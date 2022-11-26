JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts will present “It’s A Wonderful Life,” a musical display of the Frank Capra film with music by Dimitri Tiomkin.
The story of George Bailey, an average man from the small town of Bedford Falls, whose dreams of escape and adventure have been squashed by family obligations and civic duty, is set for Dec. 16-18 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
There will also be a dinner show Dec. 20 at Embassy Suites by Hilton, 223 Red Wolf Blvd. Dinner will start at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at foajonesboro.org, by phone at 870-935-2726, or at The Forum box office.
Tickets for The Forum are $18-$22 for adults, and $16-$20 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students. The Dec. 18 performance will be a pay-what-you-can event.
Tickets for the dinner show at $50 each.
