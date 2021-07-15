Clay County
870 Patriot Group LLC, 211 Hospital Drive, Corning on July 7 by Kimberly Scrogin.
Craighead County
Big Kountry Hauling LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on July 6 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Speedwagon LLC, 1809 Carolyn Drive, Jonesboro on July 6 by Paul Lucchesi.
Designs by B LLC, 1512 Lakewood Drive, Jonesboro on July 6 by Brittany T. Robichaux.
Take a Look Inside Tashika’s Closet LLC, 2018 Timberridge Drive, Jonesboro on July 6 by Tashika Dinwiddie.
J-N-G Quality Construction LLC, 5209 Limestone Cove, Jonesboro on July 6 by Ivon Ortiz.
B. Young Realty LLC, 1202 Robin Road, Jonesboro on July 6 by Beth Ball.
Crowley’s Ridge Archers, 154 Craighead 371, Bono on July 6 by Amanda L. Adcock.
Braidislife LLC, 4617 Ashlee Cove, Jonesboro on July 6 by Tanisha Ellis.
Royal Hawk LLC, 3910 S. Caraway Road, Jonesboro on July 6 by Surinder Paul Singh Sra.
JK Construction LLC, 1504 Kathleen St., Unit 1402, Jonesboro on July 7 by James Kromwell.
Elevated Designs LLC, 812 Park Ave., Jonesboro on July 7 by Gerren Keith Gregory.
SKA Trucking Co. LLC, 1813 Dara Drive, Jonesboro on July 7 by Sedric Anderson.
FMMS Logistical Solutions LLC, 920 S. Main St., Jonesboro on July 7 by Francisco Rey Matos.
Magmac Schoolhouse LLC, 1720 S. Caraway Road, Suite 3070, Jonesboro on July 7 by Hunter Hinton.
Montessori School of Jonesboro LLC, 1720 S. Caraway Road, Suite 3070, Jonesboro on July 7 by Hunter Hinton.
Kay-Kay’s Kustom Kreation’s Inc., 475 Craighead 378, Bono on July 7 by Kayla Christine Weaver.
Estheva LLC, 5011 Koala Drive, Jonesboro on July 8 by Kara Rampley.
Roy’s Wash & Seal Services LLC, 4318 Aggie Road, Jonesboro on July 8 by Christina Hudson.
M&M Service Center LLC, 3624 Orval Drive, Jonesboro on July 8 by Tommy Moore.
Gypsea Holdings LLC, 4209 Chula Drive, Jonesboro on July 9 by Jimmy Neal Turner Jr.
Mr. Maintenance LLC, 5231 Harrisburg Road, Jonesboro on July 9 by Paul Basd.
Backyard Bash LLC, 5308 Harrisburg Road, Jonesboro on July 9 by George Ed Hamilton.
Pull Up Squad LLC, 927 W. Oak Ave., Jonesboro on July 9 by Kenneth Thompson.
Crittenden County
Eason Freight Enterprise LLC, 303 South OK St., West Memphis on July 5 by Brandon Bernard Roberts.
Conceited Couture Medspa LLC, 120 S. 16th St., West Memphis on July 5 by Sheena Ousley.
Hair is Everything LLC, 303 Stonebrook Loop, Unit B, Marion on July 6 by Geroniesha Harris.
Kelley Property Management & Investments LLC, 50 Block St., Suite D, Marion on July 6 by Jeremy A. Roeder.
Maximum Transport LLC, 1112 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis on July 6 by Gheric Lewis.
Latham’s Outdoors LLC,, 3619 Arkansas 218, Crawfordsville on July 6 by Marvin Drew Latham.
L&A All Season BBQ LLC, 303 S. OK St., West Memphis on July 6 by Luther Wilson.
Highway Legends LLC, 601 N. River Wind Cove, Marion on July 6 by Eddie Craig.
Cleveland Son’s Transit LLC, 418 Danner Drive, Marion on July 7 by Christie Travis.
Bodyluxe Beauty Bar & Beyond LLC, 839 Bayou Vista Drive, Marion on July 7 by Jessica Brisbon-Udell.
HN Lane LLC, 900 Bayou Vista Drive, Marion on July 7 by Houa Her Yang.
Mary Ann Trucking LLC, 401 Birdie Drive, Unit 10, Marion on July 7 by Ke’land Mills.
Surefire Transport LLC, 505 Belehr Drive, West Memphis on July 8 by Stephen Smith.
Dotty’s Delivery Services LLC, 3982 E. Service Road, Apt. 127, West Memphis on July 9 by Charles Macon.
Cross County
SSB Transporting LLC, 17 Cross 628, Wynne on July 6 by Shirley Taylor.
Posey Investments LLC, 1779 Quail Run Drive, Wynne on July 7 by Michael B. Posey.
Ridge Dental Group PLLC, 808 U.S. 64 East, Wynne on July 7 by Mary Ann Weatherford.
Kelli Ellen Vanhouten Grubbs, DDS, PA, 808 U.S. 64 East, Wynne on July 8 by Kelli Ellen Vanhouten Grubbs.
TJ Lamb-Marshall LLC, 916 W. Williams Ave., Wynne on July 9 by Teranze Jerome Lamb.
Greene County
Rorybrooks LLC, 305 S. Third St., Paragould on July 6 by Landon Carmer.
J&M Technologies LLC, 4406 Jackie Lane, Paragould on July 7 by Jeff Lands.
Tag Realty Group LLC, 1909 Smokey Hollow Road, Paragould on July 7 by April Leigh Gazaway.
LNM Properties LLC, 3605 Dell Cove, Paragould on July 7 by Troy Gramling.
Kenny Sullivan Excavating LLC, 1051 Greene 716, Paragould on July 8 by Joyce Sullivan.
Jackson County
AEH Counseling PLLC, 103 W. Second St., Swifton on July 8 by Sarah Howard.
Aschittino II Logistics LLC, 1216 N. State St., Newport on July 9 by Scott Aschittino.
Lawrence County
Jason Price Roofing Co. LLC, 118 Hope St., Hoxie on July 6 by Jason Price.
Belle La Rouge LLC, 2513 S.E. Second St., Hoxie on July 6 by April Gosha.
Float It Forward Inc, 131 Cedar St., Black Rock on July 8 by Trisha Meeks.
Neves Dial International Consulting LLC, 400 N. Fourth St., Black Rock on July 9 by Magda Neves Dial.
Mississippi County
Lawrence Iowa LLC, 1 Park Ave., Wilson on July 6 by Drew Lawrence.
Kimberly the Original Baker LLC, 400 Stemac Drive, Blytheville on July 6 by Kimberly Riggins.
The Hotel Louis LLC, 1 Park Ave., Wilson on July 7 by John Johnson.
Highmaintenanceshae LLC, 615 N. Elm St., Osceola on July 7 by Yakonda Black.
Poinsett County
Berger Farms LLC, 8496 Swan Pond Road, Weiner on July 7 by Gregory A. Berger.
6S Farms Trucking LLC, 11202 Arkansas 163, Harrisburg on July 7 by Reba Jane Swanner.
Cobb Sports Cards LLC, 107 N. Gould St., Harrisburg on July 8 by Jarrett Cobb.
Sharp County
Edwardson Farms LLC, 4 S. Fairview Road, Poughkeepsie on July 8 by Rae Ann Edwardson.
