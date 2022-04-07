Clay County
K&D Ballard Properties LLC, 1076 Pleasant View Lane, Piggott on March 28 by Kathy Sue Ballard.
Payne Creek Properties LLC, 110 Cross 461, Rector on March 29 by Jordan Brannon.
Craighead County
McMillon Logistics LLC, 3133 Prestwick Circle, Jonesboro on March 28 by Gregory McMillon.
AJ Duckert Properties LLC, 4296 Annadale Circle, Jonesboro on March 28 by Andrea Duckert.
Femininity Luxury Candle Co. LLC, 101 E. Woodrow St., Jonesboro on March 29 by Keaira S. Johnson.
Michael Rook Land Agent LLC, 5008 Lynette Drive, Jonesboro on March 29 by Anna Hope Rook.
A.R. Gutter Cleaners LLC, 309 Toni Ann Drive, Jonesboro on March 29 by Russell Lee Gray.
MWI Properties LLC, 1115 S. Main St., Jonesboro on March 30 by Brant Perkins.
Kingdom Assets LLC, 132 Sophie Drive, Brookland on March 30 by Eathan Eddinger.
Tran Beautiful Nails & Spa LLC, 1320 Red Wolf Blvd., Suite B, Jonesboro on March 30 by Dinh Tran.
Rayonica’s Creations LLC, 2200 Belt St., Apt. 12, Jonesboro on March 31 by Rayonica Thomas.
Redbird Builders LLC, 2404 Autumn Drive, Jonesboro on March 31 by James William McLeod.
Ezell Can Fitness Inc., 361 Southwest Drive, Unit 411, Jonesboro on March 31 by Douglas Moss.
Green Moss Wellness Inc., 361 Southwest Drive, Unit 411, Jonesboro on March 31 by Douglas Moss.
Redeeming Time Inc., 1228 Sandino Drive, Jonesboro on March 31 by Kelsi St John.
Sandhill Property Management LLC, 603 S. Madison St., Jonesboro on March 31 by Calvin Harrell.
Lost Seven Cattle LLC, 603 S. Madison St., Jonesboro on March 31 by Calvin Harrell.
Sunny Creatives Limited, 2600 Harrison Cove, Jonesboro on March 31 by Tana Chastain.
Bula Properties III LLC, 310 East St., Suite A, Jonesboro on April 1 by Robert S. Jones.
Crittenden County
M Town Trucking LLC, 201 Kingsway Drive, West Memphis on March 28 by Kenneth Graham Jackson.
Jamar & Cuffie Holdings Inc., 403 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis on March 29 by Charlyze A. Jamar.
Mayham Fitness LLC, 750 Pleasant Woods Drive, Marion on March 29 by Hamilton Archibald.
D&L Hotshot Service LLC, 803 S. Roselawn Drive, West Memphis on March 30 by Joe Douglas Gatewood Sr.
LSW Logistics LLC, 6023 Arkansas 77, Marion on March 30 by Lisa Stewart-Whitaker.
B. Henderson LLC, 458 Patterson Road, Proctor on March 30 by Brian Henderson.
Los&Sons LLC, 723 Lackey Road, Marion on March 31 by Carlos Fredell Chambers.
Interstate Sales LLC, 5864 Arkansas 147 North, Crawfordsville on April 1 by Gene William McAuley III.
Omega Xl Logistics LLC, 635 Riverwest Circle, Marion on April 1 by Daryan Selvy.
Cross County
Bay Ditch Outdoors LLC, 804 Glenda Lane, Wynne on March 30 by Dalen Ty Douglas.
Rouson Roadway Rentals LLC, 906 Childress Drive, Wynne on March 31 by Corey Rouson.
Rouson Roadways LLC, 906 Childress Drive, Wynne on March 31 by Corey Rouson.
Greene County
Local Collective LLC, 316 W. Kingshighway, Paragould on March 29 by Jessica M. Brown.
Cleaning Cousin LLC, 2445 Greene 707, Paragould on March 29 by Chrystal Goodman.
G5 Motors LLC, 5200 Fairview Road, Paragould on March 30 by Dallas Bradley Gillmore.
Calvary Hill Lawn Care LLC, 795 Mockingbird Circle, Marmaduke on March 31 by Jonathon Allen Burk Sr.
Looks by Leah LLC, 320 S. 10th St., Paragould on March 31 by Leah Morris.
Jackson County
Rich Boys Rentals LLC, 509 Elm St., Newport on March 28 by Broderick Bass.
Hawkeye Aviation LLC, 7055 Arkansas 384 East, Newport on March 29 by Kimberly Bateman Mears.
RA Holdings LLC, 1123 Jackson 224, Newport on March 30 by Keith Kinard.
Black River Renovations LLC, 1213 Cherokee Drive, Newport on April 1 by Jason David Rogers.
Lawrence County
Charlie Jane Aesthetics PLLC, 1045 W. Main, Unit C, Walnut Ridge on March 28 by Jennifer Robins.
Mississippi County
Grow Mississippi County, 4701 Memorial Drive, Blytheville on March 31 by Clifton Chitwood.
Teddy’s Automotive LLC, 146 N. Gosnell St., Blytheville on March 31 by Teddy Barnes.
Most Dependable Transport Services Inc., 822 Lauderdale Road, Blytheville on March 31 by Martin W. Wilson Sr.
Think Big Construction LLC, 104 Wright Drive, Manila on April 1 by Taylor Ford.
Poinsett County
A&J’s Tire Service LLC, 312 Mildred Ave., Trumann on March 28 by Joey Greene.
Big Mikes Catering LLC, 709 Church St., Weiner on March 28 by Michael Ghyrane Bradley.
Wiggins Property & Construction LLC, 650 Julianne St., Lepanto on March 29 by Joshua K. Wiggins.
