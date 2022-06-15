JONESBORO — Katie Ingram recently joined the mortgage lending team for First Financial Bank in Jonesboro, bringing over a decade of banking and mortgage experience to the role.
“I’m really fortunate to be part of the FFB Mortgage team and the amazing service they provide to their customers. They are well-respected throughout our area and I’m excited to learn from such an experienced and knowledgeable team,” Ingram stated in a press release
“Katie brings a great deal of professionalism and knowledge to our mortgage lending department,” Mary Merrill Tucker, vice president of mortgage and leader of the Jonesboro mortgage team added. “I encourage our customers, our realtor partners, and her past clients to reach out to her for all their home lending needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.