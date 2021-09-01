Craighead County
AGM Medical LLC, 6509 Julia Lane, Jonesboro on Aug. 23 by Andrew Mirocke.
Stonefoxe Inc., 5021 Prospector Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 23 by Kevin Liddell.
ZDR Crawford Electrical & Trucking Co. LLC, 3704 Landsbrook Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 23 by Jashonda Crawford.
HCS Investments & Development LLC, 500 W. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro on Aug. 23 by Hayden Christopher Staton.
Remlak Investments LLC, 361 Southwest Drive, Unit 122, Jonesboro on Aug. 24 by Nathan Larue.
Brown Business Group LLC, 1166 Craighead 754, Jonesboro on Aug. 24 by Kaleb Brown.
Pool Masters of Jonesboro LLC, 404 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Aug. 24 by Douglas Brimhall.
Grace 247 Transitional Living Program, 1801 Grant Ave., Jonesboro on Aug. 24 by Gina Deuter.
HPI Staffing Solutions PLLC, 3121 Serenity Hills Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 24 by Michael B. Belt.
Brock Runyan Corp Inc., 713 Arrowhead Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 24 by Brock Runyan.
Gemini Entertainment LLC, 2516 Bonnie Jean Place, Jonesboro on Aug. 24 by Dominic Fikes.
Sladco LLC, 212 Ivy, Bono on Aug. 24 by Alan Ruben Keith.
Reabo Construction Co. LLC, 2322 Summit Oaks Cove, Jonesboro on Aug. 25 by Cody Brown.
JRD Investments LLC, 810 E. Lakeshore Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 25 by Jason Drum.
In the Wash Boutique LLC, 1405 Lynn St., Lake City on Aug. 26 by Brandye Garner.
J&J’s Jumpland LLC, 3508 Keely Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 26 by Tanayia Gale.
R&T Junk Removal & Clean-Up LLC, 412 Hancock St., Bay on Aug. 26 by Roger Harris III.
Faves LLC, 1000 E. Matthews Ave, Suite C, Jonesboro on Aug. 26 by Stephen Douglas Schrantz.
Chioma Ota Fofanah LLC, 2400 Judes Way, Jonesboro on Aug. 26 by Chioma Orie Ota.
RAK Holdings LLC, 2800 Enterprise Cove, Jonesboro on Aug. 26 by Robert Kaloghirou.
The Agape Watch Co. LLC, 4208 Bobcat Meadow Lane, Jonesboro on Aug. 26 by Kelton Ramsey.
Unicorn Investments LLC, 1216 E. Country Club Terrace, Jonesboro on Aug. 27 by Carrington J. Morehouse.
Owens Electric LLC, 6413 Merrell Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 27 by Earl Junior Owens Jr.
Crittenden County
Terry’s Tax Preparation LLC, 1305 Oaklawn Drive, West Memphis on Aug. 23 by Melody Houston.
Straight That Way Trucking LLC, 210 W. Oliver Ave., Unit 1, West Memphis on Aug. 24 by Kelvin Love Sr.
Mandolin Jane Interiors LLC, 603 E. Lake Drive, Marion on Aug. 24 by Mandolin Owens.
Marble Trucking LLC, 908 Elizabeth Cove, Marion on Aug. 24 by Charlie Lee Marble Jr.
Cocoa’s Kitchen LLC, 2026 N. Avalon St., Unit 125, West Memphis on Aug. 24 by Latora Denise Springer.
Jones & Son New & Used Tire LLC, 502 Belfour Road, West Memphis on Aug. 25 by Tyree Jones.
True Warrior Cane Corso LLC, 48 Held Ave., Turrell on Aug. 27 by Jeffrey Thomas.
Cross County
Taneca LLC, 421 L St., Wynne on Aug. 26 by Taneca Nelson.
Greene County
Aguilar Insulation LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Aug. 23 by Mandi Jernigan.
D. Jones Transport & Delivery LLC, 509 W. Thompson St., Apt. 1, Paragould on Aug. 24 by Dean Jones.
Amigos Realty LLC, 1207 W. Kingshighway, Paragould on Aug. 25 by Bacilio Hernandez.
Arcadian Initiative Corp., 1300 Florence St., Paragould on Aug. 25 by Myles Ainley.
Tracy’s Dress Shoppe LLC, 2407 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Aug. 26 by Tracy M. Goza.
Cooper Industries LLC, 5977 Arkansas 135 North, Paragould on Aug. 26 by Jonathan Hill.
Jackson County
Rae Ella LLC, 2701 Teresa Drive, Newport on Aug. 24 by Shelly Rae Davis.
Lawrence County
L&A Development & Rentals LLC, 410 E. Gum St., Walnut Ridge on Aug. 24 by Jeremy Anglin.
Mac’s Outpost Inc., 71 U.S. 63, Ravenden on Aug. 26 by Jason Collins.
Mississippi County
Avtar Gas LLC, 105 Bernice Drive, Manila on Aug. 23 by Puneet Dhande.
Buck’s Infused Detox Water LLC, 1620 Holly St., Blytheville on Aug. 24 by Eldridge Buckley.
Sharp County
TNT Hot Shot Trucking LLC, 81 St. Philomena Drive, Hardy on Aug. 23 by Timothy L. Higdon.
Spring River Getaway LLC, 201 School Ave., Hardy on Aug. 24 by Renee Clay-Circle.
Jamie & Noah Ark & Saw LLC, 92 Powhatan Drive, Cherokee Village on Aug. 26 by Jamie M. Lee.
