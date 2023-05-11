JONESBORO — Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro, owned and operated by O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC, recently announced that Brian Inman has been appointed as the hotel’s new general manager.

As general manager, Inman will be responsible for directing all aspects of hotel operations, including guest services, hotel administration, and overseeing marketing efforts. In addition, Inman will oversee all aspects of the hotel relating to the Red Wolf Convention Center.