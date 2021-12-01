Craighead County
Her Essence Steam LLC, 98 N. Rogers St., Unit 2, Jonesboro on Nov. 22 by Tequllia Robinson.
Grayco Shines LLC, 611 Craighead 953, Brookland on Nov. 22 by Nicole Gray.
The Vue on Regency Arms LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Nov. 22 by Ronald S Burnett Jr.
HTCRE Investments LLC, 805 W. Jefferson Ave., Jonesboro on Nov. 22 by Heather Talley.
TK Elite Total Health LLC, 2203 E. Nettleton Ave., Suite C, Jonesboro filed on Nov. 23 by Robert Taylor.
Shanti Construction Group LLC, 3904 Teal Drive, Jonesboro filed on Nov. 23 by Kalpesh Das.
Str8 Oral Care LLC, 1620 Hillside Drive, Jonesboro filed on Nov. 23 by Clemmisa Harris.
CJMC Group LLC, 3111 Cherrywood Drive, Jonesboro filed on Nov. 23 by Jeffrey D. Deniston.
Crittenden County
M&T Auto Review LLC, 310 Mid Continent Plaza, Unit 605, West Memphis on Nov. 22 by Michael Smith.
Lisa’s Luxury Enterprise LLC, 908 Elizabeth Cove, Marion on Nov. 22 by Lisa Marble.
B4 R Tyme Enterprises LLC, 1500 Ashwood Circle, West Memphis on Nov. 22 by Angela Thompson.
Cross County
T. Rucker Logistics LLC 208 Maple Drive, Wynne on Nov. 22 by, Tiffany Rucker.
Greene County
Deck Investments LLC, 3806 Willow Lane, Paragould on Nov. 24 by Kevin Deck.
Maxie Heat & Air LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Nov. 24 by Shannon Masingale.
Warmath Homes LLC, 414 W. Court St., Paragould on Nov. 24 by Allen L. Warmath.
Small Town Sisters LLC, 190 East St., Delaplaine on Nov. 24 by Marcie Varner.
Silverfox Entertainment LLC, 2005 E. Kingshighway, Paragould on Nov. 24 by Justin Reed.
Jackson County
450 Agri Producers Inc., 10215 Jackson 69, Swifton on Nov. 22 by Nick Templeton.
Lawrence County
Honey Dare Boutique LLC, 51 Lawrence 2502, Strawberry filed on Nov. 23 by Madalyn Dare Smith.
Mississippi County
Buzzard Slough Baits LLC, 710 Eden Lane, Manila on Nov. 22 by Joshua Lee Parker.
Sharp County
American Family Lawn Care LLC, 55 Katta Drive, Cherokee Village filed on Nov. 23 by Daniel Glen Rupert.
