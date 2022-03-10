Craighead County
Dripped by Q LLC, 111 Daybreak Drive, Apt. C3, Jonesboro on Feb. 28 by Shaquenta Millen.
Empowerment: Beyond School Walls LLC, 3312 Caraway Commons Drive, Unit L3, Jonesboro on Feb. 28 by Whitney Carter.
Coleman’s Transport & Logistics LLC, 3710 Churchhill Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 28 by Frankie Lee Coleman Jr.
Honeybee Creations LLC, 107 Christy Drive, Brookland on Feb. 28 by Edranique Cullins.
Laisa’s Hair Salon LLC, 1109 Lilac Garden Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 28 by Oumie Jallow.
Healing Photon Light LLC, 2702 S. Culberhouse St., Suite N, Jonesboro on Feb. 28 by Juliana Crawley.
Dolled by Dolly Inc., 709 W. Matthews Ave., Apt. 1, Jonesboro on Feb. 28 by Dakeeta Gates.
DLPSDS, LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on March 1 by Donald L. Parker II.
KNJ RV Transport LLC, 303 Greenmeadow Lane, Jonesboro on March 1 by Kevin Childs.
Jonesboro Grappling Association LLC, 3127 Bowden Drive, Jonesboro on March 1 by Adam Paul Farmer.
Pink Poetry LLC, 3859 Bridlewood Drive, Jonesboro on March 1 by Audrey L. Buford.
U’neeque Loc’s LLC, 5510 Southwest Drive, Unit 3, Jonesboro on March 1 by Felicity Hull.
RC Transportation LLC, 1315 Bennett Drive, Jonesboro on March 1 by Lilybeth Rodriguez.
The Rising Phoenix Emporium LLC, 3320 Caraway Commons Drive, Apt. D6, Jonesboro on March 2 by Amber Dickson.
Caraway Park LLC, 165 Craighead 436, Jonesboro on March 2 by Steven Matthews.
Delta Cool LLC, 1611 Aggie Road, Jonesboro on March 2 by Ashtyn A. Anderson.
Debra Divine LLC, 2309 Englewood Cove, Jonesboro on March 2 by Bryan C. Lakes.
Porcho LLC, 1502 Aggie Road, Jonesboro on March 3 by William Jason Judd.
Glamd Holdings LLC, 2812 Tower Park, Jonesboro on March 3 by Dustin B. White.
The 7th Letter LLC, 5303 Emerson Lane, Jonesboro on March 3 by Frank Alexander Gallaway Jr.
Lightspeed Splicing LLC, 321 Prospect Farm Lane, Jonesboro on March 3 by Jeff C. Snell.
Mushy’s & Munchkin’s LLC, 6009 Beaver Creek Lane, Jonesboro on March 3 by Amy K. Akkoc.
Crittenden County
True Touch Personal Care Agency LLC, 517 Par Drive, Unit 6, Marion on Feb. 28 by Timothy L. Johnson.
ST Freight Carrier LLC, 392 Three Forks Road, Unit 7, West Memphis on Feb. 28 by Sitafine Talosaga.
RTMC Holdings LLC, 2474 Arkansas 77, Suite A, Marion on Feb. 28 by Robert N. Tranum Jr.
Custom Cleaning & Sanitizing LLC, 811 Dennis Foster Cove, Marion on Feb. 28 by Christopher Harrison.
Transforming Lives from Hurt to Heal Mentor Center LLC, 100 Powell St., Marion on March 1 by Jessie Selvy III.
The Master’s Piece Decor LLC, 3972 E. Service Road, Apt. 85, West Memphis on March 1 by Shaqualea Moore.
JS3 Music Group LLC, 100 Powell St., Marion on March 1 by Latoya Selvy.
K.Bre Express LLC, 2145 Goodwin Road, Marion on March 2 by Michele Harris.
Abus Hotels Co., 2501 S. Service Road, West Memphis on March 2 by Subhashini S. Gabhawala.
Cross County
Phillip Marconi Farms LLC, 640 Falls Blvd. North, Wynne on March 3 by Phillip Maxwell Marconi.
JC Projects LLC, 3131 U.S. 64 East, Wynne on March 3 by Jackie Battles.
Greene County
Becks Lawn Service LLC, 2912 N. Fourth St., Paragould on Feb. 28 by Jason Beck.
TAH Properties LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Feb. 28 by Mandi Jernigan.
3XM Farms LLC, 169 Arkansas 304, Delaplaine on March 3 by Christopher Murray.
RG Lawncare LLC, 5301 Greene 628, Paragould on March 3 by Reece Gramling.
Jackson County
JGK Home Improvement LLC, 2112 J R Circle, Newport on March 2 by Jim Kosterman.
R3 Strategies LLC, 8 Dogwood Drive, Newport on March 2 by Rex W. Metzger III.
Lawrence County
Connect Auto Rental LLC, 3487 U.S. 67 North, Walnut Ridge on March 2 by Donny Cavenaugh.
George Wilson Trucking LLC, 113 N. Carolina St., Imboden on March 3 by Tina Box.
Mississippi County
Rays Rims & Tires LLC, 230 N. Walnut St., Suite A, Osceola on Feb. 28 by Redffan Saleh. Killer Brews Inc., 206 Earl Quinn Road, Osceola on Feb. 28 by Pedro Moreira.
Tru2Mobile Transport LLC, 805 Mayfair Lane, Blytheville on Feb. 28 by Malik Duane Moore.
Money Mitchin 4 Mike LLC, 508 S.W. Parkway Drive, Blytheville on March 1 by Treyon Javonte Peel.
State Line Procurement LLC, 6506 U.S. 61 North, Blytheville on March 1 by Patrick M. Smith.
Youngins Taking Over LLC, 511 W. Lee Ave., Osceola on March 2 by Laquarri Jackson Jr.
Telecall Partners LLC, 1024 W. Ash St., Blytheville on March 2 by Jasmine Jenkins.
DD-Gold Logistics LLC, 416 Main St., Osceola on March 2 by Damian Desean Gordon.
Diamond Empire LLC, 615 W. Washington Ave., Osceola on March 2 by Pearlie Hughes.
Nojo Transportation LLC, 202 Bandy St., Leachville on March 3 by Doug Jones.
Poinsett County
Austin’s House of Smoke LLC, 121 Arkansas 463 South, Trumann on Feb. 28 by Kristi Austin.
Randolph County
BLM Electric LLC, 5652 Arkansas 115, Maynard on March 1 by Brandon L. McPherson.
Sharp County New Life Church of Ash Flat Inc., 59 Sharp St., Ash Flat on Feb. 28 by Chad Michael Townsend.
