Clay County
Storm Strong Construction LLC, 515 W. Third St., Rector on Aug. 11 by Aaron Michael Sowards.
Craighead County
Kreative Styles & Braids by Kesh LLC, 2508 Stallings Lane, Unit B, Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Makesha Davis.
JDB Assets LLC, 2911 Asher Cove, Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Lawrence Joseph Butler.
Resilience Therapy LLC, 2108 Sweet Gum Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Nicole Eckard.
Garcia Home Repair LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Flying for Time LLC, 2800 Fair Park Blvd., Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Hemant Patel.
MK Mission LLC, 3881 Plantation Estates Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Mazen Khalil.
Aglink LLC, 201 W. Washington Ave., Suite 200, Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Lance Ramthun.
The Cobra Group LLC, 201 W. Washington Ave., Suite 200, Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Lance Ramthun.
DEML&S Transportation LLC, 5307 Johnwood Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Demetric Lamont Howard Sr.
Post Road Investments LLC, 5322 Harrisburg Road, Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Philip Redman.
Nexttitle Co. LLC, 3116 Creekview Court, Jonesboro on Aug. 10 by Tommy Hendrix-Brown.
Ride N Drive Auto Sales of Dickson, TN, Inc., 3711 Stadium Blvd., Jonesboro on Aug. 10 by Stetson Adams.
Errandboys LLC, 2005 Turtle Creek Road, Jonesboro on Aug. 10 by Kori E. Partovi.
Empire Coach Lines of Jonesboro LLC, 213 Hunters Ridge Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 11 by Tony Goforth.
J. Hall Customs LLC, 279 Craighead 120, Bono on Aug. 11 by Justin Hall.
Thompson & Perry LLC, 5943 Rees Road 372, Jonesboro on Aug. 11 by Donald Perry Jr.
Natural State Tile Co. LLC, 1682 Craighead 32, Bono on Aug. 11 by Randell Ishmael.
J. Ellis Design Group LLC, 1905 Covey Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 11 by Jeremy Conrad Ellis.
Robert D. Flannigan III DDS, PLLC, 305 W. Drew Ave., Monette on Aug. 11 by Robert D. Flannigan III.
Ladies of Exodus Inc., 1435 Belts St. Apt. 2, Jonesboro on Aug. 12 by Alisha Rena Chew.
JW’s Grill & Cigar Lounge LLC, 2213 S. Caraway Road, Jonesboro on Aug. 12 by Tony McShan.
Stephanie C. Tranum, LPE-I, PLLC, 4100 Wetherfield Cove, Jonesboro on Aug. 12 by Stephanie Carole Tranum.
Life Health Counseling Services LLC, 4406 Fred St., Jonesboro on Aug. 12 by Anita Merritt.
Al’s Transportation LLC, 4305 S. Caraway Road, Jonesboro on Aug. 12 by Allen L. Stiqer.
Sondale Investments LLC, 74 Jackson Road, Lake City on Aug. 12 by Caleb Farmer.
Davis Vending LLC, 1104 Sandino Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 13 by Carlton Davis.
L&T Landholders LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Aug. 13 by Jerrod Slayton.
The Cottage at the Silos LLC, 168 Craighead 364, Bono on Aug. 13 by Samantha McFadden.
Crittenden County
Born Black Kings LLC, 1000 Camelot Cove, West Memphis on Aug. 9 by Lawrence William Brown.
We Express LLC, 718 Carter Drive, Marion on Aug. 9 by Wilfred Joshua Sr.
MYS Blytheville Inc., 6934 Interstate 55, Marion on Aug. 9 by Mohammad Malik.
All Around Professionals LLC, 1021 Proctor Road, Suite 2, Proctor on Aug. 10 by Trenell Moore.
Prime Auto Sales & Transport LLC, 1016 Third and Commerce streets, Earle on Aug. 10 by Deon Spight.
Heartlogic LLC, 12 S. McNeely Road, Marion on Aug. 11 by Deundra Hearne.
Big Dawg Automotive LLC, 1006 Roy Pugh St., West Memphis on Aug. 12 by Albert Edwards III.
Cross County
Mike’s Autobody LLC, 640 North Falls Blvd., Wynne on Aug. 9 by Michael McCrary.
Complete Property Management LLC, 569 Arkansas 1, Wynne on Aug. 9 by Derek Kennedy.
Greene County
Shipman Properties LLC 2510 S. Second Ave., Paragould on Aug. 10 by Mason Keith Shipman.
AQT Investments LLC, 2502 Greene 441, Lafe on Aug. 12 by Joshua Ray Foster.
Jackson County
Greenhead Consultants LLC, 6 Cypress Circle, Newport on Aug. 10 by Shane Prince.
Freeman Repair Inc., 9023 Arkansas 67 North, Tuckerman on Aug. 12 by Jeremy Freeman.
Mississippi County
Reliable Ag LLC, 434 Arkansas 18, Suite C, Manila on Aug. 10 by Wade Castleberry.
Blytheville Property Co. LLC, 1813 Country Club Road, Blytheville on Aug. 11 by Chris Brown.
Hawt Damb Farms Inc., 3406 Craighead 246, Manila on Aug. 11 by Scot C. Montgomery.
Leemarie Virtual Solutions LLC, 206 Elrod St., Joiner on Aug. 13 by Heidi Marie McDaniel.
Poinsett County
True Warrior Kennels LLC, 1436 Easy St., Trumann on Aug. 12 by Charlton Bernard Beard.
Randolph County
Midsouth Environmental Asbestos Abatement & Inspections LLC, 131 Susan Wilson Lane, Pocahontas on Aug. 10 by Jody Sifford.
APTL Inc., 1391 U.S. 62 West, Pocahontas on Aug. 10 by Joseph Bryant.
JKL Construction LLC, 13718 Arkansas 90 West, Ravenden Springs on Aug. 11 by Jeffrey D. Lawrence.
Twisted Ear Enterprises LLC, 34 Sweet Gum Trail, Unit A, Pocahontas on Aug. 12 by Jason Kennedy.
Sharp County
Praught Unlimited LLC, 82 Norris Road, Poughkeepsie on Aug. 9 by Malachi Praught.
Twisted Fork LLC, 14877 Arkansas 56 East, Ash Flat on Aug. 12 by Brandon Baker.
