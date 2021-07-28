Clay County
Marret Investments LLC, 1075 Clay 154, Corning on July 20 by Johnnie Mack Marret.
Craighead County
WB Lawn Care LLC, 108 Mark St., Jonesboro on July 19 by Will Baker.
Evoke Autos LLC, 2609 Harrison Cove, Jonesboro on July 19 by Mike Stevenson.
Andrew’s Tire Service LLC, 2901 E Parker Road, Unit B, Jonesboro on July 19 by Andrew G. Davis.
Gas Freight Dispatch LLC, 3408 Preakness Drive, Jonesboro on July 19 by Latisha Jones.
Julcar Properties LLC, 1720 S. Caraway Road, Suite 3070, Jonesboro on July 19 by Hunter Hinton.
Shakeback Boutique LLC, 1709 Wood St., Jonesboro on July 19 by Shakyra R. Mitchell.
Mis G Trucking LLC, 2109 Rich Cove, Jonesboro on July 20 by Roger L. Anderson.
Naomi’s Palace LLC, 3405 Village Drive, Jonesboro on July 20 by Queen Albarr.
Oblivion Anesthesia PLLC, 117 Craighead 7516, Jonesboro on July 20 by Joshua Pettit.
Kohanim Quality Gemstones LLC, 901 E. Craighead Forrest Road, Jonesboro on July 20 by Tamar Ranardo Brown.
Ams Insecto LLC, 871 Craighead 360, Jonesboro on July 21 by Gregory Scott Smith.
Duxmen Land Co. LLC, 701 Amberwood Cove, Jonesboro on July 21 by Zach Fahlberg.
Queen Jane’s Boutique LLC, 5939 Rees Road, Apt. 332, Jonesboro on July 21 by Jamishela Somme Williams.
M. Pickett Notary Services LLC, 817 Burke Ave., Unit B, Jonesboro on July 21 by Mersadies Means-Pickett.
Rollis Enterprises LLC, 392 Craighead 461, Jonesboro on July 22 by Madison Allison.
Shift N2 Gear Auto LLC, 274 Craighead 952, Brookland on July 22 by Joshua Montgomery.
The Stage Theater Co., 4508 Kalli Drive, Jonesboro on July 22 by Abigail Broadway.
Grateful Hearts Boutique LLC, 51 Craighead 393, Jonesboro on July 22 by Carol Hibbard.
Michelle’s Auto Transportation LLC, 991 Links Drive, Unit 7, Jonesboro on July 22 by Tomecca Michelle Hamilton.
Just Move Therapy Solutions PLLC, 300 Waverly Cove, Jonesboro on July 22 by Myra Caang.
A. Smith Plant Support Services LLC, 1300 Hidden Valley Drive, Jonesboro on July 22 by Angela C. Smith.
Delta Cleary Baseball LLC, 1709 Merrill Cove, Jonesboro on July 23 by Delta Cleary Jr.
Crittenden County
Holistic Home by HNM LLC, 1401 Hickory Circle, West Memphis on July 19 by Hannah McCall.
Judith Styles & Notary LLC, 86 Willow St., Marion on July 19 by Candice Brown.
DM Service Pros LLC, 808 Marquette Lane, Marion on July 20 by Dana Moore.
Mine ‘n’ Yours Traylor LLC, 737 Holiday Drive, West Memphis on July 20 by Anterious Javonte Traylor.
SV Paradise Enterprise LLC, 303 Bancarlo Road, Marion on July 21 by Vinson Tran.
C&V Management & Investments LLC, 111 South Fifth St., Suite 2, West Memphis on July 22 by Virginia Gray.
AP & LP Transport LLC, 251 Winchell Circle, West Memphis on July 23 by Andre Peters.
Cross County
Split Ridge Outfitters LLC, 333 Cross 511, Wynne on July 19 by Daniel Ragsdale.
Delta Gun Works LLC, 1833 Cindy Lane, Wynne on July 19 by Thomas Kyle Wheeler.
Alani Elise Boutique Accessories & More LLC, 1013 W. Williams Ave., Wynne on July 23 by Kaitlyn Symone Tibbs.
Greene County
LL Crossno LLC, 7303 Deerwood Drive, Paragould on July 19 by Lora Lee Crossno.
House of Color Tattoo Co. LLC, 206 Pine Knot Road, Paragould on July 19 by Tyler W. Watkins.
Uven Properties LLC, 101 E. Northend Ave., Paragould on July 20 by Shaelynn Uven Tullos.
Jackson County
Khaistudio LLC, 2608 Thaxton Ave., Newport on July 21 by Khairan Ashten Stafford.
Lawrence County
Skyline Inspections LLC, 115 Bold Springs Road, Strawberry on July 19 by Thomas William Baker.
Ironwood Garage LLC, 112 S.W. Oak St., Hoxie on July 21 by Rickey Dale Stowers II.
Tough as Hale Beard Balm Co. LLC, 969 Calamine Road, Smithville on July 22 by Crystal Foley.
Mississippi County
Unmatched Extensions LLC, 1200 Mockingbird Lane, Blytheville on July 20 by Tanea’ Jones.
Lite Harted Apparel & Natural Health Food & Vitamins Inc., 1204 Holly St., Blytheville on July 20 by Hartzell Watson.
Joiner Elite Auto LLC, 127 W. Oakshire St., Osceola on July 20 by Yolanda C. Garth.
Heavenly Sweets LLC, 100 S. Majorie St., Osceola on July 20 by Angel Walker.
Yamato Sushi Steakhouse of Blytheville LLC, 3702 E. Main St., Blytheville on July 21 by Bisheng Liu.
Poinsett County
The Ghetto LLC, 709 Country Club Terrace, Trumann on July 22 by Chris Childers.
Randolph County
Pocahontas Diesel & Auto LLC, 202 W. Broadway St., Pocahontas on July 21 by Kimberly Scrogin.
Robert Nolte Trucking LLC, 403 Deshaw Trail, Pocahontas on July 21 by Robert Allen Nolte.
A Day Off-Pharmacy Relief LLC, 343 Amy Road, Pocahontas on July 23 by Randall Keith Burge.
Johnson Water & Fireproofing LLC, 208 Ridge Road, Pocahontas on July 23 by Tyrone Johnson.
Sharp County
H5S Land & Cattle LLC, 4162 Arkansas 58, Poughkeepsie on July 19 by Samantha J. Huckabee.
Huskey Bookkeeping LLC, 4375 Arkansas 56, Evening Shade on July 20 by Paige Huskey.
Golden Roots Pottery LLC, 865 Liberty Hill Road, Hardy on July 23 by Cheryl Kay Golden.
