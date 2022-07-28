Craighead County
Home Away From Home Child Care LLC, 815 Warner Ave., Jonesboro on July 18 by Lavella Towne.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 81F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 1:58 am
Home Away From Home Child Care LLC, 815 Warner Ave., Jonesboro on July 18 by Lavella Towne.
James Graham Masek Farm LLC, 2532 Alexander Drive, Suite A, Jonesboro on July 18 by Julienne Penter.
Sana Vita by Foundation LLC, 533 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on July 18 by Lauren Hannah.
Sage Luxe Arkansas LLC, 10203 U.S. 49B NORTH, Brookland on July 19 by Christian Wimberley.
Clark’s Tutoring LLC, 502 W. Cherry Ave., Jonesboro on July 19 by Steven Codie Clark.
Irrepressible Pictures LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on July 19 by Scott Hunter Jr.
Gamers Hideout Gaming Lounge LLC, 1400 Links Circle, #Unit 7, Jonesboro on July 19 by Michael Jerome Lee.
Burns Wae Properties & Rentals LLC, 2001 Mallard Drive, Lake City on July 20 by Megan Ashley Burns.
Beyond Crafty 870 LLC, 601 Arlington Drive, West Memphis on July 19 by Jessica Hamberry.
Paramount Personal Care Service LLC, 221 N. Fifth St., Suite D, West Memphis on July 19 by Bridget Brown.
Comfort Keepers In-Home Health Care Agency LLC, 331 S. 11th St., West Memphis on July 19 by Anita Monette Davis.
The Sims Foundation, 310 Trigg Drive, Marion on July 20 by Lacey M. Sims.
Tonka Boy and Tonka Girl Trucking LLC, 1421 E. Eldridge Ave., Wynne on July 19 by Tammy Hancock Somlar.
Aquatic Rentals LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on July 20 by Justin Lamb.
MDM Auto Detailing LLC, 110 Anthony St., Tuckerman on July 19 by Stephen Slagley.
Delta Grove LLC, 1196 Mississippi 840 East, Osceola on July 20 by Tammy Jean Weber.
Dunman Ag & Consulting LLC, 457 Fox Run, Trumann on July 18 by John Taylor Dunman Jr.
Popejoy Transportation LLC, 141 S. Crest Ave., Trumann on July 19 by Bradley Hayden Popejoy.
