LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas and community partners will host several Super Tax Day events to kick off the tax preparation season, with IRS-certified volunteers on hand to help low- and moderate-income families file for free.
Federal and state tax returns must be filed by April 15 and Super Tax Day events are scheduled across the state in February and March.
For more than 14 years, IRS-certified volunteers have provided free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income taxpayers at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites throughout the Entergy service area, including locations across Arkansas.
The federal Earned Income Tax Credit is one of the nation’s most effective means of lifting Americans out of poverty, and VITA site volunteers will help customers determine if they are eligible for the credit.
Super Tax Days are scheduled in Northeast Arkansas for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Southern Bancorp, 120 S. Second St. in Blytheville and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 at St. Bernards Hospital Auditorium, 225 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro, with United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
Free tax preparation services are provided at VITA sites throughout the 2023 tax season. In some VITA locations, local community partners are offering appointments for tax preparation services, drop-off tax prep services, financial coaching, budget workshops, free legal services and more.
