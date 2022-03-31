Clay County
Success Trucking LLC, 111 Goldman St., Success on March 22 by Shelia K. Wheeler.
Credit Fox LLC, 138 S. Second Ave., Piggott on March 23 by Bradley Mallard.
Craighead County
5 Oaks Cow Dogs LLC, 2311 N. Culberhouse St., Jonesboro on March 21 by Jerrod Denton.
Shark Wave Aquatic Team Inc., 651 Craighead 130, Bono on March 21 by Kirby Massey Smith.
Mrs. C’s ACT Prep LLC, 1112 Country Manor Circle, Jonesboro on March 21 by Cassaundra McCauley.
Kingdom Staffing LLC, 1112 Country Manor Circle, Jonesboro on March 21 by Cassaundra McCauley.
Comfort Hands Home Care LLC, 1508 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Jonesboro on March 21 by Cheryl Coleman.
The Poo Crew of NEA LLC, 3625 Blueridge Circle, Jonesboro on March 21 by Amberly Reshea Mouser.
Contreras Concrete Co. LLC,, 4303 Aggie Rd, Uint 48, Jonesboro on March 21 by Gabriel Contreras.
The Beat Cosmetic Essentials LLC, 1002 W. Jefferson Ave., Jonesboro on March 21 by John Michael Walker.
Nick & Amber Thompson Farms LLC, 243 Craighead 7822, Jonesboro on March 22 by Nicholas William Thompson.
Salem Equities LLC, 533 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on March 22 by Charles N. White.
Brek Investments LLC, 2607 Nix Lake Drive, Jonesboro on March 22 by Brett McDaniel.
RLB Construction LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on March 22 by Scott Hunter.
Lakeridge Co. LLC, 331 Craighead 7516, Jonesboro on March 23 by Bryan Tucker.
Reynolds EHS Resources and Consulting LLC, 904 Craighead 620, Jonesboro on March 23 by Michele Reynolds.
Oh Taste and See LLC, 1122 Mays Lane, Jonesboro on March 24 by Marquita Rena Blanchard.
Sole Care LLC, 4411 Oliver St., Jonesboro on March 24 by Rudy Steward.
D&H Designs Jonesboro Inc., 2500C Commerce Drive, Jonesboro on March 24 by David Salazar.
S/L Bar 10 LLC, 2901 E. Parker Road, Suite B, Jonesboro on March 24 by John S. Boyd.
Revolution Medical Centers PLLC, 1306 S. Caraway Road, Unit B, Jonesboro on March 24 by Jason Inman.
Melanie Fulton Counseling LLC, 3209 Ridgeway Circle, Jonesboro on March 24 by Melanie Fulton.
Sol’s Farms LLC, 4020 Sage Meadows Blvd., Jonesboro on March 25 by Able Solorzano.
Kayla Moore Florals LLC, 4548 Craighead 757, Jonesboro on March 25 by Kayla Moore.
Crittenden County
Moose on the Loose LLC, 133 Turner Ave., Marion on March 22 by Ellen Leigh Whittington.
Life Transitions Faith Based LLC, 1103 Little Elton Lane, West Memphis on March 22 by Lakesha Wilson.
AMA Consulting LLC, 108 Watkins Cove, Marion on March 23 by Marcus Holley.
SJP Hotels LLC, 2980 North Service Road, Marion on March 23 by Shivam Patel.
Roster Recruiting Agency LLC, 385 Park Drive, Marion on March 23 by Rico Ramsey.
Riyah Freight LLC, 307 S. Oak St., West Memphis on March 23 by Terrance Keith Morris.
Little Italy Farms LLC, 649 Riverwest Circle, Marion on March 23 by Micahel Baioni.
It’s a Freddie Hustle Co., 800 Walnut Drive, West Memphis on March 23 by Cheeztara C. Stokes.
Distinguished Detailing LLC, 310 Mid Continent Plaza, Suite 604B, West Memphis on March 24 by David Glenn Jr.
Cross County
The Professional Gent LLC, 319 E. Crystal Ave., Wynne on March 21 by Larry Boyd.
Kirkwood Transportation Service LLC, 110 Parkin St., Parkin on March 21 by Sylvester Kirkwood.
Glitz and Grace Boutique LLC, 62 Cross 7489, Wynne on March 25 by Bethany Evans.
Greene County
Willow and Co. LLC, 1004 W. Mueller St., Paragould on March 21 by Amy L. Goodwin.
OEM Asset Management LLC, 5753 Greene 443, Marmaduke on March 22 by Oliver Edward Mullins.
Kickin’ Tails LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on March 22 by Mandi Jernigan.
Lawrence County
Lead Foot LLC, 3220 Tidal Pool Cove, Hoxie on March 21 by Eric Dobbs.
Meeks Ag LLC, 382 Lawrence 224, Imboden on March 22 by Ricky Meeks.
Mississippi County
Tate’s Custom Hauls LLC, 910 Winchester Road, Leachville on March 22 by Robert Aaron Tate.
Midnight Express LLC, 401 S. Marjorie St., Osceola on March 23 by Scott Edward Russell.
Southern Transport and Removal Service LLC, 852 E. Main St., Unit 113, Blytheville on March 23 by Tommy Ray Rodgers III.
Backroad Cotton LLC, 201 Holly St., Manila on March 23 by Jamie Roach.
Convenient Cash ATM LLC, 4177 Mississippi 209 South, Dyess on March 23 by Jeffrey Michael Bailey.
Bobby’s Food Mart LLC, 241 N. Service Road, Blytheville on March 25 by Bachu Patel.
Poinsett County
Hope and Grace Transportation LLC, 209 N. Railroad St., Harrisburg on March 22 by Rebekah Whittley.
Strange MFKN Trucking LLC, 6753 Eul Lane, Trumann on March 25 by Ashley Strange.
Randolph County
Owen Davis Real Estate LLC, 190 Teresa Lane, Pocahontas on March 22 by Owen Lee Davis.
Sharp County
Campbell’s Excavation and Dozier LLC, 990 Bear Creek Road, Evening Shade on March 25 by Bobby Clay Campbell.
Snow Wilson Contracting LLC, 46 Matecumbe Drive, Cherokee Village on March 25 by Rutherford S. Wilson V.
