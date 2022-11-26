JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts will present “It’s A Wonderful Life,” a musical display of the Frank Capra film with music by Dimitri Tiomkin.

The story of George Bailey, an average man from the small town of Bedford Falls, whose dreams of escape and adventure have been squashed by family obligations and civic duty, is set for Dec. 16-18 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.