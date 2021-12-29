Clay County
Commodity Research LLC, 771 Clay 341, Piggott on Dec. 20 by Bradley Mallard.
Craighead County
BKP Holdings LLC, 3012 Creekview Court, Jonesboro on Dec. 20 by Brayden Prestidge.
J&D Application LLC, 408 Ashford Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 20 by David Eugene Hydrick.
Bemar LLC, 500 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Dec. 20 by Bryant Marshall.
Lake City Tanning LLC, 119 Cobean Blvd., Lake City on Dec. 20 by Miranda Smith.
Rue Investments LLC, 466 Wildwood Point, Jonesboro on Dec. 21 by James Andrew Griebel.
Hard Runnerz Trucking LLC, 1104 Watkins Grove Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 21 by Korey Wilborn.
S. Martin Farms LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Dec. 21 by Scott Hunter.
Ashamenot Artist Ashamenot Clothing LLC, 2304 Mitzi Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 21 by Reginald Watson Sr.
Holly Hester LLC, 2820 Village Meadow Cove, Jonesboro on Dec. 21 by Holly Lynn Hester.
Parker Property Management of NEA LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 22 by Donald L. Parker II.
Crittenden County
J2 Absolute Urban Fashions LLC, 800 Boulevard Saint Germaine, Marion on Dec. 20 by April Lavette Fountain.
Biscuit’s Scented Candle Co. LLC, 1507 Estates Drive, West Memphis on Dec. 21 by Ava Marie Walker.
Cross County
CMT Stone LLC, 417 E. Union Ave., Wynne on Dec. 20 by Maddison Stone.
Angelic Touch Massage LLC, 1002 W. Poplar Ave., Wynne on Dec. 21 by Vanity Williams.
4W Hauling LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on Dec. 21 by Matthew Woods.
Greene County
Artifacts Holdings LLC, 1304 Jones Road, Paragould on Dec. 20 by Andrew Floyd.
DRNAF Holdings LLC, 1304 Jones Road, Paragould on Dec. 20 by Andrew Floyd.
Grims Rental LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Dec. 20 by Shannon Masingale.
Bill’s Auto & Towing LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Dec. 20 by Shannon Masingale.
Blanton’s Levee Service LLC, 1402 Clover Circle, Paragould on Dec. 20 by Teddy Blanton.
Jaramillo’s LLC, 482 Greene 721, Paragould on Dec. 21 by Jorge Jaramillo.
Lawrence County
Vandergriff Farms LLC, 1029 Rush Lane, Imboden on Dec. 20 by Joshua Vandergriff.
Mississippi County
MLK Committee Inc., 124 W. Walnut St., Blytheville on Dec. 21 by Melisa Logan.
Moni Shots LLC, 215 W. Walnut St., Suite 7, Blytheville on Dec. 21 by Monica Noguera.
Sharp County
Rebel Pawn & Gun Repair LLC, 3863 U.S. 62/412, Hardy on Dec. 20 by Jeremy Lucroy.
Southern Rust LLC, 22 Iuka Drive, Cherokee Village on Dec. 21 by Nicole Rae Jones.
