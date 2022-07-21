Craighead County
Blue Wisteria Boutique LLC, 3408 Lake Pointe Drive, Jonesboro on July 11 by Sarah Anne Spillers.
Glisson Back & Forth LLC, 1831 Craighead 936, Brookland on July 11 by Stacey Lynne McGee.
Straight South LLC, 1509 N. Oak St., Brookland on July 11 by Landon Meilke.
Corrie Jones PLLC, 4309 Kellers Chapel Road, Jonesboro on July 11 by Corrie Jones.
Kids Quest Therapy LLC, 111 Brookvale Circle, Brookland on July 11 by Benjamin Miles.
JAB Real Estate LLC, 1209 Belwood Court, Jonesboro on July 12 by Austin Clairday.
C&J Hobby LLC, 6243 Alan Drive, Jonesboro on July 12 by Chad Foley.
Kennedy Carriers LLC, 2810 E. Highland Drive, Suite W, Jonesboro on July 12 by Marcus Lashawn Hollis.
Perfectly Imperfect Fashionique LLC, 5413 Clearview Drive, Jonesboro on July 12 by Alexis Jefferson-Reeves.
Mendoza LLC, 4241 Blair Cove, Jonesboro on July 12 by Rafael Mendoza.
T-Total Services LLC, 3216 Neil Circle, Jonesboro on July 12 by Keith Tippitt.
Hand of God Media, 124 Craighead 732, Jonesboro on July 12 by Aleema Roohee Wilson.
Terry Edwards Electric LLC, 511 Edwardian Lane, Jonesboro on July 13 by Terry Michael Edwards.
DB Land Management LLC, 419 Craighead 523, Monette on July 13 by Andrew Berry.
Midtown Wellness Group LLC, 533 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on July 13 by Lauren Hannah.
Annie’s Cleaning Service LLC, 1704 Kathleen St., Jonesboro on July 13 by Ernestine Brewster.
Wentworth Staffing LLC, 1001 Craighead 759, Jonesboro on July 13 by Karen Kuo Peck.
Erica Cunningham LLC, 361 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on July 13 by Erica Rashae Cunningham.
Sideways Trucking LLC, 892 Craighead 407, Jonesboro on July 13 by Lyndon Omar Hall.
Precision Framing LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Unit A2, Jonesboro on July 14 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
G&T Cheshier Transport LLC, 3404 Lucille Drive, Jonesboro on July 14 by Theresa Darlene Cheshier.
Spiderbug Investments LLC, 123 Harper Drive, Brookland on July 14 by Zach Dunivan.
Riverside Empowerment Consortium, 1001 Brownstone Drive, Jonesboro on July 14 by Greg Ota.
Crittenden County
Moving Forward Renovation LLC, 280 Ward St., Edmondson on July 11 by Danmika D. Lewis.
Defining Reality LLC, 202 S. Second St., West Memphis on July 12 by Edward Lee Whitfield.
Brandie’s Towing & Recovery LLC, 50 Block St., Suite D, Marion on July 13 by Jeremy Roeder.
Wright-Clay Tax Service LLC, 1105 Ferguson Drive, West Memphis on July 14 by Tonia S. Clay.
Tinku LLC, 923 E. Broadway Ave., West Memphis on July 14 by Kishorbhai R. Patel.
Cross County
Flow Motion LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on July 11 by Michael Traylor II.
Lifehouse Recovery Home for Women Inc., 697 Cross 739, Wynne on July 12 by Virginia Douglas.
The Apothecary Shoppe of Northeast Arkansas LLC, 2005 Airpark Road, Wynne on July 13 by Max Caldwell.
Mardell Davis LLC, 711 D St., Wynne on July 14 by Mardell Davis.
Greene County
MK Cosmo LLC, 160 Greene 603, Beech Grove on July 11 by Kendra Newberry.
Cavaness Creations LLC, 753 Greene 633, Paragould on July 13 by Davina Ann Cavaness.
Mississippi County
Visualcorp LLC, 103 W. Main St., Unit 444, Blytheville on July 11 by Subash Senavirathna.
Mr. Concrete & Son LLC, 116 E. Kentucky St., Blytheville on July 11 by Bennie Daniels.
Daniels Property LLC, 116 E. Kentucky St., Blytheville on July 11 by Bennie Daniels.
Steel Bend LLC, 1350 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola on July 12 by Kelly D. Belew.
Rhodehawgs Trucking LLC, 600 N. Broadway St., Suite 1085, Blytheville on July 14 by Clyde Edward Rhodes Jr.
Favored Girl Finance LLC, 1136 Normandy Lane, Blytheville on July 14 by Kanecha Echols.
Nature Splash LLC, 501 W. Washington Ave., Osceola on July 14 by Veronica Davis.
Poinsett County
ACM Logistics Inc., 401 Norma Jean Drive, Trumann on July 11 by Dudley Bowdon.
Pace Energized Solutions LLC, 404 E. Jackson St., Harrisburg on July 11 by Alex D. Pace.
Chill Factor Haunted Attraction LLC, 429 Byrn Lane, Trumann on July 12 by Derek Wayne Calloway.
Randolph County
A&B HC Holdings Inc., 240 Frontier Trail, Pocahontas on July 11 by Roger D. Johnson.
Trantham Contracting LLC, 2009 Dana Drive, Pocahontas on July 14 by Taylor Paul Trantham.
Sharp County
Sharp County Boys Inc., 3145 U.S. 167, Evening Shade on July 12 by Myranda Sharbino.
Will & Grace’s Just Like Home Inc., 3655 U.S. 62, Hardy on July 14 by Willie Henry Pearson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.