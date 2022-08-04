Craighead County
Ball Ag Services Inc., 5503 Beaver Lane, Jonesboro on July 25 by Mylo J Ball.
Happy Gift Society LLC, 412 Warner Ave., Jonesboro on July 25 by Vanessa McQuay.
Happy Gift Society LLC, 412 Warner Ave., Jonesboro on July 25 by Vanessa McQuay.
Belk Contracting Inc., 2196 Craighead 792, Jonesboro on July 25 by Brody Belk.
FC Adventures LLC, 2213 Sheffield Drive, Jonesboro on July 25 by Dana J. Strait.
Whiskey Creek Trucking LLC, 52240 Craighead 741, Brookland on July 26 by Derrick Eugene Jones Sr.
Ryno Ag LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on July 25 by Nathan Cook.
TR3YHawg LLC, 1001 W. Williams St., Wynne on July 27 by Tremayne Tirrell Hoxie.
S&S Utilities LLC, 2006 Arkansas 135 North, Paragould on July 25 by Hunter Colburn Stuebe.
ALB Home Co. LLC, 1464 Greene 726, Paragould on July 25 by Amber Leanne Bowers.
Vandergriff Painting LLC, 9501 Arkansas 135 North, Paragould on July 27 by Tony Vandergriff.
S.J. Robertson LLC, 406 S.W. Lawrence St., Hoxie on July 26 by Steven Joseph Robertson.
The Country Manor Bloom House LLC, 5161 Mississippi 857 North, Blytheville on July 25 by Christa Bourland.
Dynamic Diva Dolls Dance Team LLC, 1005 N. Franklin St., Unit 2B, Blytheville on July 26 by Chasidy Howard.
Morning Star Art Design LLC, 703 Ridgecrest St., Pocahontas on July 29 by Nemra John.
