Craighead County
Jai’s Jewels LLC, 312 Willow Pointe Court, Jonesboro on July 26 by Jamie Michelle Smith.
I&G’s Enterprises LLC, 3521 Western Gales Drive, Jonesboro on July 26 by Anabelly Saucedo.
Adams Investments LLC, 3711 Stadium Blvd., Jonesboro on July 26 by Rebekah Dale Adams.
WFE LLC, 305 Natchez Drive, Jonesboro on July 26 by Steven Lynn Wright.
Kalibri Transport LLC, 6224 Alan Drive, Jonesboro on July 26 by Katie G. Walton.
SBH Wholesale LLC, 3 Willow Creek Lane, Apt. 3212, Jonesboro on July 27 by Shamaria Hill.
Premier Utility Construction LLC, 542 Craighead 221, Jonesboro on July 29 by Chance Mills.
BHG Enterprises LLC, 1222 Craighead 754, Jonesboro on July 29 by Bryan H. Glenn.
LWL Digital Solutions LLC, 1204 Arrowhead Farm Road, Jonesboro on July 29 by Lawrence Little.
Copenhaver LLC, 1902 Starling Drive, Jonesboro on July 29 by Harold R. Copenhaver.
Lazare Investments LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on July 30 by Donald L. Parker II.
Lucky Camper LLC, 1808 Old Greensboro Road, Jonesboro on July 30 by David Onstead.
Crittenden County
Average Joe Pros LLC, 304 Clement Road, West Memphis on July 26 by Summer Nichole Ammons.
Meng & Murph LLC, 215 Eureka St., Turrell on July 27 by Diane Murphy.
Equity Educators LLC, 513 Ercole Drive, Marion on July 28 by Timberly Louise Baker.
Beyond New Body Care LLC, 402 E. Brinkley Loop, Apt. 4, Marion on July 28 by Brittney Willoughby.
Bways Transportation LLC, 849 Boulevard Orleans, Marion on July 29 by George Broadway.
Marilyn Kathena & Kavin Mathis Scholarship Fund Inc., 90 Mathis Road, Crawfordsville on July 29 by Dexter Dumas.
JDM Superior Services LLC, 806 Saint Johns Blvd., Marion on July 29 by Deanna A. Morris.
Adrionne’s Beautybar LLC, 2511 E. Jackson Ave., West Memphis on July 30 by Ebony Green.
Cross County
The Den Mobile Cigar Lounge LLC, 560 C St., Wynne on July 27 by Antonio Warren.
Helping the Trouble LLC, 1308 N. Killough Road, Wynne on July 28 by Louis Ford.
Greene County
Andrew’s Transportation Inc., 2448 Pecks Speedway Road, Marmaduke on July 26 by Andrew Scott Nixon.
Spring Grove Investment Properties LLC, 813 Linwood Drive, Paragould on July 27 by Scarlett Wineland.
Simco Dumpster Rentals LLC, 603 Bellwood Drive, Paragould on July 28 by Chris Sims.
Denver Rose Author LLC, 3069 Greene 625, Paragould on July 29 by Sarah Bayird.
Lacey Lawn Service & Construction LLC, 154 Toma Jean Drive, Paragould on July 30 by Brian Allen Keeling.
Mississippi County
RH Trucking LLC, 23 Union St., Wilson on July 29 by Soroya Tucker.
Longway Truckin’ LLC, 501 N. Poplar St., Osceola on July 29 by Jerry Long.
Boot & Heel Freight Logistics LLC, 306 E. Olympia Ave., Manila on July 30 by Devin Jones.
Harris Helping Hands, 110 Colonial Road, Osceola on July 30 by Andre Harris.
Walker Logistics LLC, 18 Dogwood St., Wilson on July 30 by Claire Walker.
Poinsett County
Simply Renewed Massage Therapy LLC, 538 Maple St., Trumann on July 26 by Sara Elizabeth Stevens.
Wolfeden Transport LLC, 14315 Sadler Lane, Trumann on July 29 by Ryan Lee Wolfe.
Randolph County
Eleven Point Hideaway & River Adventures LLC, 970 Hoelscher Lane, Pocahontas on July 27 by Sherie K. Tweedy.
Tara’s Five Dollar Jewelry Co., 1917 Randolph St., Pocahontas on July 27 by Tara Todd.
The Golden Phoenix Program LLC, 1378 U.S. 62 West, Pocahontas on July 30 by Cameron M. Todd.
Sharp County
River Country RV Park LLC, 400 Church St., Hardy on July 29 by Madonna S. Klein.
