Individual artist fellowships available

“Magellan,” is a multisensory artwork by Brande Wilkerson, a 2022 Arkansas Arts Council Individual Artist Fellowship recipient. Applications for 2023 fellowships are now available on the AAC website.

 Courtesy of the Arkansas Arts Council

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council Individual Artist Fellowship applications are now open online.

The program annually awards $5,000 grants that recognize the accomplishments of up to 18 mid- and advanced-career artists in six categories.