Craighead County
A and F Remodeling LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Unit A2, Jonesboro on Oct. 10 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Top Juice and Crepes LLC, 1001 Mark Circle, Jonesboro on Oct. 10 by Odai Alburaty.
Elevate Id Inc., 791 Cypress Knee Cove, Jonesboro on Oct. 11 by Dhiaa Aldean Althari.
TJ and K’s LLC, 2376 Arkansas 91 West, Jonesboro on Oct. 11 by Tara Quinn Johnson.
DA Grub Truck LLC, 1401 Windover Lane, West Memphis on Oct. 10 by Deshun Kentae Garner.
Shoe Addiction LLC, 701 Holiday Drive, West Memphis on Oct. 11 by Bria Tatyana Coleman.
Piles & Smiles Duck Club LLC, 3806 Fairview Road, Paragould on Oct. 11 by Austin Rivault.
Martin Mitchell Remodeling LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Oct. 11 by Mandi Jernigan.
Von’s Tasty Wings and Soul Food LLC, 302 S. Poplar St., Osceola on Oct. 10 by, Levon W. Miller.
Botanically Beautiful LLC, 1140 W. Main St., Blytheville on Oct. 11 by Cassandra Talley.
Enecon Arkansas LLC, 103 W. Main St., Unit 301, Blytheville on Oct. 11 by Doug Wood.
Main Street Matters, 122 Will Henry Drive, Lepanto on Oct. 10 by Ashley Holloway.
Greenlight Transportation Services LLC, Greenfield Road, Harrisburg on Oct. 11 by Kevin L. McIllwain.
Blakes Mobile Welding LLC, 561 Hill Road, Pocahontas on Oct. 11 by Cheri Beth Edwards.
Circle H Farm and Cattle LLC, 3640 Hickory Flat Road, Evening Shade on Oct. 10 by Garrett Lee Haley.
