Craighead County
Promoting Advancement Inc., 407 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Aug. 1 by Jim Lyons.
Allen Scott Hampton, VAHC, PLLC, 6513 Merrell Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 1 by Lacee Hampton.
Unwind Cafe LLC, 2816 Creek Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 1 by Jaime King.
Dejesus Commercial Properties LLC, 226 Craighead 345, Jonesboro on Aug. 1 by Sergio Dejesus Soto.
Champs Little Scholars LLC, 1712 N. Church St., Jonesboro on Aug. 1 by Emmanuel Cheers.
Bowen’s Baking LLC, 4508 Showalter Cove, Jonesboro on Aug. 1 by Amber D. Bowen.
JJ Brothers LLC, 3501 Nelms St., Jonesboro on Aug. 1 by Javier Gavilanes.
5 J Cattle Co. LLC, 92 Craighead 314, Jonesboro on Aug. 1 by Rachel Jones.
Holloway K9 Handlers LLC, 4511 Antosh Circle, Unit 4, Jonesboro on Aug. 1 by Candice Lynn Holloway.
High Energy Social Club Inc., 407 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Aug. 2 by Jim Lyons.
Brightstream LLC, 1932 Paula Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 2 by Austin Green.
Moyer Properties 2, LLC, 1811 Craighead 741, Brookland on Aug. 2 by Christopher Moyer.
Strawberries, Champagne and Poetry LLC, 1613 Latourette Lane, Unit U, Jonesboro on Aug. 2 by Jasmine Shi-Ron Black.
Erotic Paradise Inc., 900 Mimosa Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 2 by Demonica Smith.
Perbell Transport LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Unit A2, Jonesboro on Aug. 2 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
McGrinch LLC, 2114 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro on Aug. 2 by Garrett McPherson.
Elevate Recruitment Services LLC, 206 Gulley Drive, Brookland on Aug. 2 by Derrick Fain.
DC Ranch LLC, 295 Craighead 128, Bono on Aug. 2 by Marion Ezell.
Coalliance Underground LLC, 3212 Mead Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 3 by Misty Layman.
H&T Landscaping LLC, 189 Craighead 621, Jonesboro on Aug. 3 by Hayden Stem.
L&L Huynh LLC, 1201 S. Caraway Road, Jonesboro on Aug. 3 by Trang Scott.
Blazer Soccer Booster Club, 310 East St., Suite A, Jonesboro on Aug. 3 by Pamela A. Haun.
Big Dawg Transport LLC, 111 Meadow Drive, Bono on Aug. 3 by Delrico Mayo.
Crittenden County
Graceful Things Couture LLC, 908 Rue Saint Andre, Marion on Aug. 1 by Kee’aurbre Shai-Liah McLaurin.
West Memphis Tire Shop LLC, 1000 N. Missouri St., West Memphis on Aug. 1 by McKinley Wallace.
Williams and Skinner Transportation LLC, 1013 N. Avalon St., West Memphis on Aug. 1 by Latora Williams.
JK McLaurin Home Improvements LLC, 908 Rue Saint Andre, Marion on Aug. 1 by Jaquarius Devante McLaurin.
JDS Services LLC, 604 N. 27th St., West Memphis on Aug. 2 by Jason Dewayne Sanders.
Cross County
NRCS Properties LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on Aug. 1 by Rebekah Wells Sullivan.
Settlemire Investments LLC, 3863 Arkansas 1, Cherry Valley on Aug. 2 by Rhinelia Settlemire.
Greene County
Lackey Investments LLC, 2502 Christopher Drive, Paragould on Aug. 2 by Pamela Lackey.
Mississippi County
Hoang Rental Properties LLC, 319 N. Second St., Blytheville on Aug. 1 by An Hoang.
GN Rentals LLC, 810 E. Springer St., Manila on Aug. 2 by Chad Curtis Nunnally.
