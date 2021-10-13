Clay County
The Hunter Midkiff No. 56 Memorial Scholarship Foundation, 821 S. 12th Ave., Piggott on Oct. 6 by Suzan Kaye Swan.
Craighead County
Renewal Esthetics LLC, 1317 Craighead 333, Jonesboro on Oct. 4 by Kimberly Jean Hendrix.
Heath Hendrix Electric LLC, 1317 Craighead 333, Jonesboro on Oct. 4 by Jared Heath Hendrix.
Magnolia Mental Health Inc., 2815 Longview Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 5 by Danielle Lynch.
Collins Creative Media LLC, 130 Craighead 7185, Jonesboro on Oct. 5 by Annelize Collins.
MzPip Spa LLC, 1601 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 5 by Ashley Marie Pippin.
Pride of Shoals LLC, 4208 Peachtree Ave., Jonesboro on Oct. 5 by Dustin Simpkins.
The Shepherd’s Arms Coaching LLC, 1703 Warner Ave., Jonesboro on Oct. 5 by Julie A. Shepherd.
Hawks Family Cabin LLC, 3504 Cedar Creek Cove, Jonesboro on Oct. 6 by Bradley S. Hawks.
Harrsion One Transport LLC, 404-B Garden Manor Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 6 by Kenneth E. Harrison.
West End Development LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Oct. 6 by Scott Hunter.
Hooked Investments LLC, 4200 Clubhouse Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 6 by Michael Hooks Jr.
BFF Aviation LLC, 201 W. Washington Ave., Suite 201, Jonesboro on Oct. 7 by T. Benton Smith Jr.
Access Medical Clinic MSO LLC, 3520 Preston Oaks Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 7 by Bradley Bibb.
Access Medical Clinic North Carolina PLLC, 3520 Preston Oaks Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 7 by Bradley Bibb.
GMF Logistics LLC, 732 White Dove Circle, Jonesboro on Oct. 8 by Bobby Lee Butler Jr.
Raymond Lester Holdings LLC, 2609 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Oct. 8 by Matthew McDonough.
Crittenden County
Luster & Luster Specialized Hauling LLC, 187 Bayferry Road, Earle on Oct. 4 by Ronnica Luster.
Wonder State Wireless Inc., 500 W. Broadway St., Unit 9, West Memphis on Oct. 5 by Mehyedein Aref.
Simona Blankenship Photography LLC, 602 River Birch Drive, Marion on Oct. 6 by Simona Mae Blankenship.
Black’s Sports Bar & Grill LLC, 1604 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis on Oct. 6 by Sabrina Jackson.
Mid-Continent Laboratories LLC, 110 Missouri St., West Memphis on Oct. 8 by James Wilmer Smith.
Tru’rose Hair Extensions LLC, 509 N. Seventh St., West Memphis on Oct. 8 by Chester Williams.
Cross County
Project Rapha LLC, 805 Childress Drive, Wynne on Oct. 7 by Sharon Archield.
Bio-Fokul LLC, 523 W. Union Ave., Wynne on Oct. 7 by Prentiss McKnight.
Greene County
Lakeside Aviation LLC, 6476 Arkansas 135, Paragould on Oct. 4 by Kyle Lane.
Poppy & Cc’s Cajun Cooking & More LLC, 3805 Shadow Ridge Drive, Paragould on Oct. 5 by Christiana Sutton McFarland.
Southwind Land Company LLC, 2407 Southwind Drive, Paragould on Oct. 5 by Charles Sloan.
Straub Enterprises LLC, 609 N. Seventh St., Paragould on Oct. 6 by David Straub.
Sad Properties LLC, 119 W. Court St., Paragould on Oct. 8 by Evan Seth Dearing.
Mississippi County
Miracle of Mary Va. LLC, 1103 S. Airbase Highway, Gosnell on Oct. 4 by Edwin Andrews.
Buffalo Island Classics LLC, 1805 E. Third St., Leachville on Oct. 4 by Timothy Scott Adams.
Buffalo Island Outfitters LLC, 1805 E. Third St., Leachville on Oct. 4 by Timothy Scott Adams.
Rich Forever Clothing Co. LLC, 603 Cooney St., Joiner on Oct. 6 by Anthony Dority.
Vance Transportation LLC, 208 Mill Ave., Osceola on Oct. 6 by Decarlos Vance Sr.
Planters Ag Distribution LLC, 710 Country Club Lane, Manila on Oct. 8 by Glynn Castleberry.
Poinsett County
AK Trucking Solutions LLC, 512 Eighth St., Marked Tree on Oct. 5 by Allen Buchanan.
Marked Tree Management LLC, 119 U.S. 63B West, Marked Tree on Oct. 5 by Amanullah Devji.
Arkansas Ankle Monitor Inc., 26023 Arkansas 69, Trumann on Oct. 6 by James Hickey.
NEA Backroad Salvage LLC, 31227 Tulot Road, Trumann on Oct. 6 by Charles Eli Velasco IV.
Randolph County
Manson Property 1 LLC, 818 Thomasville St., Pocahontas on Oct. 5 by Dewayne M. Sharp.
My Zouy Rescue, 2071 Elmont Road, Maynard on Oct. 6 by Ginger Segraves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.