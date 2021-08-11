Clay County
Deezy Installation LLC, 557 N. Scurlock Ave., Piggott on Aug. 4 by Devon Duston.
Malone Custom Designs LLC, 310 N. Missouri Ave., Suite D, Corning on Aug. 6 by Jay Malone.
Craighead County
JAEaton Investments LLC, 4317 Weldon Lane, Jonesboro on Aug. 2 by Jonathan William Eaton.
Vanoys LLC, 3901 Saddlecrest Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 2 by Stanley Ransom.
A Whole Lotta Soulful Love LLC, 1913 Roy St., Jonesboro on Aug. 2 by Zandr Renay Clayton.
Tenacious Construction & Landscaping LLC, 1710 Paragould Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 2 by Timothy L. Batts.
Model Envy Photography LLC, 3316 Caraway Commons Drive, Unit D1, Jonesboro on Aug. 3 by Latanya Williams.
Black River Management LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Aug. 3 by Jerrod Slayton.
NEA Excavation & Services LLC, 1009 S. Main St., Jonesboro, Jonesboro on Aug. 3 by Randel Miller.
King Oak LLC, 4615 Clubhouse Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 3 by Jaime King.
BKE PLLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Aug. 4 by Jerrod Slayton.
The Believer Agency, 2524 Granite Pointe, Jonesboro on Aug. 4 by Benjamin Adkins.
Southern Grace Custom Gifts LLC, 5901 Chastain Cove, Jonesboro on Aug. 5 by Candace Chantel Robison.
Swept Away Janitorial LLC, 312 Prospect Trail, Jonesboro on Aug. 5 by Banthi Munoz.
Wagner Enterprises & Investments LLC, 500 Melton Circle, Jonesboro on Aug. 5 by David Eagle.
J. Haws Renovations LLC, 2901 Commerce Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 5 by Christina Haws.
Lake City Nutrition LLC, 805 Arkansas 18, Lake City on Aug. 6 by Tiffany Newcom.
Weldon Welding LLC, 218 David Cove, Jonesboro on Aug. 6 by Weldon Ervin King Jr.
Alda Investments LLC, 600 Second St., Lake City on Aug. 6 by Danika Lopez.
Nunregular LLC, 722 Kitchen St., Jonesboro on Aug. 6 by Traylen Vanpelt.
Crittenden County
Brown’s Kreations Photography & Custom Gifts LLC, 714 Belmont Drive, West Memphis on Aug. 2 by Tikita Shontel Brown.
Elizabeth’raye LLC, 300 Shoppingway Blvd., Unit 14, West Memphis on Aug. 2 by Desieraye L. Sanders.
Edmonds Express LLC, 501 N. Rhodes St., West Memphis on Aug. 2 by Taylor Ward Edmonds.
Roro’s Closet LLC, 3401 N. 35th St., West Memphis on Aug. 3 by Keira Paige.
R.W. Hauling, LLC, 113 Knight Road, Crawfordsville on Aug. 5 by John Rieves Wallace Jr.
Smith Transporting Solutions LLC, 206 South Ok St., West Memphis on Aug. 5 by William Smith.
Slo-Poke Trucking LLC, 623 E. Crawford Drive, Marion on Aug. 5 by Teagan Hunter Lepard.
Red Pier Seafood W.M. LLC, 222 W. Service Road, West Memphis on Aug. 5 by Mao Song Lin.
Healthcare Transport Express LLC, 1208 Proctor Road, West Memphis on Aug. 5 by Brittnay Rena Williams.
Mending Broken Pieces LLC, 2906 White St., West Memphis on Aug. 6 by Lavonya Reel.
Cross County
Jerry Dan Trucking LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on Aug. 4 by Jerry Dan Mitchell.
Jackson Excavating & Construction LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on Aug. 4 by Wesley Jackson.
Delta Bulk Services LLC, 120 Cross 303, Cherry Valley on Aug. 4 by Denny Hammonds.
Grace Outreach Academy, 302 Core St., Parkin on Aug. 6 by Tommie Lee Wells.
Greene County
A Real Touch LLC, 22 Pecan Grove, Paragould on Aug. 2 by Mark Morgan.
Kbar Equine LLC, 100 Church Road, Paragould on Aug. 2 by Phyllis House.
Burris Ridge Fabrication LLC, 7897 Greene 721, Paragould on Aug. 3 by Jonathan Burris.
Gentry’s Mens Store LLC, 3707 Stone Ridge Drive, Paragould on Aug. 3 by Hayley Nicole Hobbs.
One Tree Capital LLC, 2803 Trowbridge Drive, Paragould on Aug. 3 by Jeff A. Jackson.
Winsie LLC, 516 Mountain Home Road, Paragould on Aug. 5 by Cassie Hale.
Southern Breeze Heating & Cooling LLC, 1582 Greene 443, Marmaduke on Aug. 5 by Wes Dollar.
Jackson County
Jackson County Diesel Repair LLC, 12 Lakeside Lane, Newport on Aug. 5 by James Edward Brannon.
Two Traveling Bags LLC, 501 N. Magnolia St., Newport on Aug. 5 by Cheryl Haile.
Lawrence County
H&H Property Investment LLC, 5640 U.S. 63, Imboden on Aug. 2 by Sara Hawkins.
Three Rivers Transfer LLC, 3960 U.S. 63, Black Rock on Aug. 4 by Dylan E. McGinnis.
Hwy 412 Salvage LLC, 1185 U.S. 412, Walnut Ridge on Aug. 5 by Junior McIntire.
Sister’s Place LLC, 115 Jerusalem Road, Strawberry on Aug. 5 by Twila Massey.
Mississippi County
Novah D Collection LLC, 104 Mockingbird Lane, Osceola on Aug. 3 by Saccari Aikea Jacobs.
KSM Health & Wellness PLLC, 4219 Mississippi 775 North, Blytheville on Aug. 5 by Katryse McDonald.
POMP Clothing LLC, 1001 S. 19th St., Blytheville on Aug. 5 by Tavares Latron Waters.
