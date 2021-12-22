Craighead County
Aging Foster Inc., 3829 Churchill Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Tenesha Brown.
Arquero Ballistics LLC, 2006 Wingate Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Jonathan Ambs.
Fielder Trucking LLC, 2640 Craighead 766, Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Taylor Fielder.
Rento Casitas LLC, 1617 Briarwood Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Claudia Benavides.
Nice ‘N’ Neat Tire Shop LLC, 3817 Remington Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Arthur Ray Osborne.
C & L Underground Utilities LLC, 2415 Granite Pointe, Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Chase Montana Phillips.
Next Level Calls LLC, 2583 Chad Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Tyler Anthony Wagganer.
Honeydell & Associates LLC, 1204 French St., Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Dessica Morning.
Dellwayne Enterprises LLC, 1204 French St., Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Dessica Morning.
Rogershood LLC, 4716 Prospect Road, Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Erica Mixon.
Jammgood Properties LLC, 8390 U.S. 49, Suite D, Brookland on Dec. 14 by Kennieth Goodwin.
Esthetics by Abbey LLC, 911 E. Parker Road, Jonesboro on Dec. 14 by Abigail Sullivan.
2600 PC-Rogers LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 14 by Donald L. Parker II.
SPF Weiner LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 14 by Donald L. Parker II.
BADPH, LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 15 by Donald L. Parker II.
B. Little Trucking LLC, 4301 Eastbrook Circle, Jonesboro on Dec. 15 by Brandon Darrell Little.
Watson Land Co. LLC, 5311 Darr Hill Road, Jonesboro on Dec. 15 by Brian Watson.
LCG Investments LLC, 3603 Oakridge Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 15 by Nic Schaaf.
SEW, LLC, 1216 Hawk Cove, Jonesboro on Dec. 15 by Seth Weston.
Pinnacle Enterprises Inc., 710 Elizabeth Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 15 by Ida Friar.
MTZ Lawn Care LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Dec. 15 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Red Wave Capital LLC, 335 W. Parker Road, Jonesboro on Dec. 16 by Mark Fowler.
Dad Southwest LLC, 3201 Bowden Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 16 by Derek Dodd.
Ozark Holdings Springdale LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 16 by Donald L. Parker II.
Green Rock Mining LLC, 307 University Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 16 by William Gossett.
TR Financial LLC 513 Huntcliff Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 16 by, Wes Thornton.
Veterans in Need Inc., 2501 Greenbriar Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 16 by James Leon Brown.
Thrive Functional Living LLC, 142 Craighead 726, Jonesboro on Dec. 17 by Jami West.
Delta Farm Investments LLC, 1901 W. Oak Ave., Jonesboro on Dec. 17 by Samuel Edward King.
First 50 States Anywhere LLC, 2304 Mitzi Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 17 by Reginald Watson Sr.
Holistic Tree Care LLC, 4710 Big Johns Place, Jonesboro on Dec. 17 by Dillon Austin Corson.
Crittenden County
Deborah M. Williams DDS Inc., 300 W. Tyler Ave., West Memphis on Dec. 13 by Deborah M. Williams.
Willow Career Consultants LLC, 706 Vanderbilt Ave., West Memphis on Dec. 13 by Natasha Shantrel Williams.
ELB Foundation Counseling Services, 819 Greenock Way, Marion on Dec. 13 by Audrey D. McCollum.
Skyy Trans LLC, 417 Magnolia St., Marion on Dec. 14 by Alexander Mandale Thornton.
Weathersby Xpress LLC, 707 Belmont Drive, West Memphis on Dec. 15 by Kierra Hudson.
King T Auto Sales LLC, 700 Second St., Earle on Dec. 16 by Flora Tate.
Trade Transportation LLC, 1210 E. Tyler Ave., Unit 1, West Memphis on Dec. 17 by Christopher Terry.
Smothers Express LLC, 1801 E. Polk Ave., West Memphis on Dec. 17 by Antonio Smothers.
Bosshawg Infrastructure Group LLC, 610 S. 22nd St., West Memphis on Dec. 17 by Larandis McClure.
Greene County
Taylor-Rawls Properties LLC, 611 W. Kingshighway, Paragould on Dec. 14 by Deborah A. Rawls.
Gourmet Tamales LLC, 1208 Cole St., Paragould on Dec. 14 by Hector Ruiz.
The She Shed of Paragould LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Dec. 15 by Mandi Jernigan.
ST Land Management LLC, 200 Greene 532, Marmaduke on Dec. 17 by Zac Sutton.
Jackson County
Brownd Rental LLC, 407 Walnut St., Newport on Dec. 14 by Mark Brownd.
Newport Housing Solutions, 945 Hout Circle, Newport on Dec. 15 by David Gates.
Ultra Investment Group, LLC, 5 Pickens Drive, Newport on Dec. 16 by Chet Pinkerton.
Lawrence County
Beauty for Ashes Ministries, 467 Arkansas 25, Saffell on Dec. 13 by Matthew Donnell.
Dio Trucking LLC, 317 Lawrence 723, Walnut Ridge on Dec. 14 by Sasha Barr.
Mississippi County
Shipley & Son LLC, 1100 Eastwood St., Leachville on Dec. 13 by Robert F. Shipley IV.
Chef Cynt’s Keto Kitchen LLC, 1108 Logan Lane, Blytheville on Dec. 15 by Cynthia Turner.
Crabtree Co. LLC, 3455 Mississippi 17 North, Leachville on Dec. 15 by Mark Crabtree.
TMF Industrial Inc. 420 W. Walnut St., Blytheville on Dec. 15 by Frances Severe.
Poinsett County
L. Driver Enterprises LLC, 111 Key Circle, Marked Tree on Dec. 13 by Lauren Elizabeth Driver.
SM Online Solutions LLC, 516 Sixth St., Marked Tree on Dec. 15 by Steve Mullins.
Randolph County
Blue Enterprises Inc., 1780 Country Club Road, Pocahontas on Dec. 13 by Jonathon Paul Max Novello.
Five Rivers Abstract & Title Inc., 3787 Arkansas 90 West, Pocahontas on Dec. 15 by Mark Brown.
Rawls Farms LLC, 1023 Virgin Road, Pocahontas on Dec. 16 by David Joe Rawls.
Kaz Cattle Farms LLC, 900 Gardner St., Pocahontas on Dec. 17 by Cory Preston Kaczmarski.
Ruben Lake Farms LLC, 2009 Blisswood St., Pocahontas on Dec. 17 by Bryan Farmer.
Sharp County
Ruach Regenerative Ranch LLC, 112 S. Fairview Road, Poughkeepsie on Dec. 14 by Luke O’Conner.
GLK Merchandising LLC, 33 Deer Crossing Loop, Evening Shade on Dec. 16 by Garrett Kissinger.
B&B Tool & Equipment Rental LLC, 80 College Drive, Ash Flat on Dec. 16 by Daniel P. Munroe.
