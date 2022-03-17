Craighead County
Knowledge Bound LLC, 1307 Falls St., Jonesboro on March 7 by Olivia Giordano.
Dee Jay’s Ink Spot LLC, 4808 Colony Park Drive, Jonesboro on March 7 by Antonio Darrell Jones.
Lifelong Holdings LLC, 612 Scotchpine Drive, Jonesboro on March 8 by Jason Sherrod.
RCH Investments LLC, 4209 Patti Anne Drive, Jonesboro on March 8 by Ron Hudspeth Sr.
A&M Custom Prints LLC, 3007 Hillridge Cove, Jonesboro on March 8 by Martin Quattlebaum.
Pfeifkutz LLC, 3719 Stadium Blvd., Unit B16, Jonesboro on March 8 by Sherman Lamon Pfeifer.
GDFMac Investments LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on March 9 by Donald L. Parker II.
Sara Tyane LLC, 1500 McNatt Drive, Apt. 7, Brookland on March 9 by Sara Tyane Stormes.
Ridge Bottom Farms LLC, 916 Craighead 414, Jonesboro on March 9 by William Joseph Johnson.
A&E Holdings Corp., 228 Craighead 470, Jonesboro on March 9 by Ethan Alexander Stahl.
PNNJ Solutions LLC, 4809 Glenneagles Drive, Jonesboro on March 9 by Philip Davis.
Janay’s Handbags & Heels LLC, 3859 Bridlewood Drive, Jonesboro on March 9 by Audrey Buford.
BKS Hobbies, Games, & Entertainment LLC, 297 Prospect Trail, Jonesboro on March 9 by Blake Andrew Sanders.
MEDC Holdings LLC, 1115 S. Main St., Jonesboro on March 9 by Adam Bodeker.
Nava Investments & Rentals LLC, 809 Laura Lea, Jonesboro on March 9 by Jesus Nava.
Arlind Graphic Co. LLC, 1 Willow Creek Lane, Apt. 1211, Jonesboro on March 10 by Christopher Lamar Thomas.
SDRagins LLC, 9837 U.S. 49, Brookland on March 10 by Steven Delan Ragins II.
Miguel’s Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC, 112 W. Alpine St., Jonesboro on March 10 by Miguel A Dimas.
Crittenden County
The Lighthouse Emergency Shelter, 110 South 16th St., West Memphis on March 7 by Bobbie Bennett-Lofton.
Bread & Water Ministries of Arkansas, 605 Julia Drive, Marion on March 8 by Gregg Ray.
Wigaholic LLC, 4000 East Service Road, Unit 190, West Memphis on March 8 by Taliyah Hinton.
Allens Automotive & Paint LLC, 210 W. Jackson Ave., Unit C14, West Memphis on March 9 by Marcus Allen.
M&S Equipment LLC, 1950 West Road, Proctor on March 9 by Raymond Malone III.
These Old Bonez Enterprises One Inc., 2144 Arkansas 147 South, Building A, Proctor on March 9 by Sherese Green.
Kontour Knots LLC, 215 S. 15th St., West Memphis on March 9 by Marcus Markel Williams.
Cross County
LMJ Photography LLC, 652 Cross 367, Wynne on March 7 by Lakeshia M. Jones.
Flat Broke Rentals LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on March 10 by Thomas E Webb III.
Greene County
Fulton Properties LLC, 3915 Arkansas 34 West, Paragould on March 8 by James D. Fulton.
Bushel & A Peck Rentals LLC, 413 W. Court St., Paragould on March 10 by Tasabah Malone.
Jackson County
Ashwel Diversified LLC, 1117 Arkansas 145 South, Newport on March 9 by Levi Carlton.
Lawrence County
C&B Steel Buildings LLC, 1380 Lawrence 106, Imboden on March 7 by Cody Bradley.
4H Ranch LLC, 11545 Cripps Road, Imboden on March 8 by Savanah Marie Hitt.
Mississippi County
Soil Savers LLC, 207 W. Fleeman St., Manila on March 7 by Cassie Griffin.
Ml Creations & Event Decorations LLC, 388 N. Hollywood Ave., Blytheville on March 8 by Latonya R. Sanders.
61 Sales & Leasing LLC, 5765 U.S. 61 South, Wilson on March 8 by Adam Martin.
Raymun Auto LLC, 503 W. Ford Ave., Osceola on March 8 by Emad Alzayadneh.
Best in Town LLC, 211 E. Cheryl St., Osceola on March 10 by Jeremy Whitted.
All About the Money LLC, 102 Marti St., Gosnell on March 10 by David Rodriguez.
Poinsett County
Audra’s Sewing & Fabric Shoppe LLC, 118 Nathan St., Marked Tree on March 8 by Rhonda Gail Davis.
Randolph County
Growing Minds Foundation, 551 Tucker Road, Maynard on March 7 by Kelley Blackwell.
Redskins Storage LLC, 299 Hotze Road, Pocahontas on March 7 by Kevin Cuccinelli.
Sharp County
Joshua 24:15 Farms LLC, 539 Acres Road, Williford on March 7 by Sissy Nicole Gray.
Phekkoon Luk LLC, 19 Liberty Hill Road, Highland on March 10 by Phekkoon Luk.
