Clay County
Trevor Ahrent Farms LLC, 1411 Harb St., Corning on Jan. 10 by Trevor Ahrent.
Craighead County
Big Wheel Customs LLC, 4608 Distribution Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 10 by Grady L. Clark Sr.
Cue World Inc., 3212 E. Nettleton Ave., Suite F, Jonesboro on Jan. 10 by Lois Connors.
RRWY Investments LLC, 225 South Church St., Jonesboro on Jan. 11 by Robert Wells.
The Bakery Career Services LLC, 2007 E. Nettleton Ave, Suite C, Jonesboro on Jan. 11 by Clemmisa Louise Harris.
BJ Richards Investments LLC, 709 E. College St., Bono on Jan. 11 by Bobbie J. Richards.
Women's Leadership Collaborative, 3500 E. Johnson Ave., Suite 300, Jonesboro on Jan. 11 by Carrie Quraishi.
Mead Trucking LLC, 4301 Knollcrest Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 11 by Jeff Mead.
Express Custom Apparel LLC, 1509 N. Oak St., Brookland on Jan. 11 by Landon Meilke.
Timmons Land & Cattle LLC, 4837 Peachtree Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 11 by Wayne Timmons.
New Beginnings Counseling Services LLC, 4599 Edinburgh Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 11 by Larry Omar Dawson.
Premier House Sitting LLC, 2200 Belt St., Apt. 12, Jonesboro on Jan. 12 by Rayonica Thomas.
Alrettyuk Express LLC, 3306 Shelby Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 12 by Alvin B Samolyuk.
George's Irrigation & Lawn Systems LLC, 630 Craighead 753, Jonesboro on Jan. 12 by George Riley Baker.
TC PT Services LLC, 2901 E. Parker Road, Unit B, Jonesboro on Jan. 12 by Trinity Courtney.
Fenix Design Manufacturing LLC, 4011 Harrisburg Road, Jonesboro on Jan. 12 by Kennedy Brown.
Zion Properties LLC, 4805 Bedrock Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 12 by Wanda Pena.
Tate's Tax Services LLC, 2110 Denver Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 13 by Arthur Tate.
Gameday Legends LLC, 2500 Sunny Meadow Drive, Suite A, Jonesboro on Jan. 13 by Brian Biggs.
Harmony Ventures LLC, 3521 Western Gales Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 14 by Anabelly Munoz Saucedo.
Crittenden County
F. Warren Enterprise LLC, 1401 Ashwood Drive, West Memphis on Jan. 10 by Felix James Warren II.
Jones Rising Star Co., 800 Clement Road, West Memphis on Jan. 10 by Beverly Jones.
White Logistics LLC, 66 Mathis Road, Crawfordsville on Jan. 11 by Malissa Dorsey.
IBM Transportation LLC, 1596 Goodwin Ave., West Memphis on Jan. 11 by Rashad Williams.
Jazelles Beauty Collection LLC, 408 S. Avalon St., Apt. 207B, West Memphis on Jan. 13 by Tamara Diona Weatherspoon.
Estella's Mobile Kitchen, LLC, 739 Belmont Drive, West Memphis on Jan. 13 by Andrew Stringfellow Jr.
Mary's Corner Liquor Store LLC, 804 S. Eighth St., West Memphis on Jan. 13 by Mary Rodriguez.
Cross County
Lazy A Farms LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on Jan. 10 by William Adams.
Milton Excavation & Trucking Services LLC, 2 Cross 7300, Wynne on Jan. 14 by Hunter Milton.
Greene County
Arkansas Stacked Bullies LLC, 285 Lois Lane, Paragould on Jan. 11 by Chase D. Winton.
AIC Construction & Rigging LLC, 4101 Cedar Valley Drive, Paragould on Jan. 11 by Derek Freeland.
Panda Garden Zhang Inc., 2801 W. Kingshighway, Unit 1, Paragould on Jan. 12 by Jian Zhang.
Ohana Life LLC, 1107 Kirkwood Drive, Paragould on Jan. 14 by Robert Piercy.
Jackson County
Bonzai Hibachi Express Inc., 1618 Malcolm Ave., Newport on Jan. 13 by Abdul Syukur.
Lawrence County
Eclipse Marketing & Design LLC, 185 Nelsonville Road, Smithville on Jan. 12 by Justin Clint Horton.
Mississippi County
Baratelli Coffee Shop LLC, 318 W. Hale Ave., Osceola on Jan. 10 by Philip Baratelli.
Tyer Family Farms LLC 2605 Elizabeth Lane, Blytheville on Jan. 10 by Thomas B. Tyer.
Bowdler Trailer Rentals LLC, 1760 Arkansas 239 East, Blytheville on Jan. 12 by Matthew Bowdler.
Row Crop Equipment LLC, 11 Rockefeller Cove, Wilson on Jan. 12 by James Kevin John.
Colt Properties LLC, 1808 N. Broadway St., Blytheville on Jan. 14 by Roger Swanson.
Remii Customs LLC, 1704 W. McHaney Drive, Blytheville on Jan. 14 by Jeremy Mhoon.
Rich is Gangster Clothing LLC, 123 Kristi Drive, Osceola on Jan. 14 by Jared Omar Smith.
Poinsett County
The Paraphraser LLC, 16034 Stacy Lane, Trumann on Jan. 10 by Brittany Jordan McMunn.
Walrich Investments LLC, 124 Cypress Drive, Trumann on Jan. 12 by Scott Richards.
Randolph County
Dear Me Wellness & Lifestyle Co. LLC, 1701 Whipperwill Drive, Pocahontas on Jan. 10 by Britne Harwell.
Trinity Rock Investments LLC, 900 Gardner St., Pocahontas on Jan. 10 by Cory Preston Kaczmarski.
D-Vet Towing & Recovery LLC, 4603 U.S. 67 South, Pocahontas on Jan. 11 by Douglas Anthony Veteto.
Sharp County
For Every Dog Rescue Inc., 1909 Springwood Road, Hardy on Jan. 12 by Sarah Kay Malo.
Lazy Mule Farm Cabin LLC, 487 New Hope Road, Hardy on Jan. 14 by Gerald E. Welch.
Arkansas Tap & Taste LLC, 96 Oak Ridge Road, Hardy on Jan. 14 by Kyle James Anderson.
Commented