Individual artist fellowships available

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council Individual Artist Fellowship applications are now open online.
The program annually awards $5,000 grants that recognize the accomplishments of up to 18 mid- and advanced-career artists in six categories.
The program traditionally had three categories but expanded in 2021, thanks to funding from the Windgate Foundation.
This year’s categories are:
Multi-sensory art with a tactile component
Community engagement art,
Contemporary craft with a metal component
Performance art
Original stand-up comedy
Visual arts: oil or acrylic paint on canvas
Literary arts: theater monologue.
Fellowship grants are unconditional grants that require no matching funds and are made directly to individual artists. The grants recognize those who live and work in Arkansas and who make an impact through their creative works. The grants do not fund a specific project but allow recipients the opportunity to devote more time and energy to creating and mastering their creative craft.
Applications are now available online at bit.ly/3Gq3ztL and close at 5 p.m. April 14.
An independent panel of creatives will select the recipients who will be recognized during a special reception and celebration in fall 2023.
For more information, contact artist services manager Scarlet Sims at 501-324-9348 or scarlet.sims@arkansas.gov.
