 2344 Mississippi 503 North, Blytheville on March 17 by Steven Troy Misner.
Poinsett County
DKBS Property LLC, 712 Dwight St., Trumann on March 14 by David H. Box.
J.S. Cavitt CRNA, LLC, 318 Norcross Drive, Tyronza on March 14 by Jennifer Sue Cavitt.
BB Builders & Co. LLC, 9337 Old Military Lane, Harrisburg on March 16 by Blake Burns.
Randolph County
Red Line Brokerage LLC, 5760 Arkansas 251, Pocahontas on March 16 by Casandra Denece Duran.
Sharp County
T&S Wilson Works LLC, 14 Nioka Drive, Cherokee Village on March 14 by Samantha Wilson.
Treasure Hunt Auction LLC, 60 Slick Rock Trail, Hardy on March 15 by Deanna Hefner.
Lux Installations and Smart Homes LLC, 372 Arkansas 175, Hardy on March 15 by Logan Moore.
Brixey Trucking LLC, 63 Liberty Hill Circle, Highland on March 16 by Regan Cotter.
