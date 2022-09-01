Clay County
Koehn Lawn Services LLC, 165 Clay 433, Rector on Aug. 22 by Travis Koehn.
J&M Excavating and Hauling LLC, 52 Clay 46, Corning on Aug. 22 by Jennifer Nicole Ward.
Pig’s Famous BBQ LLC, 1700 McNatt Drive, Brookland on Aug. 22 by Christopher Lynn Morgan.
Happy Place Properties LLC, 1602 Ridge Oak Lane, Jonesboro on Aug. 22 by Devalyn Dycuss Duke.
Fusion Nutrition LLC, 2200 Fowler Ave., Unit B, Jonesboro on Aug. 22 by Shavanna Nicole Cudd.
Emma Jean Creative LLC, 820 E. Matthews Ave., Unit F, Jonesboro on Aug. 22 by Amanda Emerson.
Boehs Transport LLC, 3325 Preakness Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 22 by Skyler Boehs.
Mowie Wowie Lawn Care LLC, 2004 Alex Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 22 by Terry Wayne Tidwell.
VVS Frenchies LLC, 4 Willow Creek Lane, Unit 4302, Jonesboro on Aug. 22 by Jaron Phillips.
Crawford Logistics LLC, 361 Southwest Drive, Suite 842, Jonesboro on Aug. 22 by Woodrow Vowell Crawford.
Huffs Logistics Co., 3206 Kingsbury St., Jonesboro on Aug. 22 by Twanda N. Huff.
Delta Fertilize LLC, 49 Wynne Road, Wynne on Aug. 22 by Brent Wyllia.
Poteet Flooring LLC, 3513 New Friendship Road, Paragould on Aug. 22 by Zachary Poteet.
Lakeside Legacy LLC, 420 Eastwood Drive, Walnut Ridge on Aug. 22 by Loyd Cox Jr.
Gosnell Donut LLC, 113 Terrace Drive, Gosnell on Aug. 22 by Helen K. Grady.
