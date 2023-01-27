Craighead County
Northeast Arkansas Landlord’s Association Inc., 7114 Arkansas 351, Jonesboro on Jan. 16 by Beth Pasmore.
Locust Farms Inc., 6014 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 17 by Lee Reams.
Orodez Construction LLC, 310 W. Thomas Green Road, Lot 83, Jonesboro on Jan. 17 by Edgar Camilo Soto Jr.
O’Neal Innovations LLC, 1315 White Oak St., Jonesboro on Jan. 17 by Ashley L. O’Neal.
The Kendall Enterprise LLC, 3200 Bowden Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 17 by Carolyn Whiteside-Kendall.
Luxe Aesthetics by Kaitlyn LLC, 4004 Lakeside Cove, Jonesboro on Jan. 17 by Kaitlyn Elizabeth Housley.
Ichiya Ramen Bar Inc., 2303 Stallings Lane, Unit A2, Jonesboro on Jan. 18 by Fnu Garry.
Improving Others Inc., 407 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Jan. 18 by Jim Lyons.
Encouraging Advancement Inc., 407 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Jan. 18 by Jim Lyons.
Favorable Advancement Inc., 407 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Jan. 18 by Jim Lyons.
J&C Walton Investments LLC, 6031 Prairie Meadow Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 19 by Jason Walton.
Covington Farms Inc., 1902 Starling Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 20 by Helen Kathleen Copenhaver.
Crittenden County
Family Used Cars LLC, 1598 E. Broadway Ave., West Memphis on Jan. 17 by Leticia Barreto.
Colu Trout Club LLC, 237 Cypress Road, Proctor on Jan. 17 by Jon Collins.
Line Sense LLC, 111 Evening Wind Drive, Marion on Jan. 17 by Alexander Thomas Ault.
Articulit Blendings LLC, 138 Stafford Road, Proctor on Jan. 17 by Cyrial D. Stokes.
DMN Inc., 220 S. Woods St., West Memphis on Jan. 18 by Amy Turner.
Anthony Toy Merchandising LLC, 286 Manor St., Marion on Jan. 18 by Anthony Toy.
Ozark Fiber Mill LLC, 1800 N. Missouri St., Suite 7, West Memphis on Jan. 19 by Adam Riley.
First Polestari of Marion, 174 Ross St., Marion on Jan. 20 by Katrina Gonzalez.
500 North Missouri LLC, 520 W. Danner Ave., West Memphis on Jan. 20 by Bobby Kennedy.
Cross County
Wilkison LLC, 1784 Arkansas 1, Wynne on Jan. 17 by Wendy Wilkison.
The Apothecary Shoppe of Northeast Arkansas LLC, 2005 Airpark Road, Wynne on Jan. 17 by Max Caldwell.
Agrimix Global LLC, 104 Hamilton Ave., Wynne on Jan. 17 by Isaiah Benjamin Tribble.
Greene County
J. Warbington Partners LLC, 3015 McDaniel Road, Paragould on Jan. 17 by James Warbington.
Newman’s Cable Service LLC, 175 Greene 700, Paragould on Jan. 17 by Donald Trevor Newman.
El Kosher Plate Catering LLC, 108 E. Ruby St., Paragould on Jan. 17 by Remi Carrillo Laureano.
Church of Christ Seventh & Mueller, 1000 S. Seventh St., Paragould on Jan. 18 by Elise Pratt.
Missionaries for America Program Inc., 579 Greene 518, Paragould on Jan. 19 by Norman Childs Jr.
Jackson County
C&C Distributors Inc., 101 Second St., Newport on Jan. 17 by David J. Smith.
Lawrence County
County Line Groundworks LLC,166 Lawrence 635, Walnut Ridge on Jan. 18 by Wesley Kyle Neal.
Mississippi County
1425 Ohlendorf Road LLC, 1425 Ohlendorf Road, Suite 1800, Osceola on Jan. 19 by Sue Emry.
Poinsett County
Chicken Stop Inc., 113 U.S. 63B, Marked Tree on Jan. 17 by Said Said.
Decker Dirtworks LLC, 11359 Arkansas 163, Harrisburg on Jan. 17 by Philip Lavern Decker.
Krysti Kloset Boutique LLC, 740 King Highway, Weiner on Jan. 17 by Krysti Sitzer.
Tyler McCorkle Land Co. LLC, 2987 Davis St. Extended, Tyronza on Jan. 19 by Tyler McCorkle.
Stephen Brown Enterprises LLC, 314 McClellan St., Lepanto on Jan. 19 by Stephen Brown.
Sharp County
CW Services Inc., 14321 U.S. 62, Ash Flat on Jan. 20 by Cody Lee Whitten.
