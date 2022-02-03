Clay County
Nurses Up! Staffing LLC, 211 Hospital Drive, Corning on Jan. 25 by Kimberly Scrogin.
Magnolia’s on Main LLC, 480 E. Bruce St., Piggott on Jan. 27 by Henry Clark.
Craighead County
JG Noir Aesthetics LLC, 3921 Bolt Blvd,, Jonesboro on Jan. 24 by Christie Black.
Watkins Family Investments LLC, 115 Craighead 651, Jonesboro on Jan. 24 by Tyler Watkins.
Spiked Social Inc., 1200 S. Madison St., Jonesboro on Jan. 24 by Chelsea Greer.
A-State Ag Brokers LLC, 1009 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Jan. 24 by Randel Miller.
Jlo Auto Sale LLC, 3220 Horseshoe Trail, Jonesboro on Jan. 24 by Ricardo Ramirez.
Full Service Independent Group LLC, 2406 Glenn Place, Jonesboro on Jan. 24 by Jordan West.
A Touch of Grace LLC, 2006 Cotton St., Apt. 4 , Jonesboro on Jan. 25 by Adrianna Providencia Cosme.
Undertree Land Co. LLC, 4124 Friendly Hope Road, Jonesboro on Jan. 25 by Donald Hosman.
Make-It-Ba LLC, 2011 Westwood Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 25 by Amber Sterling.
Cameron Sandefur, DO, PLLC, 509 Wiregrass Way, Jonesboro on Jan. 26 by Cameron Sandefur.
Verdant Springs Farm LLC, 302 Poplar Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 26 by Kassandra Riley.
Elise Krafty Kreations LLC, 2018 E. Johnson Ave., Unit A, Jonesboro on Jan. 26 by Precious Elise Thrower.
Hatridge Acres LLC, 501 Melton Circle, Jonesboro on Jan. 26 by Ruth H. McCauley.
BDF Rental Properties LLC, 2508 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 26 by Brittney Deanna Fowler.
Arrow R Ranch Co., 3914 Oakland Cove, Jonesboro on Jan. 26 by Nathaniel Adam Reed.
Xpt Xtreme Performance Training LLC, 690 Craighead 111, Bono on Jan. 27 by Heather Brand.
Gardner Family Holdings LLC, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Jan. 27 by D Chris Gardner.
Gardner Family Rentals LLC, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Jan. 27 by D Chris Gardner.
Arrow R Ranch LLC, 3914 Oakland Cove, Jonesboro on Jan. 27 by Nathaniel Reed.
Crittenden County
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Ministry, Egypt Community, 915 Alabama Ave., Earle on Jan. 24 by Claudie Forrest.
Divine Destiny Charter Academy Inc., 1412 Village Drive, West Memphis on Jan. 24 by Denisha A. Atkins.
2BFFs on Wheelz LLC, 841 Boulevard Orleans St., Marion on Jan. 24 by Shuntel Evette Northington.
All in One Family Transportation Service LLC, 208 S. Rich Road, West Memphis on Jan. 24 by Ashley Clark.
Grind 2 Shine Transportation LLC, 1109 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis on Jan. 24 by Corliss Brewer.
O&F Enterprises LLC, 537 N. 18th St., West Memphis on Jan. 24 by Olevia Wilson.
Jbo’s Trucking LLC, 502 N. 16th St., West Memphis on Jan. 24 by Jarvis Terrell Henderson.
Harding Home Therapy, LLC, 806 Grandee Circle, Marion on Jan. 25 by, Landon Drew Harding.
SNKR Lab LLC, 803 Sorrell Circle, Marion on Jan. 25 by Golda Abram.
Hoodclassic Clothing LLC, 886 Bayou Vista Drive, Marion on Jan. 25 by Danautica McClendon.
True Touch Personal Care Agency LLC, 517 Par Drive, Unit 6, Marion on Jan. 26 by Timothy L. Johnson.
Countryview Pre-School LLC, 327 Block St., Marion on Jan. 26 by Jeanine Marter.
Nosleep Logistics LLC, 1507 Rich Road, West Memphis on Jan. 27 by Jerry Cody.
Cross County
Chris Nance Construction Co., 56 Cross 3504, Cherry Valley on Jan. 24 by Chris Nance.
Greene County
Skip’s Country Kitchen LLC, 58 Greene 745, Paragould on Jan. 24 by Louis Haskett.
SSI Properties LLC, 2100 Fairview Road, Paragould on Jan. 25 by Shadow McDaniel Inskeep.
Craderhouse LLC, 2475 Greene 625, Paragould on Jan. 25 by Tonya Renee Taylor.
Wright Ag Services LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Jan. 26 by Mandi Jernigan.
Jackson County
Simple Man Auction LLC, 312 Norma St., Tuckerman on Jan. 27 by Terry Keith Adams.
Lawrence County
Ditto’s Auto Sales LLC, 1194 Midway Road, Hoxie on Jan. 24 by Steve Ditto.
Alphabet Farms LLC, 403 S.E. Third St., Walnut Ridge on Jan. 25 by Steven Sears Jackson.
Andreas Holger Christian Bolle Corp., 271 Rush Lane, Imboden on Jan. 26 by Andreas Holger Bolle.
Mississippi County
Saved by Grace Roadside Assistance LLC, 817 W. Riverdale St., Luxora on Jan. 25 by Melissa Winford.
Starstruck LLC, 1140 Ohio St., Blytheville on Jan. 26 by Starlia M. Spinks.
WB Planting Co. LLC, 1860 U.S. 61 South, Osceola on Jan. 27 by Barrett W. Brothers II.
Poinsett County
Starlist Detailsz LLC, 136 S. Crest Ave., Trumann on Jan. 24 by Starlist Simmons.
New Heritage Classical Academy, 19403 Arkansas 14 East, Harrisburg on Jan. 27 by Zachary Taylor Davis.
Sharp County
Jacobs Roofing LLC, 2678 Wood Hollow Road, Ash Flat on Jan. 27 by Callie Wilson.
