Clay County
J & J Ag Equipment LLC, 2412 Creason Road, Corning on Jan. 3 by Blake Johnson.
Bucksweep Farms LLC, 2412 Creason Road, Corning on Jan. 3 by Chad Johnson.
Shannon Haywood Management LLC, 648 E. Main St., Piggott on Jan. 3 by Shannon M. Haywood.
Fowler Rentals & Leasing LLC, 236 Clay 549, Piggott on Jan. 4 by Martin Lucien Fowler.
Templeman Customs LLC, 1263 S. 12th Ave., Piggott on Jan. 6 by Gerrad Franklin Templeman.
Craighead County
Burris Farm-Law 730 LLC, 407 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Jan. 3 by Mike Cone.
Avenue Auto Sales of NEA LLC, 500 Elm Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 3 by Aaron Duty.
Jakoby Pet Store LLC, 1307 Falls St., Jonesboro on Jan. 3 by Erica Bruns.
A&L Winford Farms LLC, 500 Melton Circle, Jonesboro on Jan. 3 by David Wayne Eagle.
Law Offices of Benjamin Ross PLLC, 2919 E. Matthews Ave., Suite A, Jonesboro on Jan. 3 by Ben Ross.
Vines Woodworking LLC, 705 Troy Cove, Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Marshall Blake Vines.
Fitbiz 3 Co., 4701 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Tim Johnson.
Meredith Eye Care PLLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Jerrod Slayton.
GHX Analytics LLC, 3304 St. Andrews Cove, Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Gail I. Hudson.
Northrock Partners LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Jerrod Slayton.
Cuzo’s Detail & Car Wash LLC, 1613 Tanglewood Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Maurice Banks.
Michael Easley Trucking & Excavating LLC, 5820 Pacific Road, Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Michael Easley.
Sherone Howard Transport LLC, 1911 Rosemond Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 5 by Sherone Howard.
Carlos Hernandez Construction LLC,, 514 Third St., Jonesboro on Jan. 5 by Carlos Hernandez Campos.
Digital Docx Inc., 3212 E. Netttleton Ave., Suite F, Jonesboro on Jan. 5 by Lois Connors.
Mld Realty LLC, 301 N. Reeves St., Monette on Jan. 5 by Mallary Davis.
T-N-T Trucking Dispatching LLC, 1402 Bart St., Lake City on Jan. 5 by Letitia Morgan.
Pepper Jack LLC, 2524 Judes Way, Jonesboro on Jan. 5 by Katelyn Elizabeth Rebstock.
Social Improvement Inc., 407 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Jan. 6 by Jim Lyons.
Serving Others Inc., 407 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Jan. 6 by Jim Lyons.
Welcome Home Cleaning LLC, 680 Greene 706, Jonesboro on Jan. 6 by Katlyn French.
Northwest Local Tire & Wheel LLC, 139 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 6 by Chris Fowler.
Crittenden County
Innovative Nursing Concierge/Impact Case Management LLC, 824 Belle Rive Drive, Marion on Jan. 3 by Patrena Lynn Henderson.
Cross County
Boxed Up Charcuterie Board Co. LLC, 705 E. Canal Ave., Wynne on Jan. 3 by Joseph Carter Dooley.
Roam True Enterprises LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on Jan. 4 by Farley L Schweighart.
Greene County
J&S Hauling & Excavation LLC, 3901 Shelby Drive, Paragould on Jan. 4 by Jeremy Allen Hill.
Paragould Counseling LLC, 7978 U.S. 412 West, Paragould on Jan. 5 by Tiffany Felty.
Bootheel Electric LLC, 11 Ashcraft Court, Paragould on Jan. 6 by Christopher Brandon Buys.
Jackson County
Louetta Transportation LLC, 7011 Davis St., Tuckerman on Jan. 5 by Amanda Carole Dugger.
Sterling Rayne Boutique LLC, 701 Avenue St., Newport on Jan. 5 by Chelsi Lynn Smith.
Beautiful Beyond Sight LLC, 306 Borders St., Newport on Jan. 6 by Amber Grady.
Lawrence County
Justin Horton Design & Marketing LLC, 185 Nelsonville Road, Smithville on Jan. 5 by Justin Clint Horton.
Fat Bottomed Girls Farms LLC, 412 E. Wheel St., Strawberry on Jan. 5 by Phillip Michael Everett.
Emily Neal Photography LLC, 1047 Lawrence 171, Walnut Ridge on Jan. 5 by Emily Neal.
Palmtec LLC, 444 Lawrence 326, Strawberry on Jan. 5 by Philip Miller.
EAEHBJ Inc., 320 N.W. Fourth St., Walnut Ridge on Jan. 6 by Debbie Gilmore.
Mississippi County
JMK Plumbing LLC, 907 Ada St., Leachville on Jan. 3 by John Michael Scott.
Henry Herron Trucking LLC, 3828 Arkansas 120 East, Luxora on Jan. 5 by Henry Herron.
GVS Property Co., 117 Brock St., Blytheville on Jan. 6 by Gene Spiller.
Poinsett County
Dirt Side Farms LLC, 22748 Pineview Road, Trumann on Jan. 3 by Bruce Alan Brown Jr.
Cleanway of Central Arkansas LLC, 20263 Crowley Ridge Cutoff, Harrisburg on Jan. 3 by Nate Easley.
Language Connections Inc., 1228 St. Augustine Blvd., Trumann on Jan. 5 by Carshina Vincent.
Ana’s La Carreta Inc., 219 Greenwood Ave., Lepanto on Jan. 6 by Ana Fuentes-Mendoza.
Randolph County
Fancy Front Porch LLC, 513 Rapert Road, Maynard on Jan. 3 by Stacy Barber.
Hart’s Professional Services LLC, 303 Ring Drive, Pocahontas on Jan. 4 by Christopher V. Hart.
Pete Bounds Trucking Inc., 7829 Blacksferry Road, Pocahontas on Jan. 5 by Pete Bounds.
Robins Family Medical Clinic LLC, 1419 Paul St., Pocahontas on Jan. 6 by Jennifer Dawn Robins.
Sharp County
Cold River Holdings LLC, 5 S. Ontario Drive, Cherokee Village on Jan. 4 by William M. Reynolds.
