Clay County
Jones & Sons Land Leveling LLC, 1947 S. Cypress Ave., Piggott on Jan. 13 by Terry Jones.
Craighead County
Philadelphia Mobile Home Court Inc., 2923 N. Church St., Jonesboro on Jan. 9 by Kenneth Broadway.
Irrepressible Rentals LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 9 by Scott Hunter.
Critical Edge Inc., 4920 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 9 by Michael Allsup.
Sara Long Photography LLC, 501 Craighead 753, Jonesboro on Jan. 9 by Sara Ann Long.
Delta Guide Service of Cross County LLC, 5308 Arkansas 141 North, Jonesboro on Jan. 9 by Travis Wayne Pierce.
Delta Ag Analytics LLC, 245 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Jan. 9 by Morgan Mayer.
IA Investments LLC, 101 Craighead 700, Jonesboro on Jan. 9 by Miguel Angel Islas Alvarado.
Ashley King Photography LLC, 3209 Horseshoe Cove, Jonesboro on Jan. 9 by Ashley King.
GLZ Elite LLC, 1210 Fourth St., Lake City on Jan. 9 by Jason Garner.
Nomarish Enterprises Inc., 4500 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 9 by Shafeeq Khimani.
Elizabeth Fike Inc., 191 Craighead 303, Jonesboro on Jan. 9 by Elizabeth Fike.
Hippie’s Sanctuary, 1011 Belt St., Unit C1, Jonesboro on Jan. 9 by Brandi D. King.
C&S Flooring LLC, 1707 Warner Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 10 by Consuelo Mancilla.
Four T Custom App LLC, 2336 Craighead 759, Jonesboro on Jan. 10 by Levi Thorton.
Autocraft Paint and Bodyworks LLC, 109 Craighead 7676, Brookland on Jan. 10 by Michael Blake Brown.
Outsiders Solutions and Home Repair LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 10 by Jerrod Slayton.
Vineyard Outdoors LLC, 2907 E. Parker Road, Jonesboro on Jan. 11 by Zach Gartman.
Lamb Family Properties LLC, 406 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Jan. 11 by Stan Lamb.
E.C. Barton and Co., 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Jan. 11 by Freddie Mark Biggers.
Hellenthal Family Honey Farm LLC, 215 Cherry St., Lake City on Jan. 11 by Chason L. Hellenthal.
Driven by Design Auto Group LLC, 604 W. College Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 12 by Brandon Lee Clairday.
Murray’s In Home Care LLC, 1132 Commerce Drive, Apt. 3, Jonesboro on Jan. 13 by Denishio Murray.
Crittenden County
Cleveland Son’s Transit LLC, 418 Danner Drive, Marion on Jan. 10 by Christie Travis.
Jesus Christ Mission West Memphis Inc., 1909 Harrison Ave., West Memphis on Jan. 10 by Gregory Jones.
Across the Bridge Electric LLC, 802 Grandee Circle, Marion on Jan. 10 by James C. Sudbury.
OverlookedGBB, 500 Kingsway Drive, West Memphis on Jan. 12 by Steven Lamonte Jefferson.
Cross County
KMB Rental Properties LLC, 8 Doris Cove, Parkin on Jan. 11 by Kevin Michael Barr Sr.
Greene County
Redneko Inc., 2502 Neeley Rae Circle, Paragould on Jan. 9 by Andrew Wade Sims.
Phillips Consolidated Services LLC, 2905 Trowbridge Drive, Paragould on Jan. 9 by Richie Phillips.
Adam Morris Properties LLC, 1802 Reynolds Road, Paragould on Jan. 9 by Adam Morris.
DNC Defense LLC, 2006 Villa Ridge Drive, Paragould on Jan. 10 by Daniel Cole.
Main Street Paragould Inc., 108 E. Emerson St., Paragould on Jan. 11 by Miranda Reynolds.
Jackson County
Toth LLC, 6917 Ridge Road, Tuckerman on Jan. 9 by Christopher Brandon Toth.
Lawrence County
K1 Fitness LLC, 1609 Holly St., Walnut Ridge on Jan. 11 by Jonathan Kopp.
Mississippi County
Reaching the Village Outreach Inc., 229 Elizabeth St., Osceola on Jan. 10 by Joann Williams.
Blytheville Area Soccer Association Inc., 541 Laura Drive, Blytheville on Jan. 10 by Catherine Miles.
New Life UPC of Osceola Inc., 338 Mississippi 103 South, Etowah on Jan. 13 by Keith Stokes.
Enreach Family Development Task Force, 2867 U.S. 61 North, Blytheville on Jan. 13 by Birdie Stone.
Glen Ray’s Towing and Recovery Inc., 2631 W. Main St., Blytheville on Jan. 13 by Earnest Glen Ray.
Randolph County
Pocahontas Express Car Wash, LLC, 5861 U.S. 67 South, Pocahontas on Jan. 9 by Dewayne Sharp.
Sharp County
Evening Shade Department of Public Safety Auxiliary, 200 School St., Evening Shade on Jan. 11 by Lonnie Haley.
