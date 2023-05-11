JONESBORO — Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro, owned and operated by O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC, recently announced that Brian Inman has been appointed as the hotel’s new general manager.
As general manager, Inman will be responsible for directing all aspects of hotel operations, including guest services, hotel administration, and overseeing marketing efforts. In addition, Inman will oversee all aspects of the hotel relating to the Red Wolf Convention Center.
“We are very proud and humbled that Brian has agreed to accept this challenge. As a long-time OHM leader and torchbearer of our great culture, we know that Brian will work with the Jonesboro Embassy team and together they will reach new heights,” Tim O’Reilly, CEO and founder of O’Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC said in the announcement
Prior to joining the Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro, Inman was general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Springfield and Glendalough Conference Center for 10 years, transitioning in the last year to area director of operations and culture for OHM’s Moon Town Crossing area, which includes Holiday Inn Express and Suites North Springfield, Macadoodles North Springfield, Tropical Smoothie Café, and The Barley House event venue.
Prior to joining OHM, Inman held a number of leadership roles within the John Q. Hammons Hotel group.
A seven-story, 203-suite hotel, located at 223 Red Wolf Blvd., Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro is LEED certified by the U.S. Green Building Council and opened in 2019. The Embassy Jonesboro team was recently awarded Hilton’s Award of Excellence for 2022, recognizing their achievements in overall guest service.
The Hilton Award of Excellence is an annual Hilton brand award earned by the top 5 percent of the brand ranked in Total Experience Score (Overall Experience Score and Overall Quality Assurance Score) excluding Connie Award and Conrad Achievement Award Winners.
“What a great accomplishment and recognition for our Embassy Suites Jonesboro team,” Darren Harralson, chief operating officer of OHM said. “Thank you for your continued dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences. We are proud of your success and look forward to even more success in 2023.”
For more information about Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center, visit bit.ly/42m8YeQ or call 870-619-4482.
