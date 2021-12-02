JONESBORO — On Monday morning the Craighead County IT Department will be installing equipment at the Lake City Courthouse/Eastern Annex, 113 Cobean Blvd. in Lake City and at the Road Department, 2800 Moore Road in Jonesboro, with work beginning at 6:30 a.m.
The installation, barring any unforeseen issues, should take four to five hours.
During the installation, the internet and phones will not be available for most of the Lake City Courthouse/Eastern Annex and the Road Department until the installation is completed.
Some phones at the Lake City Courthouse and the Road Department will be available during this time:
Lake City Sheriff’s Office – 870-237-4511.
District Court-Eastern Division – 870-237-4142.
Road Department – 870-933-4511
Due to the lack of internet, there will be limited services available for the public.
