Craighead County
Jonesboro Tobacco and Vape LLC, 1907 W. Parker Road, Suite D, Jonesboro on Oct. 17 by Ali A. Alshoaiby.
Commodity By-Products LLC, 4623 Clubhouse Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 20 by James Roy Mead.
Cockerham Holdings LLC, 400 N. Avalon St., West Memphis on Oct. 17 by Julanne Portis.
Toptubemedia LLC, 1 Ashcraft Court, Paragould on Oct. 17 by Michael Thomas Hizer.
TRL Lawn Services LLC, 301 N. Park St., Marmaduke on Oct. 18 by Timothy Earl Lawrence.
JTH Real Estate LLC, 202 Country Club Blvd., Trumann on Oct. 17 by Jonathan T. Huey.
Talley Seed LLC, 437 Oakwood Lane, Trumann on Oct. 17 by Chris Talley.
L and L Flower Market LLC, 19534 James Neal Road, Harrisburg on Oct. 18 by Latasha Barbara Hawkins.
