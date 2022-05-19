Clay County
Apothecary Acres LLC, 1450 Cypress Ave., Piggott on May 12 by Clara Thompson.
Craighead County
Mama Jean’s Soul Food LLC, 300 W. Roseclair St., Jonesboro on May 9 by Catrina Rainer.
Double J’s Farm and Stable, LLC, 5707 Mill Creek Cove, Jonesboro on May 9 by Colton Daniel Jarrett.
Brown’s Village LLC, 3212 Mead Drive, Jonesboro on May 10 by Misty Layman.
Little Blessings Child Care of Jonesboro LLC, 322 Leslie Ann Drive, Jonesboro on May 11 by Alyssa Phipps.
LYF Investments LLC, 2810 E. Highland Drive, Suite E, Jonesboro on May 11 by Timothy Booth.
Diamond Ridge Properties LLC, 1216 Hawk Cove, Jonesboro on May 11 by Seth Weston.
SR Carrier Services LLC, 905 Brook Meadow Lane, Jonesboro on May 11 by Rita Clay.
Jeffbow LLC, 310 East St., Suite A, Jonesboro on May 11 by Robert S. Jones.
Tau-Zeta Alumni Association LLC, 628 Melody Lane, Jonesboro on May 12 by Thomas Ragland.
Mon Day Fitness Goods Inc., 361 Southwest Drive, Unit 406, Jonesboro on May 12 by Leah Mondy.
Triple E Kids LLC, 101 Northview Drive, Monette on May 12 by Dennis Holden.
Swanner’s Used Furniture LLC, 1112 W. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro on May 12 by David Swanner.
Crittenden County
Mr. and Mrs. Smith’s Kitchen LLC, 818 Sorrell Circle, Marion on May 9 by Tamika R. Nichols.
Noble Wolf Pet Grooming LLC, 505 Rainer Road, West Memphis on May 9 by Albert Smith.
G Force Investments LLC, 98 Lynwood St., Marion on May 9 by GW Sorrells III.
Exclusive Creationz by Ebony LLC, 1601 S. McAuley Drive, West Memphis on May 9 by Ebony Patrice Davis.
WP Restaurant LLC, 2895 Arkansas 77 South, Marion on May 10 by Festim Abazi.
Delta Gutters LLC, 159 Boston Cove, Marion on May 10 by Kyle Lee.
Splat-Tacular Paint Sip and Hookah Lounge LLC, 512 Highland Drive, West Memphis on May 11 by Takemia Aldridge.
Saint Sebastian Academy LLC, 56 Lassiter Road, Proctor on May 11 by Cynthia Michelle Ray.
Acquisition Plus LLC, 520 Burns St., West Memphis on May 12 by Ca’lysia S Franklin.
Crittenden County Appliance Repair LLC, 987 Lackey Road, Marion on May 12 by Christopher Sexton.
Paige’s Productive Lawn Care LLC, 3214 East Polk Ave., West Memphis on May 12 by Alfonzo Paige.
Afco Road Investments LLC, 160 Afco Road, West Memphis on May 12 by Imran Hasnani.
Cross County
Big Boy Chicken and Fish LLC, 703 D St., Wynne on May 11 by Daniel Lee Kerr.
Home Town Contractors LLC, 1618 Peterson Drive, Wynne on May 11 by Richard David West.
Greene County
Boss’d Up BBQ LLC, 3316 Reynolds Park Road, Paragould on May 10 by Karen Lebow-Shanks.
RRC Lawncare of NEA LLC, 1204 Walker St., Paragould on May 11 by Ryan Chipman.
Lawrence County
Stowers Automotive LLC, 510 S.W. Texas St., Hoxie on May 10 by Paul Stowers.
Mississippi County
Tiny Crews Clothing LLC, 705 Rollison St., Blytheville on May 10 by Christanne Farley.
Tiffany’s Candyland LLC, 2113 Edwards St., Blytheville on May 11 by Tiffany McRay.
Kard’nwithky LLC, 111 W. Greenbriar Drive, Osceola on May 12 by Nastassia Ramos.
Poinsett County
All Out Auto and Repair LLC, 500 U.S. 63 South, Trumann on May 10 by Jarred Dewayne Adams.
Randolph County
Robert Anderson Trucking LLC, 880 Blacks Ferry Road, Pocahontas on May 10 by Robert Anderson.
WTI Counseling LLC, 1374 U.S. 62 West, Pocahontas on May 10 by Polly A. Harris.
Ozark Prairie Prescribed Burn Association, 92 Taylor Drive, Pocahontas on May 13 by Kurtis Cecil.
Sharp County
Love Wins Boutique LLC, 3219E Arkansas 5, Sidney on May 10 by Amy Drinkard.
Happy Feet Day Care Center of North Central Arkansas LLC, 2678 Wood Hollow Road, Ash Flat on May 11 by Callie M. Wilson.
