Clay County
Mann-Varner Land Leveling LLC, 790 N. Fifth St., Piggott on June 28 by Mark Mann.
CTLC LLC, 601 Sand Ave., Corning on June 28 by Chad Hovis.
Levi Jones Construction LLC, 211 Hospital Drive, Corning on June 29 by Kimberly Scrogin.
Craighead County
Kymberly Anesthesia PLLC, 4120 Friendly Hope Road, Jonesboro on June 27 by Kymberly D. Myers.
The Reefer Garden Inc., 11131 U.S. 49 North, Unit 1, Brookland on June 27 by Richard Johnston.
Hernandez Trucking LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on June 27 by Fabian Hernandez Munoz.
John’s Home Improvements Co., 3839 Turfway Drive, Jonesboro on June 28 by Juan Lopez Delarosa.
Banjo Holdings LLC, 407 S. Main St., Jonesboro on June 28 by Mike Cone.
Olajia Z’on LLC, 1110 Warren St., Jonesboro on June 28 by April Michelle Smith.
Tulley Lumber Co. LLC, 4805 Ocean Drive, Jonesboro on June 28 by Jacob Allen.
Remodel and Construction Cleaning A & L, LLC, 4049 Arkansas 163, Jonesboro on June 29 by Ma De La Luz Islas Flores.
Pig’s Home Rentals LLC, 4409 Willow Ridge Drive, Jonesboro on June 29 by Whitney Black.
Dewitt Farms Land Co. LLC, 3231 Arkansas 139 North, Monette on June 29 by Logan Dewitt.
Midtown Highland East LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on June 29 by Jerrod Slayton.
Pine Prairie Properties LLC, 4805 Ocean Drive, Jonesboro on June 29 by Jacob Emory Allen.
Paragould Wine & Spirits Inc., 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on June 29 by Scott Hunter Jr.
B&B Legacy LLC, 3887 Bridlewood Drive, Jonesboro on June 29 by Billie Jean Rodgers.
Simpson Prowash LLC, 2707 Duncan Road, Jonesboro on June 29 by Sidney Luke Simpson.
Reviving Touch Corrective Massage LLC, 3624 Red Maple Way, Jonesboro on June 30 by Heather Elizabeth McGuire.
Superior Sports LLC, 710 Elizabeth Lane, Jonesboro on June 30 by Ida Friar.
K12 Protection Solutions LLC, 310 East St., Suite A, Jonesboro on June 30 by W. Curt Hawkins.
Crittenden County
God Your Mind LLC, 2008 N. McAuley Drive, West Memphis on June 27 by Moneeka Delrio Joyce.
Heaven Sent Contractors LLC, 28 Mathis Road, Crawfordsville on June 27 by Bernitha Sanders.
Whitt Surgical Services P.A., 301 E. Broadway Blvd., West Memphis on June 30 by Jeremy Whitt.
West Town Bullies LLC, 605 S. 10th St., West Memphis on June 30 by Demarkius Louis Simpson.
Get It There LLC, 386 Colonial Drive, Marion on June 30 by Padishar Creel Joshaway Sr.
Cross County
Leann Brawner APRN PLLC, 640 Falls Blvd North, Wynne on June 28 by Leann Brawner.
Premier Homes & Rentals LLC, 640 Falls Blvd N, Wynne on June 29 by Lance Alan Morvin.
Greene County
Third Generation Ramsey Distributing LLC, 204 N. Fifth St., Marmaduke on June 27 by Cameron Ramsey.
RS Branding LLC, 492 Greene 502, Lafe on June 28 by Rheanna Siebert.
Cody Stewart Construction LLC, 139 Greene 640, Paragould on June 29 by Cody Jeremiah Steve Stewart.
Glamping Gals LLC, 3301 Friendship Road, Paragould on June 30 by Amy Oost.
Lawrence County
N&W Sales LLC, 125 Lawrence 233, Powhatan on June 27 by Nathan Morse.
Mississippi County
Uncle Fred’s Sauce & Spice Co. LLC, 105 Terrace Drive, Blytheville on June 27 by Joshua James Andrews.
KPS Pearls LLC, 1213 N. Sixth St., Blytheville on June 27 by Kendra Lapearl Patterson.
Jus Roll LLC, 516 W. Hale Ave., Osceola on June 28 by Lashunna Yvonne Jefferson.
King’s Rental Estates Inc., 203 Watson Ave., Osceola on June 28 by Tina D. King.
Interstate Hustle LLC, 3007 E. Broadway St., Unit C, Luxora on June 29 by Kenny J. Travis II.
K-Wil Entertainment LLC, 812 Ridgecrest Cove, Blytheville on June 30 by Kendrick Williams.
Poinsett County
Muse Air LLC, 27124 Parrish Road, Trumann on June 27 by Hollie Looney.
K&K Property Investments LLC, 511 Emily Lane, Harrisburg on June 30 by Nathan Pierce.
Randolph County
Turbine Sales LLC, 123 Country Club Village, Pocahontas on June 27 by Brian R. Gee.
Z’s Solid Rock Construction LLC, 353 Julie Dean Road, Pocahontas on June 29 by Nancy Foster.
FCM LLC, 1240 Biggers Reyno Road, Biggers on June 30 by Karen R. Moore.
CRFTW LLC, 198 N. Maple St., Reyno on July 1 by Logan Jones.
Sharp County
J&J Fox Rentals LLC, 3145 Arkansas 167, Evening Shade on June 27 by Myranda Sharbino.
Xtreme Fitness LLC, 788 Ridge Road, Hardy on June 29 by Sierra C. Burton.
