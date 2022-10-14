Craighead County
SG Drywall LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Unit A2, Jonesboro on Oct. 3 by Marco A. Campos.
On the Spot Hauling LLC, 112 Oak Meadow Circle, Brookland on Oct. 3 by Edward Wayne Sandefur.
Even If Project, 1212 Teekwood Cove, Jonesboro on Oct. 3 by Julia Jenay Aleman.
Woodtrace Imagecor LLC, 207 Craighead 338, Jonesboro on Oct. 3 by Ernest Eugene Morgan II.
Rosemark Easy Meals LLC, 1700 Roleson Lane, Jonesboro filed on Oct. 4 by Megan Crawford.
Heringer Leasing Co. LLC, 3201 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 5 by Bradley Heringer.
Smartspa LLC, 198 Military Road, Marion on Oct. 3 by Jeffery Copeland.
Nicole Word LLC, 314 Geelan Drive, Marion on Oct. 3 by Lanae Nicole Word.
Mae Monroe LLC, 1119 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis filed on Oct. 4 by Tatyana Acquel Williams.
Legion Auto LLC, 141 W. Jackson Ave., Unit K207, West Memphis filed on Oct. 4 by Brandon Lagrone.
The Big Guy Commercial Refrigeration LLC, 400 Pinecrest Drive, Paragould on Oct. 3 by Lucas Wayne Harmon.
Kortni Whitmire LLC, 2974 Arkansas 117, Black Rock filed on Oct. 4 by Kortni Whitmire.
American CDL Schools LLC, 357 S. Division St., Blytheville on Oct. 3 by Umesh Soni.
Foster’s Hotshots LLC, 710 Lawrence 30 East, Blytheville filed on Oct. 4 by Zachary Foster.
Big Boom’s Moving Service LLC, 7551 Tate Lane, Harrisburg on Oct. 3 by Nikiaa Warren.
Watters Properties LLC, 16421 Rivervale Lane, Lepanto on Oct. 3 by Brian Gamble.
Javelo LLC, 735 N. Hars Creek Road, Ash Flat filed on Oct. 4 by Steven Douglas Gill.
The Hippie Chicken Limited Co., 232 WCC Road, Hardy filed on Oct. 4 by Carri Rae Poppenheimer.
