Clay County
Jones & Sons Equipment Detailing LLC, 1497 Cypress Ave., Piggott on Feb. 11 by John Jones.
Craighead County
The Flipper Lads LLC, 1523 Craighead 672, Bay on Feb. 7 by Asa Ladd.
McNeal Remodeling Service LLC, 514 Joy Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 7 by Melvin McNeal II.
Fox Transport & Logistics LLC, 3293 Abigail Court, Jonesboro on Feb. 7 by Devin Voyles.
JLW Properties LLC 205 E. Illinois Ave., Caraway on Feb. 7 by, Jamie Lee Walker.
El Primo Carnitas LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Feb. 7 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Kids Play Therapy LLC, 3105 Bowden Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 8 by Angela Culver.
Potter Farms LLC, 31 Craighead 480, Jonesboro on Feb. 8 by Jody E. Potter.
Azile Solutions Inc., 1830 E. Johnson Ave., Apt. 97, Jonesboro on Feb. 8 by Sarthak Dadwal.
REC III Investments of Jonesboro LLC, 107 Sloan Circle, Brookland on Feb. 9 by Roy Edward Cooper III.
LTJT Transportation Services LLC, 1002 Rolling Forest Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 9 by Tom Fielder.
B.V. Sparrow Construction LLC, 1207 Medallion Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 9 by D. Benjamin Vaughan.
DH5 LLC, 2212 Sheffield Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 9 by David Wade Hall.
Delarosa Welding and Fabrication Services LLC, 409 Brittney Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 9 by Sergio Delarosa.
J. Meir Jewelers LLC, 1929 Craighead 353, Bono on Feb. 9 by Yosef Meir.
Wild Rose Tattoo LLC, 1302 Dupwe Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 9 by Shannon Brooke Caples.
Big Cook LLC, 268 Goldrush Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 9 by Trina Wilson.
DB Real Estate Group LLC,, 1405 Lynn St., Lake City filed on Feb. 10 by Jason Cullen Garner.
SPD Investments Inc., 2901 E. Parker Road, Suite B, Jonesboro filed on Feb. 10 by Stephen Dunnam.
Teller Depot LLC, 3917 Bolt Blvd., Jonesboro filed on Feb. 10 by Teresa A. Dunton.
JKM Arkansas Holdings LLC, 609 Bay St., Bay filed on Feb. 10 by John Winkleblack.
J&K Property Preservation LLC, 104 Hollis Cove, Bono on Feb. 11 by Jordon Lee Kennedy.
Old Judge Coffee LLC, 1419 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro on Feb. 11 by Roger Moore.
Motor Lab LLC, 6127 U.S. 49 North, Brookland on Feb. 11 by Dennis Ray Duty.
Arrow & Acorn LLC, 1720 S. Caraway Road, Suite 3070, Jonesboro on Feb. 11 by Hunter Hinton.
M&MJ Arkansas Golf, LLC, 3300 Saint Andrews Cove, Jonesboro on Feb. 11 by Marie Shaw.
Gremard Gardens LLC, 31 Craighead 464, Jonesboro on Feb. 11 by Nancy Arnold.
Nutriblox Ag, LLC, 407 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Feb. 11 by Mike Cone.
Crittenden County
Prestige Firearms Training Center LLC, 904 Neil Sain Loop, Marion on Feb. 7 by Louis C. Hatcher Jr.
Driver Ag LLC, 3330 Stacy Road, Turrell on Feb. 7 by Eric Driver.
Horton Credit Repair LLC, 601 Johnson Drive, West Memphis on Feb. 7 by Destiny Horton.
Rapid Response Truck & Trailer LLC, 102 E. Broadway Blvd., West Memphis on Feb. 7 by Gary L. Eppes Jr.
Shumock LLC, 124 Miller Cove, Marion on Feb. 8 by Markus Anthony Shumock.
Krickett’s Cleaning LLC, 1507 Estates Drive, West Memphis on Feb. 8 by Anthony Ester.
T-Smithz Enterprise LLC, 114 Strong Road, Proctor on Feb. 8 by Lacarsha Lewis-Smith.
Triple R Vending LLC, 404 S. Ok St., West Memphis filed on Feb. 10 by Rodarriyent R. Jacobs.
Firstchoice Business Services LLC, 360 Garrison Ave., West Memphis filed on Feb. 10 by Joanne Marie Thompson.
Empress Services LLC, 1799 Smokey Alley Road, Crawfordsville filed on Feb. 10 by Tanika White.
Sprinkle Paper LLC, 1409 Cheshire Lane, West Memphis filed on Feb. 10 by Kia Sprinkle.
Lillie’s Kids Inc., 324 Block St., Apt. 14, Marion on Feb. 11 by Lillie Mems.
Cross County
Sunrise Trucking LLC, 3874 Arkansas 364, Cherry Valley on Feb. 7 by Jeffery James.
Floodway Hauling LLC, 3874 Arkansas 364, Cherry Valley on Feb. 7 by Jeffery James.
Satin Petals Adult Novelties & Gifts LLC, 100 Dorris Drive, Parkin on Feb. 8 by Sonya Lewis.
Smiley Auto Sales LLC, 661 D St., Wynne filed on Feb. 10 by Ellen Grider.
Echo Ridge Farms LLC, 420 E Sifford Ave, Cherry Valley on Feb. 11 by Jake Hunter Stephens.
R&H Farmland Management LLC, 420 E Sifford Ave., Cherry Valley on Feb. 11 by Riley Whit Stephens.
Greene County
Rippy Farms LLC, 504 N. First St., Marmaduke on Feb. 7 by Michael Rippy.
SMC Trucking LLC, 1304 Greene 715, Paragould on Feb. 8 by Shawn Cole.
Jackson County
T.A. McCoy Soul Food Corp., 1010 N. State St., Newport on Feb. 11 by Terri Ann McCoy.
Lawrence County
Firest Poultry, Plants, and Produce LLC, 87 Lawrence 3060, Smithville on Feb. 8 by Firest S. Parrish.
Mississippi County
White Oak Logistics LLC, 4610 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola on Feb. 7 by Sabina Khetani.
Apex Property Rentals LLC, 5400 Mississippi 917 North, Blytheville on Feb. 7 by David King.
Moses & Brenda Transport LLC, 806 Melody Lane, Blytheville on Feb. 8 by Debbie Sanders.
Workout with God LLC, 104 Chesterfield St., Blytheville on Feb. 9 by Mary Golphin.
BTS Land Co. LLC, 135 Plantation Road, Burdette on Feb. 9 by Blake Sullivan.
May Rain Farms LLC, 135 Plantation Road, Burdette on Feb. 9 by Lance Raper.
Workers Now LLC, 407 Lange St., Leachville on Feb. 9 by David Wallace.
Load & Switch Transportation LLC, 1036 W. Pecan St., Blytheville on Feb. 9 by, Marcus Dewone Martin.
Hazel & Joe Personal Care LLC, 826 Robindale Road, Blytheville on Feb. 11 by Latoria Sherise Carter.
Poinsett County
Big City Holdings LLC, 124 W. Capitol, Suite 1900, Harrisburg on Feb. 7 by Kevin Caldwell.
Randolph County
Green Light Agency Co., 1710 Whipperwill Drive, Pocahontas on Feb. 7 by Kelley Blackwell.
Central Solutions LLC, 2104 Thomasville Ave., Apt. A, Pocahontas on Feb. 9 by Charles Johnson.
JLM Equipment Co. LLC, 1240 Biggers Reyno Road, Biggers on Feb. 9 by Delmer Moore.
D&K Moore Farms LLC, 1240 Biggers Reyno Road, Biggers on Feb. 9 by Delmer Moore.
J&A 4C Farms LLC, 1161 Biggers Reyno Road, Biggers on Feb. 9 by Joey Moore.
Taste The Good Life LLC, 58 Susan Wilson Lane, Pocahontas filed on Feb. 10 by Leah Privett.
Next Move Properties LLC, 6686 Arkansas 90 West, Pocahontas on Feb. 11 by Kerry Murdock.
Sharp County
E.J. Williams LLC, 32 Mena Drive, Cherokee Village on Feb. 8 by Emil Jaboral Williams.
River Rentals LLC, 201 School St., Hardy on Feb. 11 by Nathan William Circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.