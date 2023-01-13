Craighead County
Riverfront Association, 311 W. Huntington Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 2 by Heather Walker-Clark.
Walton Studio LLC, 2708 Paradise Hills Lane, Jonesboro on Jan. 2 by Matthew Ryan Walton.
Blue Boar Innovations LLC, 231 Craighead 7710, Jonesboro on Jan. 2 by Christopher Crowley.
EC PPD, LLC, 303 Holmes Road, Jonesboro on Jan. 3 by Erasmo Hinojosa Jr.
First Baptist Church, Monette, Arkansas, 18847, Arkansas 18 West, Monette on Jan. 3 by Jennifer Gathright.
She is Healthy and Whole Wellness Spa LLC, 3 Willow Creek Lane, Unit 3112, Jonesboro on Jan. 3 by Syretta Burns.
Zebra Anesthesia LLC, 3921 Bolt Blvd., Jonesboro on Jan. 3 by Christie Black.
Beck’s Drone Service LLC, 2507 Greene 336, Bono on Jan. 3 by Alex B. Beck.
TC’s Learning Academy LLC, 4516 Showalter Cove, Jonesboro on Jan. 3 by Pamela Lavette Carter-Larry.
On Time Home Solutions LLC, 3101 Carnaby St., Unit C311, Jonesboro on Jan. 3 by Marc Bope.
Smoke is No Joke BBQ LLC, 3017 Martinbrook Cove, Jonesboro on Jan. 3 by Loni Allyse Harmon.
Bass Clef LLC, 1300 Ridge Oak Lane, Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Sonny Campbell.
Glazin G’s LLC, 420 Brookstone Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Shelley Goolsby.
Sbreme LLC, 1008 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Chad Thomas Shurley.
Irrepressible Rentals LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Scott Hunter.
Higher Expecations ABA, LLC, 1213 Sandino Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 4 by Tequila Lacy.
Community Health Education Foundation, 213 Savannah Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 5 by Emily Lard.
Vesica Group LLC, 2901 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Unit E, Jonesboro on Jan. 5 by Asa King.
Asa King Law PLC, 2901 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Unit E, Jonesboro on Jan. 5 by Asa King.
Northeast Arkansas Restoration and Remodel LLC, 154 Craighead 7182, Jonesboro on Jan. 6 by Jessie Edward Wofford.
GT Recycling LLC, 817 Laura Lea, Jonesboro on Jan. 6 by Shelley Renae Goolsby.
A.C. Maggitt Services LLC, 3500 Lexee Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 6 by Anthony Maggitt.
Crittenden County
Lisa’s Boutique & Custom Designs LLC, 908 Elizabeth Cove, Marion on Jan. 2 by Lisa Marble.
Highway Legends LLC, 319 Powell St., Marion on Jan. 3 by Eddie Craig.
Delta Eye Care LLC, 200 E. Military Road, Suite 1, Marion on Jan. 3 by Ashley McGee.
Cardenas Brothers Fencing LLC, 507 Edgewood Drive, Marion on Jan. 3 by Jonathan Cardenas.
Taskbar LLC, 1800 Missouri St., Suite 7, West Memphis on Jan. 4 by Ralph P. Loszak.
Ridge Runners Film LLC, West Memphis on Jan. 5 by Hunter West.
PFMFC, Inc., 4001 Commercial Center Drive, Marion on Jan. 6 by Jamie Patterson.
Cross County
Rhylee Hess LLC, 3754 Arkansas 42, Cherry Valley on Jan. 3 by Rhylee Blaine Hess.
Atmosphere Changers Inc., 350 F St., Wynne on Jan. 6 by Kay Person.
Greene Couty
Toombs Properties Inc., 1569 Greene 521, Paragould on Jan. 2 by William Mack Toombs.
Children’s Homes Inc., 5501 Mark St., Paragould on Jan. 3 by Micah Brinkley.
Jackson County
The Pennington Group Inc., 2301 McLain St., Newport on Jan. 3 by Matt Mullins.
Newport Investments LLC, 2301 McLain St., Newport on Jan. 3 by John L Conner III.
Lawrence County
Dynasty Inflatables and Events LLC, 746 Arkansas 115, Smithville on Jan. 2 by Cody Turner.
Hoxie Gas and Food Mart Inc., 101 S.W. Texas St., Hoxie on Jan. 2 by Mohamad Yousef.
Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Inc., 421 Midway Road, Walnut Ridge on Jan. 5 by Deborah Smith.
Mississippi County
Illarkz Music LLC, 713 N.E. Parkway Drive, Blytheville on Jan. 3 by Cedric Germain Spencer.
Boy Mom Boutique LLC, 70 N. College Ave., Unit 14-F, Blytheville on Jan. 4 by Cheyenne Moseley.
Ammobot, LLC, 5450 Mississippi 917 North, Blytheville on Jan. 5 by Jason Pruett.
LLKS Enterprises LLC, 1121 W. Pecan St., Blytheville on Jan. 6 by James Slaughter.
Poinsett County
Central Fire Protection District Inc., 15788 Arkansas 163, Harrisburg on Jan. 4 by Michael J. Craig.
Randolph County
Hardage Poultry LLC, 11988 Arkansas 93, Pocahontas on Jan. 3 by Wesley Hardage.
Lazy K Farm LLC, 1860 Bellview Road, Pocahontas on Jan. 3 by Kathern Neidecker.
Church of Yashua, 3785 Blacks Ferry Road, Pocahontas on Jan. 4 by Jennifer Robins.
Harris Cemetery Association, 99 Robin Trail, Pocahontas on Jan. 4 by Carl Harris.
Sharp County
Statetech Engineering LLC, 4 Chilocco Trace, Cherokee Village on Jan. 2 by Mark A. Kronkosky.
Word of Life Tabernacle, 1 Oak Ridge Road, Hardy on Jan. 4 by Ben Pruitt.
