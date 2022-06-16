Clay County
Conway Professional Services LLC, 261 Cross 151, Corning on June 6 by Matthew Conway.
Craighead County
Dixie Diesel Shop LLC, 3013 Craighead 977, Lake City on June 6 by Judd Schug.
Redbird OF LLC, 2404 Autumn Drive, Jonesboro on June 6 by James William McLeod.
Rucklew LLC, 303 Mead St., Lake City on June 6 by Rachel Amanda Rucker.
McGlocklan Investments LLC, 2211 Addison Cove, Jonesboro on June 6 by Grant Shelton.
Aesthetics by Jada LLC, 3212 Mead Drive, Jonesboro on June 6 by Misty Layman.
Bline Capital LLC, 3403 Windover Garden Circle, Jonesboro on June 6 by Jeffrey Jay Brecklein.
Yony Pro Paint LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on June 6 by Elias Hernandez.
Pink Salt Boutique LLC, 5726 Friendship Circle, Jonesboro on June 6 by Melanie Dawn Conrad.
Wilton West LLC, 3412 Sun Ave., Unit F5, Jonesboro on June 7 by Robert Barnett.
Yes Chef LLC, 710 Elizabeth Lane, Jonesboro on June 7 by Ida Friar.
Valley View Band Boosters Inc., 2116 Yarbrough Drive, Jonesboro on June 7 by Charles Page.
David Jenkins Properties LLC, 2224 Conrad Drive, Unit A, Jonesboro on June 7 by David Milwyn Jenkins.
DJS Holdings LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on June 7 by Jerrod Slayton.
Negative Returns LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on June 7 by Scott Hunter.
Act II Performing Arts, 602 Lunsford Ave., Bay on June 7 by Victoria Winn.
Over a Cup Initiative, 2108 Bob White Cove, Jonesboro on June 8 by Shunqetta Cunningham.
JRV Properties LLC, 1674 Craighead 712, Jonesboro on June 8 by Rob Lance.
Haven Collective LLC, 4119 Stadium Blvd., Suite H, Jonesboro on June 8 by Danielle Craig.
Wood Primary Care Clinic PLLC, 2524 Alexander Drive, Suite D, Jonesboro on June 8 by Jessica Erin Wood.
Best River Properties LLC, 3503 Big Creek Cove, Jonesboro on June 9 by Bobby Justin Best.
Webtronix LLC, 4504 Mount Carmel Road, Jonesboro on June 9 by James Patrick Quinn.
Crittenden County
Your Hair Destination LLC, 406 N. Bond Ave., West Memphis on June 6 by Jasmine Bradley.
Biggest in Da City LLC, 1601 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis on June 6 by Terray Desha Sanders.
Outlet Hut LLC, 901 Barton St., Earle on June 7 by Abdulmajeed A Al Habir.
Haynes Village Inc., 2508 Gathings Drive, West Memphis on June 7 by Tammie E. Coleman.
SRJ Cleaning Service LLC, 729 Lackey Road, Marion on June 7 by Christopher Jimerson.
Elias Hill Insurance Agency LLC, 910 Rue Le Maison Drive, Marion on June 9 by Elias Hill IV.
K3 Events LLC, 606 Rainer Road, Unit 3, West Memphis on June 9 by Crystashia Turner.
Turrell Investments LLC, 14743 Interstate 55, Turrell on June 9 by Nooruddin Jalal.
Greene County
DRP Farms LLC, 1657 Greene 721, Paragould on June 6 by Dustin Lee Pankey.
Jackson County
Bertha Penix Family Charities Inc., 9 Dogwood Drive, Newport on June 6 by Sequoyah Moore.
Lawrence County
Tox Doc Limited, 1309 W. Main St., Walnut Ridge on June 7 by Leisa Spence.
Mississippi County
Ellis Processing and Material Handling Osceola LLC, 5303 Mississippi 909 North, Blytheville on June 6 by Matthew Ellis.
Delta Renewal Group Inc., 1200 W.Walnut St., Blytheville on June 6 by Elizabeth Hooker Smith.
Echo Financials LLC, 1300 Normandy Lane Extended, Blytheville on June 7 by Hollie M. Echols.
Gladney Transports LLC, 601 E. Bard Ave., Osceola on June 7 by Chantel Lewis.
Gray Party Co. LLC, 725 Lyndsey, Manila on June 8 by Darci Stobaugh.
Roots Deep, LLC, 300 Louise St., Blytheville on June 9 by Nicole Adell Eskin.
Poinsett County
Dennis Cantrell Farms LLC, 13433 Maple Grove Lane, Trumann on June 6 by Dennis Cantrell.
Trumann Flex Space LLC, 10415 Stuckey Lane, Trumann on June 7 by John Stuckey.
Stuckey Motors LLC, 10415 Stuckey Lane, Trumann on June 7 by John Stuckey.
Sharp County
Golden Stardust Getaways LLC, 7 Shadow Lane, Williford on June 8 by James John Golden.
