Clay County
The Caffeinated Cow Inc., 502 S. Phillips St., Rector on Sept. 22 by James Diddle.
Craighead County
Hernandez Pro Cleaning LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Sept. 20 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
PTL Construction LLC, 2424 E. Matthews Ave., Unit A, Jonesboro on Sept. 20 by Gary Wayne Watlington.
Relax Bar LLC, 4820 Yukon Drive, Jonesboro on Sept. 20 by Bianca Kristen Dillard.
Segars Investment Properties LLC, 4301 Annadale Circle, Jonesboro on Sept. 20 by James Tyler Segars.
BOM Logistics LLC, 302 Virginia Ave., Monette on Sept. 20 by David Edwards.
Real Estate for E-Commerce LLC, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Sept. 20 by D. Chris Gardner.
Faught’s Auto Sales LLC, 2309 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro on Sept. 20 by Mitch Faught.
Pioneer Medical Property Management LLC, 4293 Annadale Circle, Jonesboro on Sept. 20 by Jeffery Blake Copeland.
Phillips Ground Services LLC, 424 Craighead 111, Bono on Sept. 20 by Joshua Adam McKae Phillips.
Green Pastures Grounds Keeping LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Sept. 21 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Woof Dog Outfitters LLC, 3121 Serenity Hills Drive, Jonesboro on Sept. 21 by Lauren Belt.
Lalo’s Mexican Restaurant LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Sept. 21 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Bulldogg Rental Properties LLC, 910 Marjorie Drive, Jonesboro on Sept. 21 by Holly Cook.
Foster Land Interest Outfitters LLC, 4728 Wildwood Lane, Jonesboro on Sept. 22 by Alston Davis Foster.
The Branding Soul LLC, 5609 Viney Creek Lane, Jonesboro on Sept. 22 by Leslie Ballard.
Special T Things LLC, 1402 Bart St., Lake City on Sept. 22 by Letitia Roshawn Morgan.
Rarely Crafted LLC, 1504 Kathleen St., Apt. 1103, Jonesboro on Sept. 22 by Rikesha Laneice Roberson.
Pioneer Medical Clinics PLLC, 4293 Annadale Circle, Jonesboro on Sept. 22 by Jeffery Blake Copeland M.D.
Veracity Electric LLC, 3301 S. Caraway Road, Jonesboro on Sept. 22 by Jesse Meeks.
His Own LLC, 4712 Grissom Lane, Jonesboro on Sept. 23 by Sheri Elan Merriman.
Martinez Home Improvement Concepts LLC, 3210 Race St., Jonesboro on Sept. 23 by Edin Omar Martinez Jimenez.
Farmland Brands LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Sept. 23 by Jerrod Slayton.
McNabb Brothers Investments LLC, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Sept. 24 by D. Chris Gardner.
Umai Sushi & Grill LLC, 1841 E. Highland Drive, Unit B, Jonesboro on Sept. 24 by Zhen Zhou.
Salty Air LLC, 2800 Fair Park Blvd., Jonesboro on Sept. 24 by Ben Kisling.
PS8 Capital LLC, 2114 RidgePointe Drive, Jonesboro on Sept. 24 by Matthew Pope.
CNG Land LLC, 310 East St., Suite A, Jonesboro on Sept. 24 by Jerry Greenwell.
Crittenden County
Gattis Auto LLC, 5371 Waverly Road, Proctor on Sept. 20 by Dylan Tyler Gattis.
Backroad Deliveries Inc., 326 Trigg Drive, Marion on Sept. 21 by John Wesley Michael.
Coast II Coast Freight & Logistics LLC, 624 Riverwest Circle, Marion on Sept. 21 by Jasmine Chanae Robinson.
Brotha to Brotha Transportation LLC, 300 Shoppingway Blvd., Apt. 26, West Memphis on Sept. 23 by Marqus Jermaine Holmes Sr.
HRM Clothing LLC, 1101 Wingate Drive, West Memphis on Sept. 23 by Vakemeyus Davis.
M. Lee Trucking Transport LLC, 19532 U.S. 64, Earle on Sept. 24 by Lisa Bell.
Behind the Lines LLC, 623 Big Lake Drive, Marion on Sept. 24 by Blakely Weatherford.
Greene County
Domino Lawn Care LLC, 151 Greene 773, Paragould on Sept. 20 by Charles Joseph Domino.
HME Properties LLC, 3505 Purcell Road, Paragould on Sept. 21 by Michael Gossett.
Jackson County
Polo Bone Frenchie Kennel LLC, 1621 Farmer Road, Newport on Sept. 20 by Antonio Bumpers.
Triple C Transportation Services & Logistics LLC, 103 Greenshaw St., Tuckerman on Sept. 22 by Christopher D. Ivie.
Lawrence County
643 Mafia Beard Oils LLC, 705 S.E. Front St., Walnut Ridge on Sept. 24 by Burton Winston.
Mississippi County
Daughter of Noah’s LLC, 110 Dixon Ave., Osceola on Sept. 20 by Alicia Thomas.
Skateland BV LLC, 301. N Lockard St., Blytheville on Sept. 21 by Emmanuel Watson.
Wells Chapel Baptist Church, 817 Betty Lynn St., Osceola on Sept. 22 by Tyrone Hamon.
Beauty is Bliss LLC, 57 S. Jefferson St., Wilson on Sept. 23 by Ruthie Johnson.
Poinsett County
Kevin O’Sullivan Motorsports LLC, 131 Auction St., Weiner on Sept. 20 by Kevin O’Sullivan.
D & B LLC, 428 Sicily Circle, Trumann on Sept. 20 by Martin Dewayne Glover.
Kevin O’Sullivan Enterprises, LLC, 131 Auction St., Weiner on Sept. 21 by Kevin O’Sullivan.
Indiaoinvestments LLC, 115 Riverview St., Lepanto on Sept. 21 by India O’Bannon.
Randolph County
5 River Hauling LLC, 1318 Springview Road, Pocahontas on Sept. 20 by Justin Manning.
