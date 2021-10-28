Clay County
Karlark Farms LLC, 518 Sikes Road, Rector on Oct. 21 by Lark E. Sigsby.
Craighead County
CE Holdings LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Oct. 18 by Jerrod Slayton.
Jayden’s Frozen Dessert LLC, 4002 Sandstone Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 18 by Jeremy D. Jones.
Pineview Jonesboro LLC, 273 Craighead 787, Jonesboro on Oct. 18 by Mason Henry.
Salt Worship, 206 Lake Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 18 by Casey Turner.
SG Young LLC, 2400 E. Highland Drive, Unit 3000, Jonesboro on Oct. 18 by Sharon Young Burrow.
Orderliness LLC, 453 Craighead 7629, Jonesboro on Oct. 18 by Nicole Marie Enger-Luster.
Patriot Car Washes LLC, 3847 Craighead 757, Jonesboro on Oct. 19 by Leah Tennille Fike.
Brian Jackson Electrical Service LLC, 1033 Sandino Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 19 by Brian Jackson.
1812 Pizza Co. Paragould Inc., 2901 E. Parker Road, Unit B, Jonesboro on Oct. 19 by Jalena A. Primm.
Burgess Plumbing LLC, 5999 Craighead 147, Bono on Oct. 19 by David Burgess.
Midsouth Tackle LLC, 128 Craighead 108, Jonesboro on Oct. 20 by Phyllis Hudson.
Mat’s Burgos LLC, 311 W. Huntington Ave., Jonesboro on Oct. 21 by Mat Clark.
J&KW Rentals LLC, 358 Craighead 799, Jonesboro on Oct. 21 by James K. Wooldridge.
Madera Properties LLC, 2113 Boulder Cove, Jonesboro on Oct. 21 by Luis Madera.
SSO&O Logistics LLC, 610 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro on Oct. 21 by Orlandus Sandridge Jr.
Macy’s Travels LLC, 6009 Dalton Farmer Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 21 by Caleb Jeffery Moss.
Fowlworks LLC, 524 Cemetery Road, Caraway filed on Oct. 22 by Kade Allen Stokes.
Stevens Truck Repair LLC, 5712 Ridgeview Drive, Jonesboro filed on Oct. 22 by Jesse Stevens.
J&H Primm Investments LLC, 1224 W. Lawson Road, Jonesboro filed on Oct. 22 by Heath Lee Primm.
Kisling Rentals LLC, 4459 Craighead 745, Jonesboro filed on Oct. 22 by Randall R. Kisling.
Crittenden County
JL Transportation LLC, 364 Southwind Drive, Marion on Oct. 18 by Jerome Sturdivant.
Milestone Trucking LLC, 1012 Arlington Drive, West Memphis on Oct. 18 by Shawn M. Wren.
Adams Heflin Trucking LLC, 609 Arlington Drive, West Memphis on Oct. 19 by Karen Jean Heflin.
Knight’s Enterprises Inc., 15266 Arkansas 77, Turrell on Oct. 19 by Ahmad Ali.
Sweet Dorothy Sweets LLC, 509 Woodland View Drive, Marion on Oct. 19 by Erica Charlotte Leak.
Marion Trucking LLC, 1 Mary Ann Pike Drive, Suite B, Marion on Oct. 19 by Wei Chen.
Zion Out Reach, 810 Grandee Circle, Marion on Oct. 19 by Linda K. Malone.
Mary Rodriguez LLC, 504 N. Worthington Drive, West Memphis on Oct. 20 by Mary Rodriguez.
Therapeutic Essential Total Body Bar LLC, 903 N. Roselawn Drive, West Memphis on Oct. 21 by Kimberly Rayford.
Elizabeth Davis Farms LLC, 618 N. Delta Drive, Marion on Oct. 21 by Elizabeth Davis.
The Joshua Generation Fellowship, 301 W. Oliver Ave., West Memphis on Oct. 21 by Jarvys Jones.
Cross County
Burch Fence Co. LLC, 208 E. Crystal Ave., Wynne on Oct. 19 by Matthew Dewayne Burch.
Brenda Cox Properties LLC, 897 Arkansas 284, Wynne filed on Oct. 22 by Brenda Cox.
White Gold Investments LLC, 170 Cross 367, Wynne filed on Oct. 22 by Clark Dillard.
Greene County
John A. Schmidt Farms LLC, 1766 Greene 628, Paragould on Oct. 19 by Johnna Reed.
Ivory & Grace LLC, 2509 Fairview Road, Paragould on Oct. 19 by Robert Bateman.
Jordan’s Bee Zee Commercial Cleaning LLC, 2540 Greene 628, Paragould on Oct. 20 by Belinda Jordan Zurita.
Actuate Inspections LLC, 5409 Mark St., Paragould on Oct. 21 by Brian Shannon.
Gazaway Development Co. LLC, 800 W. Court St., Paragould on Oct. 21 by Jimmy D. Gazaway.
Sinaphobe LLC, 585 Greene 965, Paragould on Oct. 21 by Willis Edward Brumley Jr.
Bearden Irwin Homes LLC, 213 Center Valley Drive, Paragould on Oct. 21 by Alton Irwin.
Lugo Brothers Inc., 321 N. Fifth St., Paragould filed on Oct. 22 by Hermilo Lugo Aguirre.
Jackson County
Coffey Operations LLC, 304 Laura St., Newport on Oct. 18 by Brooke Coffey.
Mississippi County
Robert Earl Davis Lodge LLC, 556 Mississippi 54 West, Blytheville on Oct. 19 by Robert Davis.
Poinsett County
Luxoura LLC, 40698 J. Martin Road, Lepanto on Oct. 20 by Muhammad Arshed Baig.
Walters Group LLC, 16746 N. Ozark Ave., Trumann on Oct. 20 by Tabithia Walters.
Adams Heat & Air LLC, 1217 Pauline St., Trumann filed on Oct. 22 by Derrik Wayne Adams.
Randolph County
M&B Dunn Farms LLC, 1808 Barthel St., Pocahontas on Oct. 18 by Jon Michael Dunn.
Jenny Kelley Photography LLC, 1538 Birdell St., Pocahontas on Oct. 19 by Jennifer J.Kelley.
Kaybree LLC, 572 Clubview Drive, Pocahontas on Oct. 19 by Micheal Wayne Dickson.
Sharp County
Highland Nutrition Hub LLC, 2379 U.S. 62/412, Unit M, Highland on Oct. 20 by Samantha Jackson.
Cherokee Home Inspection LLC, 71 Red Fox Road, Hardy filed on Oct. 22 by Tonia Marie Tubbs.
