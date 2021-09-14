JONESBORO — The Inventors Club meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled because of the current level of coronavirus cases.
At this time the group plans to meet Nov. 18.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4Weeks: 18.80
12Weeks: 56.40
24Weeks: 112.80
52Weeks: 244.40
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4Weeks: 18.80
12Weeks: 56.40
24Weeks: 112.80
52Weeks: 244.40
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.