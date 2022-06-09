Craighead County
Expert Lawn Care of NEA LLC, 603 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on May 30 by Brandon L. Johnson.
Nets Ain’t Free LLC, 2409 Whitecliff Cove, Jonesboro on May 31 by Mary Destinee Rogers.
Whitney King Yoga LLC, 4312 Annadale Circle, Jonesboro on May 31 by Whitney S. King.
Pardew Families LLC, 2506 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on June 1 by Tony Pardew.
Bear State Funeral Supply Inc., 601 Marlo Drive, Jonesboro on June 1 by Lyle London.
AMC UC Real Estate LLC, 3520 Preston Oaks Drive, Jonesboro on June 1 by Bradley Bibb.
Crittenden County
X-Street Records LLC, 707 Belmont Drive, West Memphis on May 31 by Tyree Weathersby.
Dobe Properties LLC, 248 Fayes Forest Road, West Memphis on June 1 by Douglas Davidson.
One Stone Arms LLC, 264 Looney Lane, Proctor on June 1 by Alexander Thomas Ault.
Cross County
Vanndale Farm Ag LLC, 31 Cross 366, Wynne on May 31 by Deaderick Robinson.
C4E Community Foundation Inc., 1211 Martin Luther King St., Wynne on June 1 by Mary L. Porter.
Greene County
Kd Specialties LLC, 124 Yates St., Paragould on June 1 by Kyle Deroe.
Happy Shine Cleaning Service LLC, 1203 Roberts Drive, Paragould on June 1 by Lisa Swopes.
Orderly Home and Space LLC, 1805 Wedgewood Drive, Paragould on June 1 by Kathy Lequieu.
Jackson County
C&S Aviation LLC, 2301 McLain St., Newport on June 1 by John Conner Jr.
Lawrence County
Integrity Plus Enterprise LLC, 729 Arkansas 117, Smithville on May 30 by Roger N. Randolph.
Clarks Big Rigs LLC, 3924 Arkansas 117, Powhatan on May 31 by Brandon W. Clark.
Mississippi County
Osceola Investments LLC, 6819 Crumpler Blvd., Suite 100, Osceola on May 31 by Imran Hasnani.
Highway 61 Steel Mill Investments LLC, 6819 Crumpler Blvd., Suite 100, Osceola on May 31 by Imran Hasnani.
Randolph County
Mangold Inc., 526 Southwind Cove, Pocahontas on May 31 by Ron Mangold.
