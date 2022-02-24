Clay County
Take Me Away Travels LLC, 802 Clay 401, Rector on Feb. 16 by Laura Hollis.
MB Trucking LLC, 5202 U.S. 62, Pollard on Feb. 16 by Michael Bommarito.
Craighead County
Trilogy Med Spa LLC, 1133 Arkansas 139 North, Monette on Feb. 14 by Leah Gathright.
CNRG Co. LLC, 143 Craighead 4241, Jonesboro on Feb. 14 by Travis Laurence.
Harris Pipe & Line Plumbing Service LLC, 292 Craighead 311, Jonesboro on Feb. 14 by Loyel Harris.
Southern Rolled Ice Cream LLC, 804 Holman St., Brookland on Feb. 14 by Crystal Millsap.
Whipper Snappers LLC, 736 Warner Ave, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Tia Kyona Lee.
NEA Mattress Direct & Furniture LLC, 6701 Johnson Ave., Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Lora Cuppett.
Haven Chiropractic PLLC, 1830 E. Johnson Ave., Apt. 69, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Danielle Faith Craig.
Clark & Ferguson LLC, 1000 Union Ave., Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by MG Meyering.
Barrington Health LLC, 4293 Annadale Circle, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Jeffery Blake Copeland.
Performance Mechanical & Integration LLC, 160 Craighead 391, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Josh Hager.
Bling Boss LLC, 5404 Harrisburg Road, Unit B, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Dustin Lake.
Serja Construction LLC, 2009 Cedar Heights Drive, Unit C5, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Javier Alfaro.
Fence Post Properties LLC, 1090 Craighead 832, Black Oak on Feb. 15 by Lawrence Bishop Whitley.
Corrental Properties LLC, 312 Lunsford Ave., Bay on Feb. 15 by Pete Oster.
Rememory Cards LLC, 1000 E, Matthews Ave., Suite C, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Stephen Douglas Schrantz.
Gratitude Hair & Nails LLC, 105 Crestfield Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Emily Vance.
RCJ Innovative Solutions LLC, 110 W. Huntington Ave., Suite B, Jonesboro on Feb. 16 by Robert James.
ABD Farms Inc., 809 Sandra Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 16 by Tony Dunlap.
Food4Thought Marketing LLC, 6994 Craighead 333, Jonesboro on Feb. 16 by John David Travis.
Silverthorn Crop Consulting LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Feb. 16 by Jerrod Slayton.
C & A Enterprises of NEA LLC, 3907 Woodsprings Road, Jonesboro on Feb. 16 by Chad Boling.
Thorndan James LLC, 513 Huntcliff Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 16 by Wes Thornton.
FSBO Cookbook Coaching LLC, 24 Craighead 338, Jonesboro on Feb. 16 by Jack Turner.
Hal Klegman Coaching LLC, 1212 Medallion Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 16 by Hal Klegman.
LGS Entertainment LLC, 313 Holmes Road, Apt. 2, Jonesboro on Feb. 17 by Brandon S. Jones.
The Brown Bag Project, 1202 Belwood Court, Jonesboro on Feb. 18 by Makayla Danielle French.
Crittenden County
Act Farms LLC, 820 Praline St., Marion on Feb. 14 by Tameka Ratcliff.
Care-A-Van Transport LLC, 209 S. 20th St., West Memphis on Feb. 14 by Wendy Devara Love.
MYS Properties Arkansas LLC, 6934 Interstate 55, Marion on Feb. 14 by Mohammad Malik.
Taylor Empire LLC, 340 Lucas Road, West Memphis on Feb. 15 by Marico Taylor.
870 Music and Entertainment LLC, 109 Gannt St., Marion on Feb. 15 by Devin Dashawn Young.
Fiji Flawless Global LLC, 1706 Pine Ridge Drive, West Memphis on Feb. 16 by Johnny Brown.
Luscious Mc LLC, 565 Evelyn Road, Marion on Feb. 16 by Karatha McWright.
SMJ Motors LLC, 178 Briggs Road, Crawfordsville on Feb. 16 by Sherman Ricardo Johnson II.
A & D Health Solutions LLC, 407 Dogwood Cove, Marion on Feb. 17 by Sandra Whitaker.
Jackson Agri-Solutions Inc., 1113 Third St., Earle on Feb. 18 by Edna Juanita Shiplett.
Cross County
Ridgeside Properties LLC, 58 Cross 789, Wynne on Feb. 16 by Dawn Scott.
Camp Calvary, 614 US 64B, Wynne on Feb. 17 by Rusty Evans.
Weaver Freight & Logistics LLC, 817 E, Poplar Ave, Wynne on Feb. 17 by Samantha Weaver.
Greene County
Justep LLC, 160 Greene 7502, Paragould on Feb. 14 by Justin Gregory Garner.
MGL Farms LLC, 18 Hill Home Drive, Paragould on Feb. 14 by Lisa Dawn Jarman.
Norm’s Auto Sales LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Feb. 14 by Mandi Jernigan.
NEA Wolves, 979 Greene 129, Paragould on Feb. 14 by Stephanie Wineland.
Spellbound Fish LLC, 247 Greene 416, Marmaduke on Feb. 15 by Megan Renee Fisher.
Jamison Point Properties LLC, 3201 Finch Road, Paragould on Feb. 15 by Gia Jamison Taylor.
Craft Show Duo LLC, 43 Greene 922, Paragould on Feb. 16 by Kaylee Shipley.
Spain Tech and Investments LLC, 2504 N, Fourth St., Paragould on Feb. 16 by William Hunter Spain.
RWRL Ministry, 264 Twin Lake Drive, Paragould on Feb. 16 by Jerry Halsell.
Dlux Farms LLC, 10 Greene 719, Paragould on Feb. 17 by Britni McGrew.
Jackson County
Diesel Creek Hauling LLC, 100 S. Holt Ave., Tuckerman on Feb. 16 by Preston R. Aitkens.
Lawrence County
Brand Properties LLC, 223 Rebecca Lane, Walnut Ridge on Feb. 17 by Brighton Brand.
Mississippi County
Levee Farms LLC, 149 Arkansas 119 West, Osceola on Feb. 16 by John Alan Adkisson.
Poinsett County
Baimad Investments LLC, 4600 Arkansas 75 North, Marked Tree on Feb. 17 by Jason Gilbert.
Randolph County
Golden Phoenix Logistics LLC, 1380 U.S. 62 West, Pocahontas on Feb. 14 by Cassandra L Hadley.
Sharp County
Coast2Coast LLC, 1430 Arkansas 175, Hardy on Feb. 16 by Kyle L. Gay.
Clements Auto Sales LLC, 588 Arkansas 354, Ash Flat on Feb. 16 by Kenneth Clements.
KC Rentals LLC, 588 Arkansas 354, Ash Flat on Feb. 16 by Kenneth Clements.
