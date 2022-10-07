Clay County
O’Neal’s Outdoor Services LLC, 311 N. Ash St., Rector on Sept. 22 by Vonetta Ann O’Neal.
Craighead County
Home Notary Services LLC, 4812 Ingles Road, Jonesboro on Sept. 19 by Micah Angel.
Jonesboro Triple J’s Inc., 6103 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Sept. 21 by Aziz Pabani.
Carma Sains Customs LLC 3514 Galaxy St., Jonesboro on Sept. 21 by, Rashond Lewis Russell.
Happiness Sweeties and Creations Inc., 5311 Emerson Lane, Jonesboro on Sept. 21 by Delfina Rodriguez.
EJCRE8S LLC, 1500 Buddy St., Jonesboro on Sept. 21 by Emrie Jaiden Nelson.
Freebird Holdings LLC, 122 Craighead 433, Jonesboro on Sept. 22 by Sheila Haff.
All Directions Trucking LLC, 2901 Mart Lu Drive, Suite E, Jonesboro on Sept. 22 by Teddy Reeder.
Next Move Global Inc., 3703 S. Culberhouse Road, Jonesboro on Sept. 22 by Matthew Michael Faries.
Emery Ag LLC, 110 Kentucky St., Caraway on Sept. 23 by Wade Glynn Castleberry.
Adkerson Investments LLC, 2616 Paradise Hills Lane, Jonesboro on Sept. 23 by Joshua Adkerson.
Kisling Land Development LLC, 4459 Craighead 745, Jonesboro on Sept. 23 by Randall R. Kisling.
DTRE LLC, 2603 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Sept. 26 by Dean Tyrer.
Herrera Framing LLC, 85 Craighead 915, Jonesboro on Sept. 27 by Enrique Herrera.
815-903 Scott LLC, 603 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Sept. 28 by Michael Honetschlager.
Crittenden County
LP3 Transport LLC, 120 Brougham Ave., Marion on Sept. 19 by Leon Price III.
Latham Stevens Events LLC, 116 Shiloh Drive, Marion on Sept. 21 by Latham Stevens.
Lou and Zee Trucking LLC, 1100 Connor Lane, Unit 2, Marion on Sept. 21 by Louis Brown.
I and S Auto Sales Inc., 2600 E. Broadway St., West Memphis on Sept. 22 by Ibrahim Nobel.
KJM Trucking Co. LLC, 212 Darby Road, Marion on Sept. 22 by Bailey McGee.
Bill Burrows Medical Consulting LLC, 202 Rivertrace Drive, Marion on Sept. 23 by William W. Burrows.
Nine Degrees Construction LLC, 147 Stuart Ave., West Memphis on Sept. 23 by Steven E. Hunt.
Re Re Boutique LLC, 624 Pryor Drive, West Memphis on Sept. 26 by Vanessa Newton.
The Purple House, 1107 Goodwin Circle, West Memphis on Sept. 27 by Tyra Nance.
Selena Seven Collection LLC, 521 S. Roselawn Drive, West Memphis on Sept. 27 by Selena Darlene Palmer.
Bigdaddypeezy Trucking LLC, 212 Northwind Drive, Marion on Sept. 27 by Robert Miller.
Cross County
Maytripp Logistics LLC, 2 Donegal Circle, Wynne on Sept. 22 by Robert Warren Scott.
Greene County
Thin Line Panting LLC, 306 Pincrest Drive, Paragould on Sept. 22 by Dennis Michael Massey.
Legends Sports Cards LLC, 166 Toma Jean Drive, Paragould on Sept. 22 by Jacob Scott Giles.
Clint Mangrum and Sons Feed LLC, 2080 Arkansas 141 South, Paragould on Sept. 23 by Clint Mangrum.
Mangrum Holdings LLC, 2080 Arkansas 141 South, Paragould on Sept. 23 by Clint Mangrum.
Jackson County
Lassiter Aviation LLC, 6009 W. Main St., Newport on Sept. 21 by Brent L. Lassiter.
Mississippi County
Dyebread Sprinkler and Backflow LLC, 909 E. Main St., Blytheville on Sept. 20 by Decarla Schanell Porter.
Khaotic Gaming LLC, 813 E. Promise Land Road, Blytheville on Sept. 21 by Steven Ray Britt.
Jeff Lammers Trucking LLC, 163 Arkansas 18 East, Blytheville on Sept. 22 by Jeffery D. Lammers.
Spillers Lawn Care Contracting and Odd Jobs LLC, 709 Logan Lane, Blytheville on Sept. 22 by Earnest Spiller.
Me Slingshot Rentals LLC, 150 Ramblewood Drive, Blytheville on Sept. 26 by Brooke Johnson.
Z’s Petite Treats LLC, 1600 Martin St., Blytheville on Sept. 27 by Edward Blankenship.
Hall Bookkeeping LLC, 1500 Ward Lane Extended, Blytheville on Sept. 27 by Jessica Hall.
Poinsett County
ATM for All LLC, 210 Greenwood Ave., Lepanto on Sept. 21 by Ali Nawaz.
Loneridge Trees LLC, 19373 Raby Road, Harrisburg on Sept. 23 by Ethan Henry.
Jessi B’s Candles and Boutique LLC, 1228 Third St., Trumann on Sept. 26 by Jessica Leeann Blancett.
General Industries Limited, 5599 Arkansas 14, Waldenburg on Sept. 27 by John Robert Gunter.
Arkansas Razed Farms LLC, 17200 Penter Lane, Trumann on Sept. 27 by Julienne Penter.
Randolph County
Dippety Doo Dog Grooming LLC, 2619 U.S. 67 North, Pocahontas on Sept. 22 by Jessie Dale Moore.
The Nomad Eatery LLC, 85 Cardinal Trail, Pocahontas on Sept. 22 by William E. Hausman.
Sharp County
North Arkansas Veterinary Clinic Inc., 14268 U.S. 62 East, Ash Flat on Sept. 20 by Kathleen A. Mills.
Dirt Road Market Inc., 1243 U.S. 62/412, Unit 3, Hardy on Sept. 21 by Andrea Denise Taylor.
Scott Shaffer LLC, 30 Ponderosa Drive, Williford on Sept. 26 by Scott E. Shaffer.
Tuff Street Properties LLC, 3775 U.S. 167, Ash Flat on Sept. 27 by James Clinton McBryde.
Christian Soldiers Prison Ministry, 46 Waterside Place, Hardy on Sept. 27 by Jeffrey Alan White.
