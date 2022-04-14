Craighead County
Lacey Properties LLC, 6611 Wooded Acres Cove, Jonesboro on April 4 by Susan E. Lacey.
Stoic Property Investments LLC, 211 Forrest St., Bay on April 4 by Joshua Talbott.
Obsessive Compulsive Detailing LLC, 3719 Stadium Blvd., Unit C19, Jonesboro on April 4 by Gregory O’Neal Phillips Jr.
Trinity Sports & Athletics LLC, 5528 Deerfield Drive, Jonesboro on April 4 by Taylor Clerveaux.
Art Performance Horses LLC, 2014 Richard Cove, Jonesboro on April 4 by Alan Tweddell.
BLP Logistics Inc., 2237 Masters Drive, Jonesboro on April 5 by William Barrett Person.
Jacknash Properties LLC, 301 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on April 5 by Roger McNeil.
Stokes & Lofton Investments LLC, 524 Cemetery Road, Caraway on April 5 by Kade Stokes.
Flex Properties LLC, 301 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on April 5 by Roger McNeil.
Get Touched by Kay LLC, 1143 Walker Place, Apt. 6, Jonesboro on April 5 by Kara Michelle Price.
Lakely Vrbo Homes LLC, 2113 Autumn Drive, Jonesboro on April 5 by Lisa A. Zirbel.
JMW Online Enterprises LLC, 628 E. Oak Ave., Unit 19, Jonesboro on April 5 by Jarvis Wright.
Safe Care Credit Repair & Restoration LLC, 5510 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on April 5 by Norman Timmerman.
SW Entertainment LLC, 361 Southwest Drive, Unit 412, Jonesboro on April 5 by Stephen Williams.
Tatum Rentals LLC, 984 Sandino Drive, Jonesboro on April 5 by Alexis Gabrielle Tatum.
Amirah Koster IBCLC – Holistic Lactation Services LLC, 145 Craighead 429, Jonesboro on April 5 by Amirah A. Koster.
Continued Beauty Education, 210 Holmes Road, Jonesboro on April 6 by Stephanie Blackburn.
Zephyr Aviation LLC, 310 East St., Suite A, Jonesboro on April 6 by Robert S. Jones.
McFadden Transportation LLC, 314 N. Rogers St., Jonesboro on April 6 by Demario McFadden.
Mesmerized Brows LLC, 2634 Glenn Cove, Unit 129, Jonesboro on April 6 by Monaysha Otis.
Alloway Medical LLC, 4000 Wigeon Cove, Jonesboro on April 6 by Taylor Barrington Alloway.
Prosource Home Improvement Services LLC, 6127 U.S. 49 North, Brookland on April 6 by Dennis Ray Duty.
Dankour LLC, 3903 Brandywine Drive, Jonesboro on April 7 by Tracy C. Hatcher.
Farm Shop LLC, 1702 Stone St., Unit C, Jonesboro filed on April 7 by Jim G. Tubbs.
2888 N. McConnell LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro filed on April 7 by Donald L. Parker II.
Craighead Excavation LLC, 1000 E. Matthews Ave., Suite C, Jonesboro filed on April 7 by Stephen D. Schrantz.
Crittenden County
The Word Alive Revelations, 141 W. Jackson Ave., Unit J6, West Memphis on April 4 by Adam Davis.
3510 Broadway Express LLC, 3510 E. Broadway St., West Memphis on April 4 by Amanullah Devji.
AEL Residential Services LLC, 210 W. Oliver Ave., Unit 7, West Memphis on April 4 by Ashley Prestage.
Burton & Pledger Farmers LLC, 1401 Elijah St., West Memphis on April 5 by Othello Burton.
Blessed Designs & Custom Tees LLC, 245 Northwind Drive, Marion on April 5 by Naquana Johnson.
Supreme Beauty Supply Inc., 1410 N. Missouri St., West Memphis on April 6 by Ji W. Choi.
Family Harvest Farms Inc., 41 Park St, Edmondson filed on April 7 by Raven Dvoreya Johnson.
Candi Shop Cosmetics LLC, 310 Mid Continent Plaza, Unit 604B, West Memphis filed on April 7 by Danielle Glenn.
Dimple’s Southern Kitchen & Catering LLC, 310 Mid Continent Plaza, Unit 604B, West Memphis filed on April 7 by Yolanda Glaspie.
M3Lissa Beauty Cosmetics LLC, 301 S. 21st St., West Memphis filed on April 7 by Victoria Wilson.
Cross County
Ret’s T & T Trucking LLC, 1314 N. Martin Luther King St., Wynne on April 4 by Robert Tennie.
Arkansas Permanent Cosmetics Association, 1202 E. Languille Ave., Wynne on April 4 by Timothy Gement Tucker Jr.
Emily’s Place Inc., 618 Julia Ave., Wynne on April 6 by Jesica Hill.
Greene County
Tony’s Roofing LLC, 505 W. Mueller St., Paragould on April 5 by Jose Dominguez.
Cameron Clark Insurance Agency LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on April 5 by Mandi Jernigan.
Applelicious Gourmet Apples & Treats LLC, 1311 Christina Drive, Paragould on April 5 by Susana Maria Archibald.
Deroe Brothers Specialties LLC, 124 Yates St., Paragould on April 5 by Kyle Deroe.
Main Street Coffee Co. LLC, 43 Ashcraft Court, Paragould filed on April 7 by Jodie Lynn Fields.
Hillcrest Manufacturing LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould filed on April 7 by Mandi Jernigan.
Geaux Investments LLC, 406 Dana Drive, Paragould filed on April 7 by Linzey Myer.
Jackson County
C-Mac Trucking Co. LLC, 6903 Brand Road, Tuckerman filed on April 7 by Chris McClellan.
Lawrence County
K+R Retail LLC, 286 Dunn Road, Imboden on April 5 by Rachael Lieber.
Rock House Graphics LLC, 218 W. Main St., Walnut Ridge on April 6 by Danielle Collins.
Mississippi County
Double Bridges Aviation LLC, 4459 Arkansas 120 East, Luxora on April 4 by Greg Hart.
Memeory Film Inc., 100 N. Walker Blvd., Unit 2, Blytheville on April 4 by Shamarea Chew.
PB & J Creative Expressions LLC, 205 Evergreen Road, Osceola on April 4 by Pamela Branch.
Arkansas Kings Kennel LLC, 1001 Ohio St., Blytheville on April 6 by Patrick Newbern.
Straw Hat Marine LLC, 1900 N. Sixth St., Blytheville on April 6 by Oliver Coppedge.
Poinsett County
Black Star Mills Limited, 5599 Arkansas 14, Waldenburg on April 4 by John Robert Gunter.
Miark Hunt Club LLC, 4479 Arkansas 14, Weiner on April 4 by Brian Langley.
Muse Beauty LLC, 27124 Parrish Road, Trumann on April 5 by Hollie Looney.
Randolph County
2E Trucking LLC, 299 Endicott Trail, Pocahontas on April 4 by Edmond Endicott.
BMQT Properties LLC, 265 Westwood Road, Pocahontas on April 4 by Brian Weatherford.
Ford Sign Co. Inc., 1014 Blacksferry Road, Pocahontas filed on April 7 by Dylan Ford.
