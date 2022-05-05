Craighead County
Trent & La’s LLC, 1309 Nettleton Circle, Jonesboro on April 25 by Lawson Davidson.
Ruben Griffin LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on April 25 by Ronald S. Burnett Jr.
Northeast Arkansas Koehn Enterprises LLC, 1172 Craighead 616, Bay on April 25 by Tristan Koehn.
RDZ Construction LLC, 2303 Stalling Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on April 25 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
TFD Building LLC, 4209 Bobcat Meadow Lane, Jonesboro on April 25 by Corey Haughey.
Al Moore Financial Enterprises Inc., 1914 Cherrywood Drive, Jonesboro on April 26 by Al B, Moore Jr.
JRR Health Solutions LLC, 3312 Jeridon Cove, Jonesboro on April 26 by Austin Rook.
Morgan Family Martial Arts LLC, 2424 E. Matthews Ave., Unit A, Jonesboro on April 26 by Austin Morgan.
CTD Jr. DDS Enterprises LLC, 906 Enterprise Drive, Suite 200, Jonesboro on April 26 by Craig Davis Jr.
Interesting Very Interesting, 219 Vine St., Jonesboro on April 27 by Sergio Rodriguez.
RGA Family Farms of Vail LLC, 1816 Rich Road, Jonesboro on April 27 by Tiffany Deatherage.
Crittenden County
Big River Mosquito Control LLC, 228 Delta Pointe Drive, Crawfordsville on April 26 by Michael Lee Wiles Sr.
Beauty Unleashed LLC, 2700 Arkansas 149 North, Earle on April 26 by Alexandria Janae Bowers.
Janae & Janelle Trucking LLC, 125 Rose Lane, Proctor on April 26 by Termaine J. Brown.
SGN Transport LLC, 300 Shoppingway Blvd., Unit 40, West Memphis on April 26 by Stevie Neal.
Truevisions LLC, 122 Chestnut Drive, Marion on April 27 by Demetrice Dewayne Jones.
Jaybee Cleaning LLC, 201 W. Jackson Ave., Unit A10, West Memphis on April 27 by Kimora Lynn Turner.
J&E Diesel LLC, 327 E. Lassiter Road, Proctor on April 27 by John Eric Kinney Jr.
Bateman Transport Inc., 721 Holiday Drive, West Memphis on April 28 by Dewayne Bateman.
Cross County
Jag’s Home Remodels LLC, 404 Commercial Ave., Wynne on April 27 by Alvin Laycox Jr.
Greene County
Huckabee Lawn Service LLC, 6980 Arkansas 358, Paragould on April 25 by Jody Huckabee.
Mississippi County
T&W Agri LLC, 1011 Broadmoor St., Blytheville on April 25 by Carol A. Todd.
Trillionhier Alumni Music Group LLC, 2445 Carolyn Drive, Blytheville on April 25 by Ricky Leon Mitchell Jr.
Malloy Family Farms LLC, 154 East Drive, Osceola on April 26 by Stacey Malloy.
Baratelli Transportation LLC, 214 E. Hale Ave., Osceola on April 26 by Philip Anthony Baratelli.
Rellrells Pressure Washing Service LLC, 403 Second St., Joiner on April 27 by Lamonte Dion Tucker.
Poinsett County
Brandon Gillis Real Estate LLC, 33573 Garrett Road, Marked Tree on April 26 by Brandon Gillis.
Randolph County
Black Rock Methodist Church, 202 Jordan St., Pocahontas on April 26 by Wesley R. Shipman.
Macedonia BK LLC, 126 Southwind Cove, Pocahontas on April 26 by Ronald Kelly Rose.
Sharp County
Paladin Advisors LLC, 1220 River Road, Hardy on April 25 by Tricia Dianna Clem.
Hillbilly Chicks LLC, 57 Shady Oaks Road, Hardy on April 27 by Patricia Rodricks.
